(Zillow)   Not positive, but this may be Zillow proof of alternate universes colliding   (zillow.com) divider line
31
    Weird, Total structure area, Total interior livable area, Mathematician, Mathematics  
1021 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 4:30 PM (24 minutes ago)



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"So, what kind of period design do you want for each room?"
"All of them. But design the kid's room on mushrooms."
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a divorce sale. One person lost interest.
Nice house though.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF?! It's like every picture is a remodeling before and after. Did someone try to sell it in the boring white mode and then update it to the opulent gilded mode or vice versa?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$306 per sqft? Based on zestimates my home is 20 percent more per sqft so I guess the nanny flat may be in my price range
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

greentea1985: WTF?! It's like every picture is a remodeling before and after. Did someone try to sell it in the boring white mode and then update it to the opulent gilded mode or vice versa?


Either that, or it is one of those multiverse houses that can be anything you want at any time.

For example...

Fark user imageView Full Size


or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You folks do know that these renderings of what a remodel might look like are totally normal now?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you have 17,00 sq. ft., nothing -- not even universes, collide.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: When you have 17,00 sq. ft., nothing -- not even universes, collide.



Ugh, 17,000
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: You folks do know that these renderings of what a remodel might look like are totally normal now?


Yeah, because no one wants to see what they're actually buying.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah... If the houses I was looking at back in 2019 had had two sets of pictures like this, and I arrived to only see the shiattier versions of the house I was hoping to see, would have turned around and left without a word.

I get staging houses with furniture because rooms look weird without it sometimes and you're buying a HOUSE not furniture.

But full on photoshoping the entire house? Tantamount to false advertising, trying to cover up defects, etc, and I would be absolutely pissed to not see what I took time out of my day to go see.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which is real, white or brown? Or is neither real and it's a trashed out foreclosure, and these are just serving suggestions?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: Which is real, white or brown? Or is neither real and it's a trashed out foreclosure, and these are just serving suggestions?


Pretty sure the brown is real. It's become a thing to digitally remodel in bland all white, and they always look cheap and awful to me.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both houses look fine to me.    

static.carthrottle.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Homeowner: "Please install a seating area in the master bedroom immediately adjacent the bed so that we may have voyeur guests whilst making love".
 
mcmnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm seeing double. Four houses!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Which is real, white or brown? Or is neither real and it's a trashed out foreclosure, and these are just serving suggestions?


I wonder if neither are real.

Either the house is pre-reno and doesn't look like either, or the house isn't even finished yet and these are what it could look like if you buy now and commit to the final details.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rev.K: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Homeowner: "Please install a seating area in the master bedroom immediately adjacent the bed so that we may have voyeur guests whilst making love".


Nice bed, though.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


weird place to keep your coffee filters
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The owners.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A bunch of these have the EXACT same perspective, e.g. switching between the pics with the staircase has pixel-perfect line-ups of all the tiles on the floor, which strongly suggests that one (or both) of them are photoshopped.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Winterlight: greentea1985: WTF?! It's like every picture is a remodeling before and after. Did someone try to sell it in the boring white mode and then update it to the opulent gilded mode or vice versa?

Either that, or it is one of those multiverse houses that can be anything you want at any time.

For example...

[Fark user image 850x559]

or

[Fark user image 850x559]



I like the bottom one better

After looking through the Zillow, I prefer the house that isn't all white. That one is boring & looks like a hotel.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rev.K: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Homeowner: "Please install a seating area in the master bedroom immediately adjacent the bed so that we may have voyeur guests whilst making love".


I would *KILL* for a Cali King bed. I'm not what you would cal a "still" sleeper & I probably wouldn't inadvertently backhand the bf in my sleep if we had one of those.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casey17: Winterlight: greentea1985: WTF?! It's like every picture is a remodeling before and after. Did someone try to sell it in the boring white mode and then update it to the opulent gilded mode or vice versa?

Either that, or it is one of those multiverse houses that can be anything you want at any time.

For example...

[Fark user image 850x559]

or

[Fark user image 850x559]


I like the bottom one better

After looking through the Zillow, I prefer the house that isn't all white. That one is boring & looks like a hotel.


OK. I'll take the white one. The dark one is just too dark sometimes.
 
suid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This sort of thing is fairly common when a house has been on sale for a while, and then a new realtor steps in and revamps it based on whatever he or she thought was wrong the first time.

When we were looking at our current house, the photos on zillow were like this; the same rooms shown with dark walnut trim and sort of a beige/green paint job, and also with white trim and nearly white walls (which is the current state of the house, until we recover from the initial splash and feel like revisiting the paint job).

And yes, it was on the market for 5 or 6 months, and didn't move, so a new realtor stepped in, egg-washed everything to a uniform pale white, and put it back up for sale at $200k off.
 
ansius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess that the East wing is hers and the West wing is his.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: WickerNipple: You folks do know that these renderings of what a remodel might look like are totally normal now?

Yeah, because no one wants to see what they're actually buying.


Yeah, how are these useful photos? They're useful if I'm looking to remodel. They're not useful if I'm looking to buy.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
17,000 square feet and "only" a 5-car garage?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like the before photos better. I can't believe they painted all that wood.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casey17: Rev.K: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Homeowner: "Please install a seating area in the master bedroom immediately adjacent the bed so that we may have voyeur guests whilst making love".

I would *KILL* for a Cali King bed. I'm not what you would cal a "still" sleeper & I probably wouldn't inadvertently backhand the bf in my sleep if we had one of those.


Sure. "inadvertently"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rev.K: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Homeowner: "Please install a seating area in the master bedroom immediately adjacent the bed so that we may have voyeur guests whilst making love".


So we can quickly shift from bed positions to sofa positions to chair positions whilst making love.
 
