(NPR)   NPR digs into who is behind those cryptic "Jesus: He Gets Us" ads plastered all over different forms of media. And yes, the family that owns Hobby Lobby is involved   (npr.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
149674310.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think it goes back to the problem that American evangelicals in particular face is that their political ambitions and their deeply held religious beliefs and ethical beliefs are in conflict right now. So the things that will help them win politically will alienate people. So I heard a - recently I was doing reporting on another story. I heard a megachurch pastor. The first half the sermon was how terrible the liberals are. They're going to destroy your life, the first half. And then the second half was about their big evangelism campaign. And I thought, well, you have just told anyone who's not in your church that you don't like them.

That's alot of words to say "Christians are by definition hypocritical liars."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do believe that he gets us, but, they are talking about getting the focus off of Xtian nationalism and back on Him, just while they continue to try to Implement Christian nationalism behind the scenes.

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hide your wallet
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad people never got his message.

There wouldn't be organized religion, TV "ministers", or anything that we now claim are holy.

The planet would be much better off.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Blessed are the poor," indeed.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, if we're being fair I can see why Christian Nationalists like the guy.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything the Green family funds or supports is automatically suspect. Look at the artifacts for their Bible Museum.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
itsatrap.gif
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh Jesus gets you all right, just like I get you: we both know who you are, the evil you're doing, and won't hesitate to break out a whip and chase your greedy, exploitative asses out of the temple, so help us Him.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He
Doesn't
Exist.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We don't think the way you treat us is what you say you believe. You say you love us, but we don't feel that love."

I gotta say, I wouldn't pursue this line of inquiry if I were you.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.


My favorite comment to Xtians: Aren't you a little old for imaginary friends?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A deeply cynical ad campaign. They paid some ad company to come up with kindly Christian ideas -- Jesus cares for the wounded and mistreated. Jesus cares for the refugees.

It's a good campaign, tbh. It's utterly cynical. They don't believe any of this shiat.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A deeply cynical ad campaign. They paid some ad company to come up with kindly Christian ideas -- Jesus cares for the wounded and mistreated. Jesus cares for the refugees.

It's a good campaign, tbh. It's utterly cynical. They don't believe any of this shiat.


Jesus gets us, except the ones who are gay, or don't vote Republican. Those he sends straight to hell.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.


Since this is Fark, it should probably be "He doesn't exist, but also he completely agrees with me."
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If it's Hobby Lobby, i assume they stole it all from someone else.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus apparently does not 'get' me, because I have yet to be served one of these ads.  Maybe it's just location-based ruling out or something.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

koder: Oh Jesus gets you all right, just like I get you: we both know who you are, the evil you're doing, and won't hesitate to break out a whip and chase your greedy, exploitative asses out of the temple, so help us Him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: Oh Jesus gets you all right, just like I get you: we both know who you are, the evil you're doing, and won't hesitate to break out a whip and chase your greedy, exploitative asses out of the temple, so help us Him.


Well said

/ call them out, never let a Holy roller claim a moral high ground they clearly do not deserve.
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus, get stuffed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.

Since this is Fark, it should probably be "He doesn't exist, but also he completely agrees with me."



The lord works in mysterious ways.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrBallou: yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.

My favorite comment to Xtians: Aren't you a little old for imaginary friends?


What's an xtian?  That short for latinx christian?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Re-reading the New Testament as an adult, a couple of decades after I stopped believing, I came to the conclusion that Jesus was a cult leader.  A folk-magic huckster cult leader with a narcissistic streak.  Yes, he had nice things to say about poor people, but all he actually offered them was populist post-apocalyptic revenge fantasies.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MrBallou: yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.

My favorite comment to Xtians: Aren't you a little old for imaginary friends?

What's an xtian?  That short for latinx christian?


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MrBallou: yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.

My favorite comment to Xtians: Aren't you a little old for imaginary friends?

What's an xtian?  That short for latinx christian?


Who's jeebus? The guy that kills kids with a bear or the guy that ministers to the poor?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two Corinthians
They support a guy who thinks it is two Corinthians and believe he is Jesus' representative.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It sure doesn't take much to set people off. Somebody wants to throw their money at pushing Jesus. So what? Everything from weed to birth control to bib overalls gets flacked online. Ignore it like you're the mature adults to which you aspire.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Jeebus Saves: MrBallou: yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.

My favorite comment to Xtians: Aren't you a little old for imaginary friends?

What's an xtian?  That short for latinx christian?

Who's jeebus? The guy that kills kids with a bear or the guy that ministers to the poor?


Sorry... option 3... random alt-opinion guy on a web site
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: It sure doesn't take much to set people off.


Says the guy from the party that goes ape shiat over pronouns.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MrBallou: yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.

My favorite comment to Xtians: Aren't you a little old for imaginary friends?

What's an xtian?  That short for latinx christian?


A devout follower of Xtina:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [im4.ezgif.com image 308x209]


eh, Gretzky still usually scores on the rebound.

/jesus is coming
//and he's not even breathing hard
///
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Churches that preach hate instead of love don't seem very Christian. That kind of rhetoric may harden the extremists to their corner but it turns off moderates who would rather just not go to that church anymore, or maybe stop going to church at all.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The what? I feel sorry for anyone in the USA who hasn't developed built-in ad block. I just tune out advertising.

It's like in Black Mirror everyone had AR glasses, and you could just turn off someone, and that person would just appear like static and anything they say blocked. My life is like that. When I read the newspaper (yes, I'm the one person who gets an actual paper delivered) ads get blocked at a subconscious level. The conscious mind just knows there's no content on that space.

Most of my exposure to advertising is the 2 weeks before the Owl, and that's not even to the ads themselves. It's mostly the people talking about ads, like TFA.

Anyway, I feel sorry for anyone who hasn't developed that. I kinda assumed most people did. Doesn't all that advertising drive you nuts?
 
Oysterman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yanceylebeef: He
Doesn't
Exist.


Best case, he died 2000 years ago.  We try not to associate with people that died only 200 years ago, but the 2000 year old dead guy totally gets you...
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everything bad that happens is the fault of evangelical Christians.
 
