(MSN)   Girl Jumps off her Jet ski to try to swim with a pod of dolphins, ends being killed by a shark instead...in a farking RIVER. Yep, Australia   (msn.com) divider line
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean.
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vonage Dolphins
/Darwin with a side of IP violation
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"This is the first death in the river for a century, with the only other confirmed fatal attack occurring on Jan. 31, 1923."

New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved and everyone who knew the young girl, so I won't be going into the extent of the injuries," Fremantle District Acting Inspector Paul Robinson said

Makes me think of that video from 1990s shark week where a bunch of people on a cruise were swimming in the ocean off of small skiffs and a great white showed up. One woman wasn't quite fast enough to get out, so her leg became the rope in a game of tug-of-war between a shark and the people on the boat trying to haul her out of the water.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never get out of the boat - Apocalypse Now
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...we're offering counseling services to anyone who did witness it or is affected by the incident,"

I've been deeply affected.

How do I tell them where to send a plane ticket so I can get counseling?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It sucks that she died but there are worse ways to spend your last day in this world than farking around on a jet ski and swimming with dolphins. She took a shot at living her best life, which is more than I can say for myself.
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was she trying to have sex with the dolphin?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It sucks that she died but there are worse ways to spend your last day in this world than farking around on a jet ski and swimming with dolphins. She took a shot at living her best life, which is more than I can say for myself.


Not every situation needs a silver lining. Very comfortable being an inside person today.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"OMFG! I totally love dolphAAHHHHHHHRRRGHHH!"
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just reading this makes me shudder.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "It's an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved and everyone who knew the young girl, so I won't be going into the extent of the injuries," Fremantle District Acting Inspector Paul Robinson said

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 292x203]

Makes me think of that video from 1990s shark week where a bunch of people on a cruise were swimming in the ocean off of small skiffs and a great white showed up. One woman wasn't quite fast enough to get out, so her leg became the rope in a game of tug-of-war between a shark and the people on the boat trying to haul her out of the water.


frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pursuing dolphins in a jetski and ending as dinner for sharks. I'm not traumatized.
F*ck your best life however short it was.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Pursuing dolphins in a jetski and ending as dinner for sharks. I'm not traumatized.
F*ck your best life however short it was.


At least she didn't die on porpoise.
 
buravirgil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: It sucks that she died but there are worse ways to spend your last day in this world than farking around on a jet ski and swimming with dolphins. She took a shot at living her best life, which is more than I can say for myself.


Those dolphins let her die. Either those dolphins are cowards or they know something you don't.
 
