11
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
IT'S NOT A TUHN LANE!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Headline: Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Bicyclist While Driving in Los Angeles

First sentence in article: Arnold Schwarzenegger got into a car accident on Sunday after a woman riding a bicycle swerved into his lane and hit his car, according to TMZ.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Schwarzenegger spoke to police and, once he was cleared to leave, took the woman's bike to be repaired at a local bike shop.

"Sir, is the plan for her to pick up the bike once she's recovered or . . . will you be returning personally?"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not a very good terminator if he couldn't finish the job after knocking her to the ground and waiting for the ambulance to show up.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

It's the best kind of correct.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The accident followed a far more violent one last year that saw Schwarzenegger's SUV roll over on top of another car.

They took my grandfather's license away when he was 80 and not safe to drive anymore.

Just sayin'.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did Arnold hurt his back doing this?

OW, MY BACK!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Congratulations, farker who was hired by Dailybeast
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She was evacuated by a choppah.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

That last one was on him. He mad a left when the arrow was red.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
