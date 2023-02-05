 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digital Journal)   Eight dead in Austrian avalanches in just one weekend. Great now in addition to having every creature in the world that can kill you, they now have avalanches too   (digitaljournal.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Skiing, Avalanche, Snow, Cross-country skiing, Piste, Winter sport, Ski, Vorarlberg  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The hills are alive with the sound of... RUUUNNN!
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subbie! Farkers are not idiots, I hope.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's kinda sad but inevitable because their advisory level is "Serious threat of avalanches, so beginners stay on the major paths and experienced skiers should avoid steep slopes."  not "Dangerous today, stick
to the lodge."
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: Subbie! Farkers are not idiots, I hope.


But we love pretending to be idiots.

I heard that Roos are crossing the border into Italy. Something to do with climate change, I guess.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what happens when you find a stranger in the alps?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Subbie! Farkers are not idiots, I hope.


Lol
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Austrian drop bears are still the worst.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What causes avalanches in Austria.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Croikey!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What bothers me the most is that many, if not all, victims of these avalanches are skiers, not dwellers in homes near mountainous ranges. These victims are people who, at their leisure, risk their lives while being aware of the danger of avalanches and posted warnings.

Sad, but it was a risk THEY took.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ach, crikey
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TIL they make airbags that will help you ride out an avalanche. Assuming you're able to deploy it.

Fark user imageView Full Size



It sounds like an extra terrible way to die:

The avalanche comes to rest. You've survived the trauma but you are cemented in place under the snow. Everything is pitch black. Your body is face down with your legs contorted behind and above you in a scorpion-like position
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wait I thought Van Dieman was seriously anti-snow, at least for the criminals
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.