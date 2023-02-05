 Skip to content
(CNN)   He has ceased to be He's expired and gone to meet his maker He's a stiff Bereft of life, He rests in peace He's shuffled off this mortal coil, run down the curtain, and joined the bleeding choir invisible THIS IS AN EX-PRESIDENT   (cnn.com) divider line
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Full disclosure: My feet were nailed to the perch.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dammit, wrong ex-president.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

This is a late parrot: Full disclosure: My feet were nailed to the perch.


Otherwise, voom you'd be right through the bars.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dubai? Was it Hookers, Coke, Legal pain killers, Accidental Yachting Accident, Or finally Found Out phase.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad, Never a friend of Murica, that's for sure.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

They told me only the good die young, so I lusted in my heart every day. Every. Day.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he died, they found a bin Laden hiding in his bedsheets
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought for sure this was a Jimmy Carter thread. Was hoping this was a Trump thread. W would have been an OK consolation thread.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: This is a late parrot: Full disclosure: My feet were nailed to the perch.

Otherwise, voom you'd be right through the bars.


This parrot wouldn't "voom" if you put 4000 volts through it.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no Ahmadinejad.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I'm starting to suspect that the Carters are living off the souls of other world leaders.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a perv.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the random caps, or was this intended to be some weird trump/Python fusion?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brainsssssssssss
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nah, not gonna be "sad" for Pervez Musharraf.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, these things happen. They
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm hoping Dump hangs in there long enough to fark up the GOP in 2026
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Why the random caps, or was this intended to be some weird trump/Python fusion?


Subby may be under the mistaken impression that the Headline Filter strips all periods.  (Only the one at the end.)

Or else he used ellipsises...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Well, these things happen. They


sure do!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OhPleaseOhPleaseOhPlease!

Oh...just THAT guy? Meh.

wellbye.jpg
 
dbrunker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don's scare me like that, subby!  I hope he makes it to October 1st of next year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For one brief second I had hope.  Then I clicked and you dashed it, subby.  A pox on your kidneys!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bye, Perv
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: rnatalie: This is a late parrot: Full disclosure: My feet were nailed to the perch.

Otherwise, voom you'd be right through the bars.

This parrot wouldn't "voom" if you put 4000 volts through it.


He's just pining for Lahore.
 
Percise1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Xaxor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was worried about Jimmy Carter for a second. Please don't do that.
 
darinwil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

No Line For Beer: At this point, I'm starting to suspect that the Carters are living off the souls of other world leaders.


No, no, he promises to build a house for a family and then steals the souls of them, much easier to cover up.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cleese's eulogy for Graham Chapman is still a piece of gold.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope Carter outlives Trump. Carter seems to be a person that actually cares about the benefit of other people. Too good of a person to be President. IMHO, I want Trump to live just long enough to see his name reviled and his "empire" dismantled and destroyed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Don's scare me like that, subby!  I hope he makes it to October 1st of next year.

[Fark user image 480x480]


Why October 1? I think his birthday is October 4.

/ I don't win trivia contests
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I say you, he daid!
 
guinsu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Too bad, Never a friend of Murica, that's for sure.


USA! USA! USA!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How time flies.  Seems like just yesterday he was bilking America for cash while sheltering Alpha-tier terrorists.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pincy: Thought for sure this was a Jimmy Carter thread. Was hoping this was a Trump thread. W would have been an OK consolation thread.


I thought so for a minute too, but that would have been a News Flash tag for sure.

QuesoDelicioso: Dammit, wrong ex-president.


And that definitely wouldn't have been a Sad tag.
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Knew it wasn't 45 due to the low post count. Still, when it is 45, remind me to buy asparagus futures  for the the amount of stank piss that will shower his grave for years to come.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I hope Carter outlives Trump. Carter seems to be a person that actually cares about the benefit of other people. Too good of a person to be President. IMHO, I want Trump to live just long enough to see his name reviled and his "empire" dismantled and destroyed.


Carter was probably the most moral president latter half of the 21st Century.  The rise of the petulant billionaire will make sure a freak like him never becomes president again.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: dbrunker: Don's scare me like that, subby!  I hope he makes it to October 1st of next year.

[Fark user image 480x480]

Why October 1? I think his birthday is October 4.

/ I don't win trivia contests


Check the odds in Vegas.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I hope Carter outlives Trump. Carter seems to be a person that actually cares about the benefit of other people. Too good of a person to be President. IMHO, I want Trump to live just long enough to see his name reviled and his "empire" dismantled and destroyed.


Jimmy Carter is that odd unAmerican sort of Christian who read his Bible and concluded that Jesus wanted him to be kind, nurturing and caring for others. That he should promote peace and end suffering.

There's a good reason the self-described Moral Majority flocked to Reagan when he ran against him.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

No Line For Beer: At this point, I'm starting to suspect that the Carters are living off the souls of other world leaders.


The Carters are Democrat Elites, which means they bath in the blood of Christian babies on a regular basis to maintain thier youth.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He was a President.....in Pakistan.

Are we supposed to give a f*ck?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure he was glad to live long enough to to see his goal of recapturing Afghanistan come to fruition. What a pal.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's been a lot of weird uses of the sad tag lately.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: He was a President.....in Pakistan.

Are we supposed to give a f*ck?


Musharraf gained power from a coup, and presided over the rapid expansion of  Pakistan's nuclear weapons program after he seized power.  But hey, geopolitics, who needs it?
 
olderbudnoweiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


RIP New Sheriff
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Beautiful plumage, though.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: He was a President.....in Pakistan.

Are we supposed to give a f*ck?


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/then coke did mushrooms
//then they all DIED you hear me they DIED
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB

One of his doctors moved to the US and practiced in Paris, TX. Musharraf would fly in, even while president to see him.   Mrs. cfreak's extended family is from that area so there were a few times we'd get a spectacle as they basically shut down the entire place so the Pakistani President could go to the town's little hospital. Especially fun if we were trying to take her Nana to a doctor's appointment.

/ Miss you Nana
// CSB
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olderbudnoweiser: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

RIP New Sheriff


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
