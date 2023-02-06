 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Gen Z guy does some good   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Gen-X.

But whatever. We get overlooked again.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, who's the Gen Z guy? Tony Hawk was born in 1958.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you can donate $30 directly without half of it going to his pocket.

"Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website."

Asshole. Give his family the full amount and build the new skate park on your own dime.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Or you can donate $30 directly without half of it going to his pocket.

"Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website."

Asshole. Give his family the full amount and build the new skate park on your own dime.


There I go. Late at night. Double asshole. Half the funds go to a skate park and the other half go to his pocket if I'm reading this right. Eff off.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skybird659: So, who's the Gen Z guy? Tony Hawk was born in 1958.


'68. the same year as Hot Wheels.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

powhound: Or you can donate $30 directly without half of it going to his pocket.

"Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website."

Asshole. Give his family the full amount and build the new skate park on your own dime.


Here is a total asshole. Wow.
 
powhound
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: powhound: Or you can donate $30 directly without half of it going to his pocket.

"Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website."

Asshole. Give his family the full amount and build the new skate park on your own dime.

Here is a total asshole. Wow.


You? Okay if you say so.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

powhound: mrinfoguy: powhound: Or you can donate $30 directly without half of it going to his pocket.

"Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website."

Asshole. Give his family the full amount and build the new skate park on your own dime.

Here is a total asshole. Wow.

You? Okay if you say so.


Double down

It's a really great look

Also try reading the article and you might understand that Tony Hawk isn't keeping a dime
 
bisi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

powhound: Half the funds go to a skate park and the other half go to his pocket if I'm reading this right. Eff off.


You're not. Tony's half is donated, the other half is BMX-guy's.
But I'm sure you'll find another reason to shiat on him for redirecting some money to the cause (which has nothing to do with the autograph cards by the way).
 
bisi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: He's Gen-X.

But whatever. We get overlooked again.


Seriously. Unless subby is 109 years old, I think there has to be some kind of attempt at a joke here?
 
covalesj
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

powhound: powhound: Or you can donate $30 directly without half of it going to his pocket.

"Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website."

Asshole. Give his family the full amount and build the new skate park on your own dime.

There I go. Late at night. Double asshole. Half the funds go to a skate park and the other half go to his pocket if I'm reading this right. Eff off.


Pretty sure you are reading this wrong, he did the photos and partnership with someone and he gets half the proceeds therefore he can donate half the proceeds which is 100% of what he would have gotten for the photos.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

