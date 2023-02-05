 Skip to content
Street racer drives like hell, gets there
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably not a better driver than Mazepin.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing of value
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears all of his street racing buddies stayed around to help him.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. These brats are a blight, dangerous as fark. Please to see that he only took himself out, best possible outcome.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A driver was killed Saturday after a group of vehicles was spotted street racing along the East Freeway towards Winnie, deputies said.

Man, I really don't remember that episode.

lifeandstylemag.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids today just don't know how to street race.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the problem. He crashed because he didn't have wheels.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The department said the deputy walked to the car and found the driver dead.


On the plus side...I bet he won't do that again.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver obviously played a little too much NFS Underground.  He thought if he crashed the gate it would lead to a shortcut.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they didn't kill any innocent people. So that is good
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots.  Pick your street race opportunities carefully.  Slow down, let traffic clear out, and call it a day when clearly you won or lost.  This extended run shiat is stupid.  At least with an EV or a GTR you can only do it so many times consecutively before the car melts down and goes to Limp Mode.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He lived his life a quarter mile at a time
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As someone who moved to Portland, OR a couple years ago, I had to laugh at the Jeremy Clarkson photo and the smiling Charles Darwin.  ( I feel the same way. They're pretty much an infestation in my neighborhood...)
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dems da brakes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
my brother used to do this shiat, i'm surprised he's still alive
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Idiots.  Pick your street race opportunities carefully.  Slow down, let traffic clear out, and call it a day when clearly you won or lost.  This extended run shiat is stupid.  At least with an EV or a GTR you can only do it so many times consecutively before the car melts down and goes to Limp Mode.


Back in the day they used to race high end cars up GA 400 late at night with spotters at Holcomb Br., Northridge and Abernathy - who would call it clear of traffic. Heard even the cops would watch sometimes. Went myself to watch from Northridge once. A Ferrari in full throat is one of the coolest sounds in the world. Saw much the same thing many years later in Hong Kong. Even further back in the day was Dodge Street in Omaha, with the cops usually just observing. This racing in traffic shiat is unacceptable.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They kill themselves, I just shrug. Who cares if some moron removes themselves from the gene pool.
They kill someone else, I get pissed off.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a pretty thoroughly wrecked car, I'm kind of impressed...
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At 2:30 in the afternoon?

Fark off and...  Well that part's taken care of.

I have a highway near me that has a 5 mile straight section and you can hear people racing on it late at night.  That late at night it's basically empty, except for the occasional police officer.  I don't really care of people want to risk their own lives then.  But to do it in the middle of the day I just an asshole maneuver.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: Dr Jack Badofsky: Idiots.  Pick your street race opportunities carefully.  Slow down, let traffic clear out, and call it a day when clearly you won or lost.  This extended run shiat is stupid.  At least with an EV or a GTR you can only do it so many times consecutively before the car melts down and goes to Limp Mode.

Back in the day they used to race high end cars up GA 400 late at night with spotters at Holcomb Br., Northridge and Abernathy - who would call it clear of traffic. Heard even the cops would watch sometimes. Went myself to watch from Northridge once. A Ferrari in full throat is one of the coolest sounds in the world. Saw much the same thing many years later in Hong Kong. Even further back in the day was Dodge Street in Omaha, with the cops usually just observing. This racing in traffic shiat is unacceptable.


Agreed, with the exception of the Ferrari sound.   I can't explain it,
But, to me, the raw, coarse shreik of the Lambo Countach V12 just sings to me.  It is the language of my people.  No I am not Iitalian.  That sound is music to my ears.
 
