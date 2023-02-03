 Skip to content
(WSAZ West Virginia)   Boo   (wsaz.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

1183 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)



west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
bs
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was expecting
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1 down, 998 to go.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Solid work Smitty. Simple and eloquent.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it say Have a Nice Day with a smiley face on the back?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ever popular "I can't see you, you can't see me" school of criminal activity

/most kids grow out of that by 18 months
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What?"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you're not supposed to call out Farkers in the headline subby
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How can an intangible entity resist arrest ?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is somebody under that sheeeeeeeet?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lol,

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

wut?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Brewer also told investigators he was just looking for a place to sleep.
He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 640x427]

"What?"


That's rad.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Man breaks into homes and hides under sheet..."

When they found him he was sheet-faced.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, the Johnny Sex Cup got awarded, and I missed all the playoff threads?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best part of the movie Run ronnie run
Youtube AGCFFP0WXyk
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You Might Rabbit You Might.
Youtube LSNTjX_g9a4
 
bbcard1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I go to Dunlow once a year to visit my family cemetery. There probably aren't 50 people in the whole community. It is a good hour from a decent grocery store and one of the most isolated places you can find east of the Mississippi. I am not condoning it, but I can see why the man would do drugs.
 
