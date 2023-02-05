 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   NYC plan to involuntarily commit homeless people who "appear to be mentally ill" can proceed, judge rules. Plan looks so crazy on paper, it needs to be involuntarily committed   (huffpost.com) divider line
97
    More: Asinine, Mayor Eric Adams' plan, Law, legal challenges, first responders, backlash, Removal, November, authority  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 3:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is only about 7,400 mental health beds is all of NY and 3300 in NYC so where are the homeless going to be dragged to and housed?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Needs to be expanded to include GOP voters, homeless or not.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: There is only about 7,400 mental health beds is all of NY and 3300 in NYC so where are the homeless going to be dragged to and housed?


That's just it.

They aren't going to just start dragging homeless people off the street and turn them into soylent green. That's movie bullshiat. This is about getting people who are in crisis help they need.

I read the actual directive and speaking as someone with 15 years EMS experience in New York, I see nothing different other than documentation requirements for filling out the reports. I'll spend a few more minutes on it but it just looks like 941.(spends a couple minutes reading again)Well fark me. It is 9.41. This is old shiat. So yeah, just new documentation, which is how to effect the reform everyone wants. Yeah this is nothing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess I better trim my beard, and update my wardrobe before visiting NYC.

I'm guessing this is going to be one of those "Anyone who doesn't RESPECT MY AUTHORITAE! is clearly mentally ill, and we can roust them into the back of the wagon" kind of deals.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: eurotrader: There is only about 7,400 mental health beds is all of NY and 3300 in NYC so where are the homeless going to be dragged to and housed?

That's just it.

They aren't going to just start dragging homeless people off the street and turn them into soylent green. That's movie bullshiat. This is about getting people who are in crisis help they need.

I read the actual directive and speaking as someone with 15 years EMS experience in New York, I see nothing different other than documentation requirements for filling out the reports. I'll spend a few more minutes on it but it just looks like 941.(spends a couple minutes reading again)Well fark me. It is 9.41. This is old shiat. So yeah, just new documentation, which is how to effect the reform everyone wants. Yeah this is nothing.


I am familiar with the number of public mental health beds in Denver metro. Denver health added an extra floor a few years ago and it has been filled since with pretrial holds. There just isn't any close to the number of beds needed and has been that way for decades. In Colorado it is a M1 hold for 72 hours of secure observation.  The running joke is when trying to get a public bed a telehealth assessment is required by any hospital that may take them and unless they are covered in gasoline and playing a lighter they are not enough of a danger to self and others to get a bed
Part of the reason the change by the VA to possibly pay for private mental health beds could be a good step. I still haven't gotten a clear answer from the VA on how the procedure works and what docs are needed. Hoping VOA veterans services get to do the administration.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why limit this to the homeless? Any other crazy people we should lock up?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: Why limit this to the homeless? Any other crazy people we should lock up?


The US has less than half the public mental health beds now compared to 1980 and there is about 100 million more people.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: cretinbob: eurotrader: There is only about 7,400 mental health beds is all of NY and 3300 in NYC so where are the homeless going to be dragged to and housed?

That's just it.

They aren't going to just start dragging homeless people off the street and turn them into soylent green. That's movie bullshiat. This is about getting people who are in crisis help they need.

I read the actual directive and speaking as someone with 15 years EMS experience in New York, I see nothing different other than documentation requirements for filling out the reports. I'll spend a few more minutes on it but it just looks like 941.(spends a couple minutes reading again)Well fark me. It is 9.41. This is old shiat. So yeah, just new documentation, which is how to effect the reform everyone wants. Yeah this is nothing.

I am familiar with the number of public mental health beds in Denver metro. Denver health added an extra floor a few years ago and it has been filled since with pretrial holds. There just isn't any close to the number of beds needed and has been that way for decades. In Colorado it is a M1 hold for 72 hours of secure observation.  The running joke is when trying to get a public bed a telehealth assessment is required by any hospital that may take them and unless they are covered in gasoline and playing a lighter they are not enough of a danger to self and others to get a bed
Part of the reason the change by the VA to possibly pay for private mental health beds could be a good step. I still haven't gotten a clear answer from the VA on how the procedure works and what docs are needed. Hoping VOA veterans services get to do the administration.


I would love if more tax dollars went to mental health.
What I'm saying is this is an old law, very old. What a appears to have changed is that there is a form, which is just an extra section, on the ePCR and they want to make sure everyone is filling this out when they encounter a 9.41 situation.
The rest is the way it has been done, just fine, for years. The headline is ignorant rage.

edmo: Why limit this to the homeless? Any other crazy people we should lock up?


This does apply to everyone.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the deciding factors are being detached from evidence-based reality and being a threat to themselves and others, what about people who support trickle-down economics?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So let me clarify what 941, this thing we are discussing, does.
It allows for a three day hold. That's it. At the end of the three days whatever happens is up to a doctor.

There is no secret cabal trafficking the mentally ill homeless for their adrenochrome.

This is an example of the public learning a thing and being outraged at it because they don't understand the context and complexity of a thing. Some of the public will say "Oh, OK. NBD then." and yet others will want to continue to argue not simply because the facts don't conform to their reality but because they are organically incapable of making those changes. There are physical aspects of mental health issues in the microstructure of the brain. It's not simply chemical, but how the physical form is affected.
Overloading of certain neurotransmitters create scarring. It could also be likened to water eroding a gully or a path being worn. There are many ways to go but once the channel is formed it can be difficult to break out of it. It's not just metaphorical though and as imaging techniques are getting better the people who know more about it than I do are beginning to see it, and we've know about the different centers of the brain for a long time. So, farking science.
What all the research will lead to, I dunno. Hopefully not more pills. EMF looks promising.


It's just an ooga booga headline, which is a red flag btw, but I'll look closer at the lawsuit. The thing the lawsuit was about is not new and it is for the public's protection, even the person who is being taken into custody, which is just a fancy word for care.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: If the deciding factors are being detached from evidence-based reality and being a threat to themselves and others, what about people who support trickle-down economics?


If they pose an immediate the of harm to themselves or others, yes. That is the part everyone wants to gloss over. There must be a threat of immediate harm to one's self or others.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we do this with gun nuts instead?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Notabunny: If the deciding factors are being detached from evidence-based reality and being a threat to themselves and others, what about people who support trickle-down economics?

If they pose an immediate the of harm to themselves or others, yes. That is the part everyone wants to gloss over. There must be a threat of immediate harm to one's self or others.


My feelings are immediately harmed when my wingnut uncle claims Reaganomics worked
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: cretinbob: Notabunny: If the deciding factors are being detached from evidence-based reality and being a threat to themselves and others, what about people who support trickle-down economics?

If they pose an immediate the of harm to themselves or others, yes. That is the part everyone wants to gloss over. There must be a threat of immediate harm to one's self or others.

My feelings are immediately harmed when my wingnut uncle claims Reaganomics worked


Is he waving a knife in your face?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: So let me clarify what 941, this thing we are discussing, does.
It allows for a three day hold. That's it. At the end of the three days whatever happens is up to a doctor.

There is no secret cabal trafficking the mentally ill homeless for their adrenochrome.

This is an example of the public learning a thing and being outraged at it because they don't understand the context and complexity of a thing. Some of the public will say "Oh, OK. NBD then." and yet others will want to continue to argue not simply because the facts don't conform to their reality but because they are organically incapable of making those changes. There are physical aspects of mental health issues in the microstructure of the brain. It's not simply chemical, but how the physical form is affected.
Overloading of certain neurotransmitters create scarring. It could also be likened to water eroding a gully or a path being worn. There are many ways to go but once the channel is formed it can be difficult to break out of it. It's not just metaphorical though and as imaging techniques are getting better the people who know more about it than I do are beginning to see it, and we've know about the different centers of the brain for a long time. So, farking science.
What all the research will lead to, I dunno. Hopefully not more pills. EMF looks promising.


It's just an ooga booga headline, which is a red flag btw, but I'll look closer at the lawsuit. The thing the lawsuit was about is not new and it is for the public's protection, even the person who is being taken into custody, which is just a fancy word for care.


My concern isn't for the theory of the law.  I'd love to see more people get help, when they're a danger to themselves or others.  My concern is for the practice.  Is it a cart before the horse law.  Is there help to be had?  Who makes the initial decision to collect the ill?  Who enforces that decision?  Will this collection of the ill be supervised and reviewed?  Will the police abuse this new tool in their arsenal against those they don't like?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: cretinbob: So let me clarify what 941, this thing we are discussing, does.
It allows for a three day hold. That's it. At the end of the three days whatever happens is up to a doctor.

There is no secret cabal trafficking the mentally ill homeless for their adrenochrome.

This is an example of the public learning a thing and being outraged at it because they don't understand the context and complexity of a thing. Some of the public will say "Oh, OK. NBD then." and yet others will want to continue to argue not simply because the facts don't conform to their reality but because they are organically incapable of making those changes. There are physical aspects of mental health issues in the microstructure of the brain. It's not simply chemical, but how the physical form is affected.
Overloading of certain neurotransmitters create scarring. It could also be likened to water eroding a gully or a path being worn. There are many ways to go but once the channel is formed it can be difficult to break out of it. It's not just metaphorical though and as imaging techniques are getting better the people who know more about it than I do are beginning to see it, and we've know about the different centers of the brain for a long time. So, farking science.
What all the research will lead to, I dunno. Hopefully not more pills. EMF looks promising.


It's just an ooga booga headline, which is a red flag btw, but I'll look closer at the lawsuit. The thing the lawsuit was about is not new and it is for the public's protection, even the person who is being taken into custody, which is just a fancy word for care.

My concern isn't for the theory of the law.  I'd love to see more people get help, when they're a danger to themselves or others.  My concern is for the practice.  Is it a cart before the horse law.  Is there help to be had?  Who makes the initial decision to collect the ill?  Who enforces that decision?  Will this collection of the ill be supervised and reviewed?  Will the polic ...


It's a "remove people from immediate danger" law. Most of the time it is applied to suicide attempts or intentinal overdoses.

again, someone mumbling to themselves about the conspiracy in the purple monkey dishwasher isn't who this is applied to, unless they appear to not be able to care for themselves and would likely come to harm if left where they were.

Here's an allowable example for a homeless person:

called to a scene, individual sitting on a corner, no visible signs of trauma, it's freezing, individual isn't dressed for the weather. They are babbling incoherently, maybe they can give a name but doesn't know what day it is and think lizard people run the country. Individual clearly can't stay exposed or they will die. OK?
Patrol rolls up, we all have a chat in which my role is to convince the individual that they are not well and they would be much happier in a nice warm ESD, maybe get a bite to eat.
They don't want to. It is my duty to make sure that person is safe. To leave them so they potentially freeze to death would be a dereliction of that duty. If they did die, I could be sued, I could go to prison, and worst of all, I would feel bad. It is not the ethical or moral thing to do.
So after making multiple attempts to persuade the individual to go, I can ask the nice police officer to take the individual into custody. It usually never gets this far, and rarely involves handcuffs. If it does, it's an individual who was already violent.

So the practice is, the individual failed being oriented. They knew there name, but did not know where they were, did not know when they were and lizard people do not run the government. They were in immediate danger of freezing to death. Individuals with a duty to prevent that were present and agreed that the individual in danger was not of sound mind and was in danger and that after multiple attempts to explain said danger, the subject lacked sufficient capacity to make a rational decision and therefore a decision needed to be made for them. They had to be taken into care.

That's how it works, every day, lots and lots of times a day all over the state of New York.

This memo is about how to document the interaction. It's like when Mike Lindell said "I got the evidence the vote was a fraud" and he had file headers.

It is a law that protects everyone involved in the situation. Had the individual known their name, knew where they were, knew it was 3:37 AM on a Saturday in Times Square and said Joe Biden was a lizard person, then no, they can't just be taken away.
Then I can leave them there to freeze to death, after they sign a form that says I called them a dumbass and told them they were going to freeze to death. They can't sue then because I have a legal witness and their signature. And they're dead. But I won't go to prison.

The law describes a procedure, which is what most laws do.
It's to prevent people from doing stuff all willy nilly.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They do have to do something but I have no idea if this is the right thing. There are attacks by crazy people on a daily basis. It undermines the feeling and appearance of order in the city. Especially when the media gets involved and blasts each attack all day all week long.

They are forced to do something whether it's tight or wrong.

I only hope that innocent people don't get swept up in it, but we all know that will happen. And, in sone cases, intentionally.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Notabunny: cretinbob: Notabunny: If the deciding factors are being detached from evidence-based reality and being a threat to themselves and others, what about people who support trickle-down economics?

If they pose an immediate the of harm to themselves or others, yes. That is the part everyone wants to gloss over. There must be a threat of immediate harm to one's self or others.

My feelings are immediately harmed when my wingnut uncle claims Reaganomics worked

Is he waving a knife in your face?


Sometimes. But only when he's drunk. It's his love language.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a good idea, which will in no way be abused by the NYPD to punish random minority passersby for not respecting their authoritah and/or existing while non-white.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There is only about 7,400 mental health beds is all of NY and 3300 in NYC so where are the homeless going to be dragged to and housed?


Rikers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this because rich fuggers in NYC don't want to see all of the people they made homeless.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because NYC hospitals have all the staff in the world for 24hr psych holds, I guess. If any city has the beds and psychotherapists doing hosptial rounds, NYC will.

The real purpose is dispossession. The point is to imprison the person while their possessions, in a tent or shopping cart or duffel bag, are either trashed or "lost in the system" or left to be pilfered by the next person who walks down the alley.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I guess I better trim my beard, and update my wardrobe before visiting NYC.

I'm guessing this is going to be one of those "Anyone who doesn't RESPECT MY AUTHORITAE! is clearly mentally ill, and we can roust them into the back of the wagon" kind of deals.


Yup, this is about 28 day "therapeutic"  jailing
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?


Considering the fact that state mental hospitals were nightmarish gulags that was used as a dumping ground for "odd people" and treated it's prisoners as less than garbage, Reagan shutting down these Hellholes was one of the few merciful things he did as POTUS, IMO.

The Willowbrook Case with Geraldo Rivera from ABC news
Youtube qzNFRn5TTtc
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: This is a good idea, which will in no way be abused by the NYPD to punish random minority passersby for not respecting their authoritah and/or existing while non-white.


Yup, that's a worry. Like Franz Fannon said decades ago, and Frank Wilderson said very recently, mental illness and mental health are nonsense concepts for people who are enslaved, whether the colonized in Africa or the African Americans for whom mental health is simply not an option. The relationships betwen Black parents and their children would be considered psychotic paranoia symptoms for white families. Your school friends are out to get you. You're being recruited into gangs. The police are out to get you. Your teachers are out to get you. If you make a mistake in your mannerisms, they'll get you.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?


So we used to basically warehouse the mentally ill and let old timey doctors experiment on them because who knew what their problem was. During the 50s and 60s, we did a lot of vitamin research and it turns out that if you make sure people eat well, their brains work a whole lot better. So two things happened. People got upset about the horrible conditions in mental health wards and told the establishment they couldn't treat people like that, because it looked just like things the Nazis were doing. Also, if these people were getting better from good food, then why are we feeding them? Let's kick them out and let them get a job. Except that people who have had mental illness for years end up with a lot of social awkwardness and other issues, especially if virtually tortured and deprived of education. So we ended up with a lot of people on the street who, even with good nutrition, needed more support to be ready for prime time employment, and it wasn't there. All the bootstrappiness conservative crowd just loved the idea that since they couldn't torture and nutritionally deprive their charges anymore, they could just be set free in the wild and become someone else's problem, so here we are.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?

Considering the fact that state mental hospitals were nightmarish gulags that was used as a dumping ground for "odd people" and treated it's prisoners as less than garbage, Reagan shutting down these Hellholes was one of the few merciful things he did as POTUS, IMO.

[YouTube video: The Willowbrook Case with Geraldo Rivera from ABC news]


The only good thing he ever did.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the Joker would stop laughing we wouldn't have to put him away.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In California a police officer can deem you a 5150 if you're not 'behaving correctly'. It gives them full power to commit anyone they want to a 24 hour (or longer) psych hold for a mental evaluation. That never leaves your record.

Not only does it come up on your DMV/MVD record if they run your plate. Good luck finding a place to live, getting a job or opening a banking account.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York City came up with this? Must be trying to address the homeless problem there.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds bad bad till you get pushed on the tracks of a subway.
/Wouldn't mind this in Chicago and LA
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?


I have been assured by my Fox News addicted roommate that Reagan wanted to expand access to quality mental health care at all levels but was forced throw everybody out on the street by an ACLU lawsuit.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start with Guliani
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?


It started with Eisenhower I believe IIRC . And continued all along till Reagan closed the last ones .
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson films his show in NYC doesn't he?

🤔
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a good thing?

Maga Reagan released the psychos and it was bad.

Therefore rounding up the psychos is good.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Isn't this a good thing?

Maga Reagan released the psychos and it was bad.

Therefore rounding up the psychos is good.


It must be great to be a simpleton, huh?
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?


Yes. And we need to go back to forcing people to get Help.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?

Considering the fact that state mental hospitals were nightmarish gulags that was used as a dumping ground for "odd people" and treated it's prisoners as less than garbage, Reagan shutting down these Hellholes was one of the few merciful things he did as POTUS, IMO.

[YouTube video: The Willowbrook Case with Geraldo Rivera from ABC news]

The only good thing he ever did.


Carter shut them down.

Reagan defunded community mental health programs designed to pick up their slack.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?

Considering the fact that state mental hospitals were nightmarish gulags that was used as a dumping ground for "odd people" and treated it's prisoners as less than garbage, Reagan shutting down these Hellholes was one of the few merciful things he did as POTUS, IMO.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qzNFRn5TTtc]


How is that Kool Aid?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's just an ooga booga headline, which is a red flag btw, but I'll look closer at the lawsuit. The thing the lawsuit was about is not new and it is for the public's protection, even the person who is being taken into custody, which is just a fancy word for care.


The problem is that mental health wards are bad places for patient advocacy, so people can be forced into treatments that hurt them or harmed without anyone knowing. The psych ward I ended up in was a good one--they aren't all good.

/and even when I DID end up in a psych ward, I should have just been at home waiting patiently for a new medication dose to kick in, I didn't need supervision
//psych wards aren't the answer to everything.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There is only about 7,400 mental health beds is all of NY and 3300 in NYC so where are the homeless going to be dragged to and housed?


Jails, obviously.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Notabunny: If the deciding factors are being detached from evidence-based reality and being a threat to themselves and others, what about people who support trickle-down economics?

If they pose an immediate the of harm to themselves or others, yes. That is the part everyone wants to gloss over. There must be a threat of immediate harm to one's self or others.


If a person is detached from reality, wandering the streets and drug sting on themselves...

They are a threat to themselves and society.

I am sick and tired of people advocating for the "right" to be mentally ill.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?


Liberals did that with court cases basically prohibiting involuntary confinement and it was for good reasons. The threshold to involuntarily confine people was too low and the treatment in state-run institutions was awful.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Chariset: Didn't the current 'homeless crisis' start when Reagan shut down all the mental hospitals?

So we used to basically warehouse the mentally ill and let old timey doctors experiment on them because who knew what their problem was. During the 50s and 60s, we did a lot of vitamin research and it turns out that if you make sure people eat well, their brains work a whole lot better. So two things happened. People got upset about the horrible conditions in mental health wards and told the establishment they couldn't treat people like that, because it looked just like things the Nazis were doing. Also, if these people were getting better from good food, then why are we feeding them? Let's kick them out and let them get a job. Except that people who have had mental illness for years end up with a lot of social awkwardness and other issues, especially if virtually tortured and deprived of education. So we ended up with a lot of people on the street who, even with good nutrition, needed more support to be ready for prime time employment, and it wasn't there. All the bootstrappiness conservative crowd just loved the idea that since they couldn't torture and nutritionally deprive their charges anymore, they could just be set free in the wild and become someone else's problem, so here we are.


TLDR version:
STFU AND GET BACK TO WORK!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're less than 19 months from this.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that guy eating feces and yelling at squirrels needs some type of help.  He wasn't getting it before the law. Maybe it won't be abused and we won't repeat mistakes made 100 years ago. I'll hold out hope.
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.