 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Naked, yelling and terrorizing others with a toilet plunger is no way to go through life, Iowa hotel guest   (kiro7.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Des Moines, Iowa, Bail, Las Vegas, Authority, DES MOINES, Crime, Plunger, Mischief  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 9:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're not the boss of me, subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gas station bath salts

Not even once
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With that middle name, we're lucky he didn't kill a few people.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon"....a toilet plunger? Or maybe something else, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whisper instead, and pleasure them with it.

If I'm holding the toilet plunger, and *I'm* yelling and *you're* not, then I have failed utterly.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean it's Iowa; so either it was going to be a gun or an if-brave-enough dildo.  Guess they got lucky.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trevyn Wayne Hill, 21, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to Polk County online booking records.

I guess the "What happens in Des Moines stays there" ad buy for Nevada is really paying off.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's how I felt last time I was in Des Moines, too.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, plungers can be deadly!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Delawhat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know shiat is going down when a toilet plunger is involved.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Plungers can attack without notice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, Drew.

Think we've found that new ModMin you were looking for...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


DESS MOW EEN ASS ... YA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to get hit in the face with a plunger. After all, you don't use them when the water in the bowl is clean.

You running around with a plunger, I'm getting the fark out of your way.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.