(Times of Malta)   Well that doorbell prank escalated quickly   (timesofmalta.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kid's lucky he lives in Malta and not here, or that would have been a shooting.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Kid's lucky he lives in Malta and not here, or that would have been a shooting.


You know it wasn't America cause the adult took full responsibility, the judge listened to the circumstances and took that into account, and the little shiat got the beatdown he deserved.

Justice was done all around.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess unlike prank calls he doorbell prank is still around.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That prank had apparently not been a one-off hit but an unwelcome and recurring disturbance for the accused, whose doorbell seemed to ring mysteriously while she was at home.

It's still zero excuse for smacking around a child like that.

But...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That prank had apparently not been a one-off hit but an unwelcome and recurring disturbance for the accused, whose doorbell seemed to ring mysteriously while she was at home.

I bet it also rang at times when she wasn't home.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.


I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he won't do that again!
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [i.ibb.co image 500x280]


I am not sure exactly what this is but I approve.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who am I supposed to feel bad for?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unless you're a white guy who is a corporate executive, cop, politician, or HOA board member.
No harsh lessons then.

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.


Unless you're a white guy who is a corporate executive, cop, politician, or HOA board member.
No harsh lessons then.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Who am I supposed to feel bad for?


The guy who lives next door to her, who ordered pizza delivery but they guy the order wrong.

/ *shudder* "pineapple"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Who am I supposed to feel bad for?


The NRA because neither the kid nor the woman used a gun to murder each other.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, but it didn't do so mysteriously

I bet it also rang at times when she wasn't home.


Yeah, but it didn't do so mysteriously
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his hearing was momentarily impaired ... she soundly beat the boy
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid was 13. When I was 13 I could have thought of a few neighborhood ladies that I would have enjoyed being roughed up by. Looking at you Mrs Capaldo in your tight designer jeans and knee high black boots.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: gunga galunga: It's still zero excuse for smacking around a child like that.

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.


ia think every guy needs that moment when you realize there's always going to be someone bigger and better than you that can kick your ass and maybe you should learn to work together. I call it a "memento mori" moment and until then, you're just an insufferable jackass in life. Some people never get it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are living in a society where one cannot just grab a 13-year-old, beat and kick him

Really? Even if they deserve it?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fark that! The punishment didn't fit the crime, kid needs to even things up and flaming dog shiat isn't going to cut it

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.


fark that! The punishment didn't fit the crime, kid needs to even things up and flaming dog shiat isn't going to cut it
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
assets.penny-arcade.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He couldn't outrun her?  What, did he have some sort of disfigurement that slowed him down?  Or was she some sort of athletic dynamo?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God dammit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All I know for sure is that deliveries to my door and important phone calls always happen while I am on the john. At this point, if I am available to answer, I can safely assume it's not worth answering. If I am "occupied" then I need to squat-run down the stairs like one of those high school football training tire obstacle courses while yelling like a madman and dive for the doorknob/smartphone.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: gunga galunga: It's still zero excuse for smacking around a child like that.

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.


And that lesson is, people have their breaking points. Keep pushing them, they may end up doing things that common sense and good judgement would normally stop them from doing. Like, beating the shiat out of some snot-nosed kid who doesn't understand when a harmless prank becomes flat-out harassment.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

That didn't make it funnier

[Fark user image image 850x353]


That didn't make it funnier
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lay off the fiber


Lay off the fiber
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I moved in here, our doorbell was on the same frequency as one of the neighbor's. Took me a while to figure out what was happening. Finally I saw someone on their porch after my bell rang.

I reprogrammed the bell. After I rang it like 15 times in a row. Maybe that was kind of a ding dong ditch. Except I didn't run since I was already home.

/No children were harmed in the making of this story.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NEVER answer the door. If you have a Bell, disconnect it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Lsherm: gunga galunga: It's still zero excuse for smacking around a child like that.

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.

And that lesson is, people have their breaking points. Keep pushing them, they may end up doing things that common sense and good judgement would normally stop them from doing. Like, beating the shiat out of some snot-nosed kid who doesn't understand when a harmless prank becomes flat-out harassment.


Back when I was a kid in the 80's, one of my buddies got busted at a Hills store for shoplifting a copy of Test Drive (Disclaimer:  I had no idea he did it until he got busted).  After that, every time me or my buddy cashed out, we walked by the two-way mirror on the way out.  One day, the security guy came put and stopped my buddy.  "Goddammit, you and some other guy keep walking by my office and giving me the middle finger!"
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: gunga galunga: Lsherm: gunga galunga: It's still zero excuse for smacking around a child like that.

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.

And that lesson is, people have their breaking points. Keep pushing them, they may end up doing things that common sense and good judgement would normally stop them from doing. Like, beating the shiat out of some snot-nosed kid who doesn't understand when a harmless prank becomes flat-out harassment.

Back when I was a kid in the 80's, one of my buddies got busted at a Hills store for shoplifting a copy of Test Drive (Disclaimer:  I had no idea he did it until he got busted).  After that, every time me or my buddy cashed out, we walked by the two-way mirror on the way out.  One day, the security guy came put and stopped my buddy.  "Goddammit, you and some other guy keep walking by my office and giving me the middle finger!"


Personally, I would just laugh that off. It would be one thing if I was a store cop or manager or whomever, and some kid did that to my face in the store in front of everybody else. Here, as far as everybody else was concerned, your friend was just flipping off a mirror.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Dr Jack Badofsky: gunga galunga: Lsherm: gunga galunga: It's still zero excuse for smacking around a child like that.

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.

And that lesson is, people have their breaking points. Keep pushing them, they may end up doing things that common sense and good judgement would normally stop them from doing. Like, beating the shiat out of some snot-nosed kid who doesn't understand when a harmless prank becomes flat-out harassment.

Back when I was a kid in the 80's, one of my buddies got busted at a Hills store for shoplifting a copy of Test Drive (Disclaimer:  I had no idea he did it until he got busted).  After that, every time me or my buddy cashed out, we walked by the two-way mirror on the way out.  One day, the security guy came put and stopped my buddy.  "Goddammit, you and some other guy keep walking by my office and giving me the middle finger!"

Personally, I would just laugh that off. It would be one thing if I was a store cop or manager or whomever, and some kid did that to my face in the store in front of everybody else. Here, as far as everybody else was concerned, your friend was just flipping off a mirror.


Nah, the mirror's placement made it obvious what it was.  If I remember right, next to his office door was the diner counter.  You could see out the mirror when the door to the office opened.  Come to think of it, I would not be surprised if one or more of the cashiers saw what we did and laughed over it.  We never got yelled at by them when we went there.  The mirror was right in front of them.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*N-word knocking is the term among conceited white kids in the southern US-- as if it's something black people do-- while doing that thing.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm.  A quick Google of Amanda Grech Malta has one result.  She's a looker.  Kid might be a stalker.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next time try firecrackers on doorstep.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

2 minutes of nearly piss yourself laughter as you tear down the street.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Okay, with that extra added context, then yeah, I'd be cheesed off as well.

I'll bet he thinks twice before doing it again, though. Sometimes lessons need to be harsh.

And that lesson is, people have their breaking points. Keep pushing them, they may end up doing things that common sense and good judgement would normally stop them from doing. Like, beating the shiat out of some snot-nosed kid who doesn't understand when a harmless prank becomes flat-out harassment.

Back when I was a kid in the 80's, one of my buddies got busted at a Hills store for shoplifting a copy of Test Drive (Disclaimer:  I had no idea he did it until he got busted).  After that, every time me or my buddy cashed out, we walked by the two-way mirror on the way out.  One day, the security guy came put and stopped my buddy.  "Goddammit, you and some other guy keep walking by my office and giving me the middle finger!"

Personally, I would just laugh that off. It would be one thing if I was a store cop or manager or whomever, and some kid did that to my face in the store in front of everybody else. Here, as far as everybody else was concerned, your friend was just flipping off a mirror.

Nah, the mirror's placement made it obvious what it was.  If I remember right, next to his office door was the diner counter.  You could see out the mirror when the door to the office opened.  Come to think of it, I would not be surprised if one or more of the cashiers saw what we did and laughed over it.  We never got yelled at by them when we went there.  The mirror was right in front of them.


Okay, with that extra added context, then yeah, I'd be cheesed off as well.
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How do you racially abuse someone?
 
