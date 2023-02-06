 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Family of man who frequently went hiking by himself in 4,000-acre natural reservation says it was uncharacteristic of him to go by himself in 4,000-acre natural reservation and then die there. He'd never done that before   (nj.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Odds are good he won't do it again. So there is that. Which is nice. I guess.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I spend a lot of time in the woods alone.
Sometimes unarmed.
But this guy...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody has to die sooner or later and there are a lot of ways to go. I guess if I got to choose, taking a nice hike into a favorite place and not coming back would be pretty good.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's got to be a first time for everything.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OooOoooOoH. Someone has a 4,000 acre nature preserve to walk around in while the rest of us have to share the primate house with the gorillas who have turds the size of my children. WooOoooooOOoo.
 
