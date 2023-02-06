 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Ex-NFL star Vontae Davis arrested for DUI in Florida after 'crashing his Tesla into a pick-up truck that then hit a pedestrian who was rushed to hospital - before cops found him laying down SLEEPING at the side of the highway'.
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was driving a Tesla? Throw the book at him.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are we sure the tesla didn't just do that on its own?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dui

/"string" 'im up
// 😵‍💫
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Tesla went from 100 to zero in a millisecond?

That has got to be tough on the tires.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: So the Tesla went from 100 to zero in a millisecond?

That has got to be tough on the tires.


or it's literally an electric car
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insurgent: are we sure the tesla didn't just do that on its own?


I think it's Honda that does it on it's own accord.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that car had auto pilot and he still chose to drive the old fashion way, drunk. Well that's just stupid.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Insurgent: are we sure the tesla didn't just do that on its own?

I think it's Honda that does it on it's own accord.


Boooooo.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: If that car had auto pilot and he still chose to drive the old fashion way, drunk. Well that's just stupid.


Any car has auto pilot if you're drunk enough.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

6nome: He was driving a Tesla? Throw the book at him.


What the fark is a book?
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: 6nome: He was driving a Tesla? Throw the book at him.

What the fark is a book?


It's like the internet, but for pretentious people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And, just to cover all the bases, we're sure this wasn't because of a myocardial infarction caused by a reaction to the mRNA vaccine, right? My Twitter research seems to point to this being the cause of every sports injury since 2020.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In point of fact, while you can lie down to sleep, you cannot lay down sleeping. You can lay eggs, but you can't lie eggs. You can lie down, but you can't lay down, no matter what your granny from Appalachia told you.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Officers asked Davis if he had consumed any alcohol, to which he replied: 'Yes, I had two drinks. Two mixed drinks.'

PROTIP: You don't have to answer this question, and if you answer in the affirmative they must give you a sobriety test.

/Not a lawyer
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a guy on the Raiders who, a year ago, was found passed out in his car on the side of an off-ramp of a Las Vegas highway. I think it was his second DUI.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's an NFL star?  He never even made the Pro Bowl.  I'd think that would be a minimum requirement for a "star".  It's overused.  Just like everyone who has ever been in a porno is a porn star.  I think that in order to be a "porn star" your grandmother has to have heard of them.
 
