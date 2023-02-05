 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Satanic Rainbow Tower is the name of Subby's hard rock cover band   (metro.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Silly, Newspaper, Country, Uganda, Life imprisonment, Authority, Government, Law, Jungle gym  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 4:18 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or a Chuck Tingle book involving Lindsey Graham and George Santos at Trump Tower
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe all the Trumpers can go move there.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Or a Chuck Tingle book involving Lindsey Graham and George Santos at Trump Tower


Great point. Has Chuck weighed in on GSantos yet?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: west.la.lawyer: Or a Chuck Tingle book involving Lindsey Graham and George Santos at Trump Tower

Great point. Has Chuck weighed in on GSantos yet?


It'd be a Chick Tingle/Choose Your Own Adventure mashup.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: west.la.lawyer: Or a Chuck Tingle book involving Lindsey Graham and George Santos at Trump Tower

Great point. Has Chuck weighed in on GSantos yet?


Maybe something like, "My Vote had its Anus Lied to in the Most Bizarre Ways, but BSABSVR"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is there anything your sky wizard doesn't manage to ruin somehow?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*clicks link*
Oh, Uganda. "Dey eat da poo poo!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God puts those things in the sky all the time. Weird.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: God puts those things in the sky all the time. Weird.


Clearly the sky is pretty gay.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man On The Silver Mountain
Youtube ORnvO1VyYMk
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dio - Rainbow In The Dark (Official Music Video) [HD]
Youtube PrBUjXaRSUQ
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uganda, the place where the American Evangelicals have farked up more than Alabama.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uganda has a Qanon Farm Team.  You can't tell that from their uniforms which have none of these colors.   The media training camp across the road is also a secret Qanon training camp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So-called "Christians" never see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, they invariably find the wrong end...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the right hasn't tried to cancel this, as far as I know. Clearly, this is grooming in the first degree.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.