Cyclists are an arrogant bunch sometimes but they can also be just plain stupid, for instant this guy pedaling on the busiest 5-lane highway in Scotland
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Call me a racist, but I figure the busiest highway in Scotland is just a bunch of bag pipers and caber tossers parading back and forth.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not a true cyclist, he's not wearing a spandex uniform covered in logos. Probably not a true Scotsman either.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Not a true cyclist, he's not wearing a spandex uniform covered in logos. Probably not a true Scotsman either.


TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If Scotland is sane, then what the cyclist is doing is actually illegal.

Where I live, there are laws governing the sorts of traffic allowed to use various kinds of roads, and to an extent, where on the roads they're allowed to operate when permitted at all.  Urban/suburban freeways are closed to unlicensed traffic that cannot maintain at least 45mph.  Rural highways, whether local, county, state, or federal may allow slow traffic, but that slow traffic may be constrained to the shoulder or the lane adjacent to the shoulder.  Everyone has the right to travel, and within the guise of what sorts of travel is allowed without requiring licensing/registration, those may operate on the roads.  So walkers, human-powered machines, small-engine machines, and sometimes even animal mounts are allowed as part of a recognized right to travel, but they're not to especially interfere with other users of the road even if only for their own safety and the safety of others.

Riding a bicycle in traffic is already dangerous where the speed limits are low and the cyclist might have the legal right to use the entire road.  Riding a bicycle on a limited-access freeway within the automobile travel lanes or even on rural highways in the middle is just stupid.  He's probably going to die if he keeps this up because at some point he's going to be too small to be noticed and someone's going to run him down.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Not a true cyclist, he's not wearing a spandex uniform covered in logos. Probably not a true Scotsman either.


Like that's some kind of defense...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Call me a racist, but I figure the busiest highway in Scotland is just a bunch of bag pipers and caber tossers parading back and forth.


'At's rrrrrrrrrracist!
 
The Big H
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes how dare you for opting not to use a 2 ton box, that kills more people than guns, to get around.
 
Xai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FYI yes this is illegal, cyclists are not allowed on motorways.

This has nothing to do with the bike and a lot more to do with them being a farkwit.

This motorway is in an urban area and he was likely taking an illegal and extremely stupid shortcut.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: If Scotland is sane, then what the cyclist is doing is actually illegal.

Where I live, there are laws governing the sorts of traffic allowed to use various kinds of roads, and to an extent, where on the roads they're allowed to operate when permitted at all.  Urban/suburban freeways are closed to unlicensed traffic that cannot maintain at least 45mph.  Rural highways, whether local, county, state, or federal may allow slow traffic, but that slow traffic may be constrained to the shoulder or the lane adjacent to the shoulder.  Everyone has the right to travel, and within the guise of what sorts of travel is allowed without requiring licensing/registration, those may operate on the roads.  So walkers, human-powered machines, small-engine machines, and sometimes even animal mounts are allowed as part of a recognized right to travel, but they're not to especially interfere with other users of the road even if only for their own safety and the safety of others.

Riding a bicycle in traffic is already dangerous where the speed limits are low and the cyclist might have the legal right to use the entire road.  Riding a bicycle on a limited-access freeway within the automobile travel lanes or even on rural highways in the middle is just stupid.  He's probably going to die if he keeps this up because at some point he's going to be too small to be noticed and someone's going to run him down.


It is illegal everywhere in the UK. Cyclists are not allowed on motorways by law. Neither are learner drivers, pedestrians, horse riders and riders of other animals.
 
inner ted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"for instance"
my phone didn't autocorrect fail me
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: TWX: If Scotland is sane, then what the cyclist is doing is actually illegal.

Where I live, there are laws governing the sorts of traffic allowed to use various kinds of roads, and to an extent, where on the roads they're allowed to operate when permitted at all.  Urban/suburban freeways are closed to unlicensed traffic that cannot maintain at least 45mph.  Rural highways, whether local, county, state, or federal may allow slow traffic, but that slow traffic may be constrained to the shoulder or the lane adjacent to the shoulder.  Everyone has the right to travel, and within the guise of what sorts of travel is allowed without requiring licensing/registration, those may operate on the roads.  So walkers, human-powered machines, small-engine machines, and sometimes even animal mounts are allowed as part of a recognized right to travel, but they're not to especially interfere with other users of the road even if only for their own safety and the safety of others.

Riding a bicycle in traffic is already dangerous where the speed limits are low and the cyclist might have the legal right to use the entire road.  Riding a bicycle on a limited-access freeway within the automobile travel lanes or even on rural highways in the middle is just stupid.  He's probably going to die if he keeps this up because at some point he's going to be too small to be noticed and someone's going to run him down.

It is illegal everywhere in the UK. Cyclists are not allowed on motorways by law. Neither are learner drivers, pedestrians, horse riders and riders of other animals.


Then this is what asset forfeiture laws should be used for.  The cyclist's bike should be confiscated since it was the direct instrument of violating the law.
 
gregscott
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For instant? Need the ability to edit headlines AND comments.

He could be smart if he just wanted to be disabled or dead.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Call me a racist, but I figure the busiest highway in Scotland is just a bunch of bag pipers and caber tossers parading back and forth.


You should see their snow plows...

OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Big H: Yes how dare you for opting not to use a 2 ton box, that kills more people than guns, to get around.


Cyclists always have some excuse to justify their insane behavior.  People like you are very common in San Francisco.  They ignore traffic lights and the flow of traffic completely, and when some idiot on a bike invariably gets flattened because he rode in front of a truck who had the right of way, the cyclist community throws a fit.  When a cyclists barrelled through a red light and killed an elderly man crossing legally in the crosswalk, his only concern was the damage to his bike.  He didn't care that he had killed someone. At least that asshole was convicted of manslaughter.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
5 lanes on land? Amateur. The real thrill seekers ride across the 5 lanes of the SF bay bridge. Talk about living on the edge.

Bicycle rider caught crossing San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
Youtube JZkyP1tiU8w
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
roads are for cars, idiot
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Big H: Yes how dare you for opting not to use a 2 ton box, that kills more people than guns, to get around.


oh god here they come. 

the holy people who don't use cars for anything, never get mail, never rely on someone else to have a car.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Call me a racist, but I figure the busiest highway in Scotland is just a bunch of bag pipers and caber tossers parading back and forth.


This is five sheep lanes, bagpipers need a bit more room
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Big H: Yes how dare you for opting not to use a 2 ton box, that kills more people than guns, to get around.


Well it's not a box, it's a car, and it's the vehicle that five lane highways were designed for.  So yes riding a bike on it is a pretty stupid dare to take on.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: TWX: If Scotland is sane, then what the cyclist is doing is actually illegal.

Where I live, there are laws governing the sorts of traffic allowed to use various kinds of roads, and to an extent, where on the roads they're allowed to operate when permitted at all.  Urban/suburban freeways are closed to unlicensed traffic that cannot maintain at least 45mph.  Rural highways, whether local, county, state, or federal may allow slow traffic, but that slow traffic may be constrained to the shoulder or the lane adjacent to the shoulder.  Everyone has the right to travel, and within the guise of what sorts of travel is allowed without requiring licensing/registration, those may operate on the roads.  So walkers, human-powered machines, small-engine machines, and sometimes even animal mounts are allowed as part of a recognized right to travel, but they're not to especially interfere with other users of the road even if only for their own safety and the safety of others.

Riding a bicycle in traffic is already dangerous where the speed limits are low and the cyclist might have the legal right to use the entire road.  Riding a bicycle on a limited-access freeway within the automobile travel lanes or even on rural highways in the middle is just stupid.  He's probably going to die if he keeps this up because at some point he's going to be too small to be noticed and someone's going to run him down.

It is illegal everywhere in the UK. Cyclists are not allowed on motorways by law. Neither are learner drivers, pedestrians, horse riders and riders of other animals.


Riders of other animals? What other animals do you people ride over there?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The Big H: Yes how dare you for opting not to use a 2 ton box, that kills more people than guns, to get around.

Cyclists always have some excuse to justify their insane behavior.  People like you are very common in San Francisco.  They ignore traffic lights and the flow of traffic completely, and when some idiot on a bike invariably gets flattened because he rode in front of a truck who had the right of way, the cyclist community throws a fit.  When a cyclists barrelled through a red light and killed an elderly man crossing legally in the crosswalk, his only concern was the damage to his bike.  He didn't care that he had killed someone. At least that asshole was convicted of manslaughter.


And how many autoholics barreled through stop signs and lights while you've been puffing about this single incident?

I swear, bicyclist hate threads bring out the dumbest, crankiest of Farkers. So wierd.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Only in Glasgow".

Yeah, people from Glasgow, you're so farking special. Everyone knows how special you are. So, so, special.
 
