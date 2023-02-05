 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   You think the present gas stove wars over health concerns are bad now? You've probably missed the gas stove wars of yesteryear   (vox.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Natural gas, Air pollution, Fuel, Stove, Gas stove, Carbon monoxide, Epidemiology, Science  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 3:12 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As my house is all electric, I'm hoping the debate goes further and drives down the cost of induction ranges.  The electric range I currently have is not very good, but it looks nice.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: As my house is all electric, I'm hoping the debate goes further and drives down the cost of induction ranges.  The electric range I currently have is not very good, but it looks nice.


I'm sort of there with you.  Our current house is all electric.  I have lived in homes with gas appliances all my life, and have dealt with things like pilot lights on the stove going out, my sister that insisted before lighting the oven, you had to let the gas run "for a minute" before lighting (how she managed to not blow the house up, I have no idea) and honestly, I wish induction ranges were priced lower than $3K because I would have bought one 6 months ago, when we replaced a builder grade range that came with the house.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The players change, the moves are the same
Tobacco
Asbestos
Greenhouse gas emissions
Vehicle safety
Social media
Money > political will
Profits > people
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have just bought an induction cooker so I'm getting a kick etc.

TFA is a bit vague but until the middle of last century a lot of gas used in homes was coal gas, or "Town gas", which was far more deadly. It was actively poisonous and you could easily kill yourself in minutes by putting your head in an oven and turning the gas on. That won't work with natural gas that we use today.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I have just bought an induction cooker so I'm getting a kick etc.

TFA is a bit vague but until the middle of last century a lot of gas used in homes was coal gas, or "Town gas", which was far more deadly. It was actively poisonous and you could easily kill yourself in minutes by putting your head in an oven and turning the gas on. That won't work with natural gas that we use today.


I just watched "A man called Otto", no wonder he didn't try that one.
/very depressing movie but it lifted me up
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about to replace my gas range, so this thread is relevant to my interests.

/finding white is challenging
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phygz: I'm about to replace my gas range, so this thread is relevant to my interests.

/finding white is challenging


Check Lowes.  i replaced a bunch of builder grade black appliances with white this summer.  Now, the lone choice in white with an induction cooktop is $2,500 but if you're good with standard electric, but you can get a five burner, glass top range with convection oven for under $1,000.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.