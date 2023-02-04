 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Rare Russian arctic air defense system gets a little rarer   (jpost.com)
30 Comments



Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Fark user image Fark user image Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Don't be a menace to Ukraine while driving your Arctic TOR-M2DT air defense system up in they 'hood.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Oo, so they all go up in value, especially if you kept them in their original packaging.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Looks pretty well-done to me.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
1 hour ago  
I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.
 
Excelsior
1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.


To be fair, the bullets and missiles are kind of back-ordered this time. Perhaps the drone should have re-scheduled for September, they can probably shoot it down then?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Russia's biggest fan

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
1 hour ago  
Looks like Ukraine *sunglasses* stopped it cold
 
HighlanderRPI
1 hour ago  
It was rather kind of them to spare the part with the meat bags in it
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I find the best arctic air defense is to stay inside and bundle up.

... what?

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.


The drones are small enough to avoid the turbo-lasers, so why bother shooting?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Most other places have been reporting that two have been taken out:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2023/02/04/russia-built-a-dozen-air-defense-vehicles-for-war-in-the-arctic-then-sent-them-to-ukraine-to-get-blown-up/?sh=201ff48d1b15
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.


I'd guess that it only defends against Arctic drones, not the regular ones.
 
jtown
1 hour ago  
Big bada boom.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
Headline: Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine
Subhead: Rare Russian air defense systems have been shot down by Ukrainian forces.
Lead graph: A rare Russian Arctic TOR-M2DT air defense system was destroyed for the first time in the platform's service history by Ukrainian artillery, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

So...is this a RARE Russian air defense system destroyed by the Ukrainian artillery? Or not? It's not clear...
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Good.

Keep pounding the snot out of those Russian farkholes.

SLAVA UKRANI!
 
TWX
55 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.


Yeah.  I wonder if they were planning on export-sales of the type...

The recent Second Nagorno-Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia should've been a wakeup call how wars going forward could play out, but for some reason it was ignored despite being within the laughable CSTO.  Russia wouldn't or couldn't rise to support Armenia against a Turkish-backed Azerbaijan, and ground forces were decimated by fire supported by Turkish drones.
 
moto-geek
48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Most other places have been reporting that two have been taken out:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2023/02/04/russia-built-a-dozen-air-defense-vehicles-for-war-in-the-arctic-then-sent-them-to-ukraine-to-get-blown-up/?sh=201ff48d1b15


Looks like there are two videos on the linked page, showing two different systems getting toasted.
 
khatores
44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Headline: Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine
Subhead: Rare Russian air defense systems have been shot down by Ukrainian forces.
Lead graph: A rare Russian Arctic TOR-M2DT air defense system was destroyed for the first time in the platform's service history by Ukrainian artillery, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

So...is this a RARE Russian air defense system destroyed by the Ukrainian artillery? Or not? It's not clear...


It seems pretty straightforward actually.
 
Archie Goodwin
44 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It was rather kind of them to spare the part with the meat bags in it


There looked like there was a second explosion right next to it, so I think they missed.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Headline: Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine
Subhead: Rare Russian air defense systems have been shot down by Ukrainian forces.
Lead graph: A rare Russian Arctic TOR-M2DT air defense system was destroyed for the first time in the platform's service history by Ukrainian artillery, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

So...is this a RARE Russian air defense system destroyed by the Ukrainian artillery? Or not? It's not clear...


It was rare, now it's well done.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  
Color me sick, but I love watching these Russians scurrying around after their vehicle gets lit up.  One guy deploys an extinguisher while somebody else just seems to run in circles.  Lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
40 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby is planning on building a special museum to house the relics of Holy Mother Russia in her war against evil.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I find the best arctic air defense is to stay inside and bundle up.


also make sure to remember that most things smell even worse on the inside!
 
advex101
33 minutes ago  
no longer graded Mint.  Original packaging vaporized.
 
scanman61
31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Hobby Lobby is planning on building a special museum to house the relics of Holy Mother Russia in her war against evil.


So they'll be buying from Wagner instead of ISIS?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.

To be fair, the bullets and missiles are kind of back-ordered this time. Perhaps the drone should have re-scheduled for September, they can probably shoot it down then?


man, I missed out! but if they had waited until September maybe I could have shown up with the usual tintarian gear to help...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accuracy_International_Arctic_Warfare (as AW50 in BMG .50)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raufoss_Mk_211

/cлава кіткраїнi
 
NINEv2
9 minutes ago  

tintar: Excelsior: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.

To be fair, the bullets and missiles are kind of back-ordered this time. Perhaps the drone should have re-scheduled for September, they can probably shoot it down then?

man, I missed out! but if they had waited until September maybe I could have shown up with the usual tintarian gear to help...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accuracy_International_Arctic_Warfare (as AW50 in BMG .50)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raufoss_Mk_211

/cлава кіткраїнi


Again, remind me not to piss you off.
 
Erik_Emune
4 minutes ago  

tintar: Excelsior: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I love how it's being filmed by a drone just kinda hovering there.... an air defense system... not noticing that drone just hangin' around.

To be fair, the bullets and missiles are kind of back-ordered this time. Perhaps the drone should have re-scheduled for September, they can probably shoot it down then?

man, I missed out! but if they had waited until September maybe I could have shown up with the usual tintarian gear to help...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accuracy_International_Arctic_Warfare (as AW50 in BMG .50)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raufoss_Mk_211

/cлава кіткраїнi

"Adopted by Sweden as the Prickskyttegevär 90" -

and I'm now chuckling like a 9-year old. "Prick-shooter-rifle", beautiful.
 
TWX
3 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Color me sick, but I love watching these Russians scurrying around after their vehicle gets lit up.  One guy deploys an extinguisher while somebody else just seems to run in circles.  Lol.

[Fark user image 425x738]


Typical behaviors in an emergency.  Some people can't handle it and basically panic and flee.  Others will panic but somewhat stay within the bounds of what their understood responsibilities are (run in circles).  Others still may maintain enough composure to remain functional and in control of their faculties despite what they're facing.

And for military planners and trainers, it's difficult to say how anyone will react until they're confronted with it for real.  Even live-fire training (think the old-school crawling through the muck under barbed wire with rifle-fire overhead and explosions in the periphery) doesn't necessarily work because even with realistic sounds, smells, and misery, most militaries aren't keen on subjecting their personnel to actual mortal danger to test their mettle.

So when the actual crisis happens, some panic to the point that they're effectively out of action.  Some panic but manage to keep just enough composure that they're not completely lost to the unit, and others maintain various degrees of capability or even effective leadership.  Those latter types often receive medals depending on the outcome of the engagement.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
3 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
