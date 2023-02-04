 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Kids throw snowballs, you throw lead, it's the American way   (twincities.com) divider line
19
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lock him up for that time and make darn sure he never gets hold of a gun ever again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We did that as kids. Got yelled at. Threats to tell our parents. Mom grounded me.

Zero shootings though.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never bring a gun to a snowball fight.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What if they were making snowballs out of a snowman?  Slowly dismembering him to throw his entrails in sadistic glee.  The lunatics.  And this good guy with a gun was trying to save his life?

I will withhold judgement before all details are released.
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is what our Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the law

/s
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you want to shoot people, do it in a state where you can claim "self-defense"
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any links which aren't paywalled?
 
Xai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel so safe when responsible gun owners like this have access to all the firearms they could ever want.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Any links which aren't paywalled?


A Man Who Shot At A Group Of Children Throwing Snowballs Will Spend 16 Years In Prison (yahoo.com)
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
16 years? You can kill someone with dwi and get 16 years.  (Texas)  but. You will do every single day. Apparently.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: unchellmatt: Any links which aren't paywalled?

A Man Who Shot At A Group Of Children Throwing Snowballs Will Spend 16 Years In Prison (yahoo.com)


Thanks.

Funny how the courts are fully capable of doing the sensible thing about irresponsible gun owners when they're Black.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The oppressors want ubiquitous firearms ownership because it fast-tracks dumbasses into the prison-labor industry.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: unchellmatt: Any links which aren't paywalled?

A Man Who Shot At A Group Of Children Throwing Snowballs Will Spend 16 Years In Prison (yahoo.com)

Thanks.

Funny how the courts are fully capable of doing the sensible thing about irresponsible gun owners when they're Black.


I thought the sentence was a little stiff, myself.

Not that he shouldn't do any time (three to five, maybe?), but his life is practically over now, and he didn't kill anybody.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 16 years? You can kill someone with dwi and get 16 years.  (Texas)  but. You will do every single day. Apparently.


In South Dakota, you can DUI, plant a disabled motorist through your windshield without realizing it, and they make you Attorney General.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Snowballs are a deadly weapon.  They need to be registered.

https://www.nytimes.com/1973/11/10/archives/man-dies-in-snowball-attack.html
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: We did that as kids. Got yelled at. Threats to tell our parents. Mom grounded me.

Zero shootings though.


CSB: A bunch of guys I grew up with decided to throw snowballs at cars one Saturday when we were in high school. One car circled back and the driver chased them down and cranked one of them on the head with a wrench opening up a large gash on his forehead and giving him a mild concussion. His mom called the police who came out to investigate. When told the full story of what happened the cop turned to the mom and said "Your kid got what he deserved, I'm not investigating this." and walked out.

/I wasn't present for the snow throwing or beating but I was there for the cop.
//Times have changed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: waxbeans: 16 years? You can kill someone with dwi and get 16 years.  (Texas)  but. You will do every single day. Apparently.

In South Dakota, you can DUI, plant a disabled motorist through your windshield without realizing it, and they make you Attorney General.


Wait. I bet the nurse that let the guy in her windshield die, is mad AF
 
