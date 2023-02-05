 Skip to content
(USGS)   Magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits central Turkey   (earthquake.usgs.gov) divider line
89
    More: News  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 2:05 AM



89 Comments     (+0 »)
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Agenda free TV has a live news feed:
7.8 Earthquake in Turkey - LIVE Breaking News Coverage
Youtube TImb2wRSKLU
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Atalar would not be the place to be.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's about 0.6 miles between Atalar and the epicenter.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Atalar would not be the place to be.

[Fark user image 850x523]

That's about 0.6 miles between Atalar and the epicenter.


& 11 miles (11.12) down
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sno man: GitOffaMyLawn: Atalar would not be the place to be.

[Fark user image 850x523]

That's about 0.6 miles between Atalar and the epicenter.

& 11 miles (11.12) down


Still, at 7.8, there's a pretty high chance of serious bad news there.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looking at #earthquake on Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23earthquake&src=recent_search_click&f=live

Many buildings collapsed, including a hotel, in both Turkey and Syria.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aw crap, that's real close to the Syrian border. This won't be good news for a lot of people in refugee camps either.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yikes.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sno man: GitOffaMyLawn: Atalar would not be the place to be.

[Fark user image 850x523]

That's about 0.6 miles between Atalar and the epicenter.

& 11 miles (11.12) down


And the 1994 Northridge earthquake was 6.7 and 11.31 miles down.

Your point being?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/02/magnitude-78-earthquake-hits-turkey-felt-across-lebanon-and-region
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: sno man: GitOffaMyLawn: Atalar would not be the place to be.

[Fark user image 850x523]

That's about 0.6 miles between Atalar and the epicenter.

& 11 miles (11.12) down

And the 1994 Northridge earthquake was 6.7 and 11.31 miles down.

Your point being?


if there's anything still standing there, it'll be a miracle.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope that no one was seriously hurt but I fear that it's inevitable.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

source:  https://twitter.com/BarzanSadiq/status/1622421523293261826

According to Agenda Free TV, The city of Diyarkbakir is 175 miles from the epicenter.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: sno man: GitOffaMyLawn: Atalar would not be the place to be.

[Fark user image 850x523]

That's about 0.6 miles between Atalar and the epicenter.

& 11 miles (11.12) down

Still, at 7.8, there's a pretty high chance of serious bad news there.


11 miles sounds deep but it's actually pretty shallow for these things... nothing but bad news I'm sure.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That'll wake you up in the morning.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: sno man: GitOffaMyLawn: Atalar would not be the place to be.

[Fark user image 850x523]

That's about 0.6 miles between Atalar and the epicenter.

& 11 miles (11.12) down

And the 1994 Northridge earthquake was 6.7 and 11.31 miles down.

Your point being?


Shallow earthquakes (the USGS defines "shallow" as within 70 km of the surface) are worse than deep ones because there isn't so much rock between you and it to absorb the energy.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
China breathes a sigh of relief that their balloon is no longer the top headline.

Ukraine not so happy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

California take on this.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CNN has a live feed up:
7.9 Magnitude Powerful Earthquake Jolts Turkey | Earthquake In Turkey Today | English News LIVE
Youtube rD4Pvb5cZS8
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Moses in the rushes.  I hope there weren't a lot of fatalities.  Hell of a shake.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are reports of dozens of buildings collapsed all across the region

Fark user imageView Full Size


The quake happened at 4:17 am local time, when people would have been asleep.

There are cities over 100 miles away with buildings collapsed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aftershocks aren't going to be good either.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Moses in the rushes.  I hope there weren't a lot of fatalities.  Hell of a shake.


It is far worse than these early reports indicate.

We are watching a historic disaster as it unfolds.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Aftershocks aren't going to be good either.


Already a 6.8 aftershock. This is gonna be bad.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/162243658697657548

Video of power flashes and then power failure shows the approach of the earthquake.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Declaring their highest level of national emergency would automatically request international aid.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Aw crap, that's real close to the Syrian border. This won't be good news for a lot of people in refugee camps either.


Their aid supplies will get disrupted, but otherwise they will be fine.

The safest building in an earthquake is a tent.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huge blazes from broken natural gas pipelines:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1622440950554415105
https://twitter.com/i/status/1622427679336062976

Ten story apartment building comes down in an instant:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1622444332749058050
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there's an upside here, it's maybe the Turkish government and its Russian puppet will stop bothering the rest of Europe and NATO.

Who am I kidding?  They're probably going to say it's God's judgement for not stopping the Ukrainian resistance.  Thugs gotta thug.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: If there's an upside here, it's maybe the Turkish government and its Russian puppet will stop bothering the rest of Europe and NATO.

Who am I kidding?  They're probably going to say it's God's judgement for not stopping the Ukrainian resistance.  Thugs gotta thug.


They are a NATO member.. A shaity one to be sure, but one none the less, they will get lots of NATO member support.
Hopefully with a quite Sweden joining approval string or two attached...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: https://twitter.com/i/status/162243658697657548

Video of power flashes and then power failure shows the approach of the earthquake.


That is WILD.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: If there's an upside here, it's maybe the Turkish government and its Russian puppet will stop bothering the rest of Europe and NATO.

Who am I kidding?  They're probably going to say it's God's judgement for not stopping the Ukrainian resistance.  Thugs gotta thug.


Perhaps Sweden will offer financial and humanitarian aid.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daytime video - this is horrible
https://twitter.com/aliosmanonder34/status/1622460844847124480
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seismic waves traversing North America
https://twitter.com/DrWendyRocks/status/1622468146681479168
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: cherryl taggart: If there's an upside here, it's maybe the Turkish government and its Russian puppet will stop bothering the rest of Europe and NATO.

Who am I kidding?  They're probably going to say it's God's judgement for not stopping the Ukrainian resistance.  Thugs gotta thug.

Perhaps Sweden will offer financial and humanitarian aid.


That would be very magnanimous of them.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Daytime video - this is horrible
https://twitter.com/aliosmanonder34/status/1622460844847124480


Scores dead already
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: make me some tea: Daytime video - this is horrible
https://twitter.com/aliosmanonder34/status/1622460844847124480

Scores dead already


76 dead, 400 injured last update. Expected to rise.

Everyone was asleep in those buildings. I can't even.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: leeksfromchichis: make me some tea: Daytime video - this is horrible
https://twitter.com/aliosmanonder34/status/1622460844847124480

Scores dead already

76 dead, 400 injured last update. Expected to rise.

Everyone was asleep in those buildings. I can't even.


I'm speculating thousands dead.

There have been at least 16 aftershocks in the mid 4's or higher since the 7.8 main shock.  Damage is spread over a huge area.

Fark user imageView Full Size


source
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: make me some tea: Daytime video - this is horrible
https://twitter.com/aliosmanonder34/status/1622460844847124480

Scores dead already


100-150 or more per building there not out of the equation.. (based on the still standing buildings near the end, of likely similar size.)
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there's a horrible video floating around supposedly of a man recording himself on his phone buried in rubble asking for help. I hope they find him in time.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: make me some tea: leeksfromchichis: make me some tea: Daytime video - this is horrible
https://twitter.com/aliosmanonder34/status/1622460844847124480

Scores dead already

76 dead, 400 injured last update. Expected to rise.

Everyone was asleep in those buildings. I can't even.

I'm speculating thousands dead.

There have been at least 16 aftershocks in the mid 4's or higher since the 7.8 main shock.  Damage is spread over a huge area.

[Fark user image image 800x669]

source


I just saw a Reuters link that said it's been revised to 7.9

That's the magnitude of 1906, SF.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As God as my witness...
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daybreak reveals horrific scene of total devastation:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1622471980573147137
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the preliminary reports say over 300 dead. Good luck to the searchers and their dogs.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Daybreak reveals horrific scene of total devastation:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1622471980573147137


But enough about Twitter, the quake has done a lot of damage.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish back in the 90's when i was in school running a seismology setup to make better records of the long period seismograph records that would catch ones from far away, especially when India and Pakistan were flexing off.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live coverage now

🔴 Al Jazeera English | Live
Youtube GEumHK0hfdo
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO
Turkey took a wrong turn in todays world
There's things to be considered.
To be correct is to be careful and just.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't you heard, it's Türkiye now
 
