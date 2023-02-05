 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Active shooter report at basketball game has Mars students baricade in rooms. No Earth shattering Ka-booms reported   (pennlive.com) divider line
9
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thats one way to end the game when your losing badly.

" I hear theres a active shooter around here"
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
South Fayette won ! Yay! (I live there).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If' you're afraid of an active shooter in basketball, your team probably has a losing record.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is everyone so upset for? There is shooting at every basketball ball games. Hoops, balls, 2 pointers, 3 pointers, free throws, they all get shot.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
throwbacks.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's gotta be the shoes
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's go back to the 70s, when we had lots of serial killers and few mass shooters. It was safer then.
 
