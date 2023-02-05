 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Putin later added: "But Siberia is Siberia... and the tundra takes the weak"   (apnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Russia, Diplomacy, Israel, Promise, Vladimir Putin, Shabbat, Moscow Kremlin, Iran  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Putin sticks to his word with knifes, poison, falling from windows, or whatever works best. We can always trust the things he says.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

He also promised to fix all the open elevator shafts, thicken the paper-thin windows, and repair faulty balcony rails.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"'Listen, I came out of a meeting, he's not going to kill you.' He asks, 'are you sure?' I said '100% he won't kill you.'"

Either this conversation never happened, or both of the people in it were morons.  "Are you sure?  I assume you remembered to make him raise his right hand??  I can't wait to tell my family!"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA "Do not be fooled: He is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan," Kuleba said about the Russian leader.

Shakes tiny fist. I came here to say that.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There have been at least two hit squads sent for Zelenskyy, both were 'liquidated' from what I read.  Countless missiles have been sent his way.

Putin couldn't pour piss out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "'Listen, I came out of a meeting, he's not going to kill you.' He asks, 'are you sure?' I said '100% he won't kill you.'"

Either this conversation never happened, or both of the people in it were morons.  "Are you sure?  I assume you remembered to make him raise his right hand??  I can't wait to tell my family!"


Never happened.  Either that, or he's leaving out the part where Zelensyy laughed in his face and told him he's too stupid to be trusted with anything more difficult than farting.
 
Decorus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin tried that already, Zelensky shot them with an Ak-47 personally.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Decorus: Putin tried that already, Zelensky shot them with an Ak-47 personally.


I thought it was two Uzis?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just like when Stalin stopped sending people after Mashal Tito. Except Tito sent him perhaps the most badass fark off in Slavic history.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A former Israeli prime minister...becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin

Uhh, doesn't Russian extend further west than Israel?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Naido: "'Listen, I came out of a meeting, he's not going to kill you.' He asks, 'are you sure?' I said '100% he won't kill you.'"

Either this conversation never happened, or both of the people in it were morons.  "Are you sure?  I assume you remembered to make him raise his right hand??  I can't wait to tell my family!"


*Putin* won't kill Zelenskyy.

Putin will order some *Wagner Goon* to kill Zelenskyy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, and the Witch-King couldn't be killed by a man. Although I am unsure if that is because believe in prophecy determines the outcome of it, or if what's her face actually found a loophole with the tip of her sword.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not only is Putin a liar, so is Netanyahu, according to the French.

So I'm sure they both promised really hard to believe each other.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

He also promised to fix all the open elevator shafts, thicken the paper-thin windows, and repair faulty balcony rails.


What about the bullets? Did he promise to clean up all the bullets? They seem to leave a lot of bullets lying around for people to fall onto.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More like Chinberia
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Harry and Paul - Talking Heads of State With Alan Bennett
Youtube 2q6bu319AiY
 
alienated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrparks: Yeah, and the Witch-King couldn't be killed by a man. Although I am unsure if that is because believe in prophecy determines the outcome of it, or if what's her face actually found a loophole with the tip of her sword.


Well ,his ring along with the rest of the nine were spared death by mortal men. Angmar had no idea there were human warrior women. Eowyn didn't need a loophole. Nor would an Elvish woman.
 
Juc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well if putin said so that's good enough for me. His word is gold. Nice cube edged gold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.