(Independent)   China vows to worry, worry, super scurry, call the troops out in a hurry after the US jumps on their belly and busts their balloon   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: Followup, United States, Balloon, Military, Espionage, Atmosphere of Earth, Air force, Maryland, Associated Press  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By now, we have the stuff and know exactly what they were doing. So will it get interesting?

Meanwhile, don't fly shiat over a country and you won't have this problem.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what we've waited for
This is it boys, this is war
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?


I am thinking signals interception. Also a flight path for a satellite is predictable, easier to plan military movements to hide anything you don't want an enemy to see.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right on cue

Seriously there is pretty much a script for this kind of thing and it's being followed by everyone.

There isn't even a pilot to complicate things.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or: Have a proxy start floating airships over their military facilities and wait to see what they do.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like an ant hill responding to a rock thrown at it from far away. They can swarm all they like, they can't get here from there.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First balloon kill since WWI?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of missile did they use? I didn't see any explosion. Did they fire one without a warhead on it like a practice missile or something?
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one, Subs!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This balloon will be WW3's Archduke Ferdinand.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMHO the US government really screwed the pooch on this one. China Balloon should have been taken down while it was off the coast of California. it's a good thing most WWII Vets have gone to meet their maker or they would be headed to WashDC in droves.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?


Presumably what you can do with it.  IF you are wanting to detect things a satellite would have a hard time picking up - or just be incapable of picking up - something closer to the ground is advantageous.  A satellite orbiting in the Oort Cloud would provide the ultimate surveillance of the Solar System, but that doesn't mean it is the only way to go.  Also, don't think about inability, but price.  If you were looking for low-power electronic signals, a cheaper balloon is more useful than a more expensive satellite - not everything requires giving Lockheed Martin a few trillion dollars.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?


You can better track wind currents, temperature, etc I imagine.
Not sure since I'm not a Aeronaut or climatologist.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?


From a previous thread https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/in-a-world-of-drones-and-satellites-why-use-a-spy-balloon/ar-AA176OHs

It's because they are unpredictable in their travels, lower than a satellite, cheaper.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the GQP demanded to publicize the pilot's identity yet?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is free to shoot down any of the numerous aircraft the US flies without permission over mainland China.

And by numerous I mean "zero"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: IMHO the US government really screwed the pooch on this one. China Balloon should have been taken down while it was off the coast of California. it's a good thing most WWII Vets have gone to meet their maker or they would be headed to WashDC in droves.


Since you didn't demand the imprisonment and execution of all peoples of Chinese descent worldwide, I assume you are a bought-and-paid-for servant of the ChiComs.  Exactly how much yellow blood flows through your veins, Lo Mein Boy?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: IMHO the US government really screwed the pooch on this one. China Balloon should have been taken down while it was off the coast of California. it's a good thing most WWII Vets have gone to meet their maker or they would be headed to WashDC in droves.


I'm sure you were just as concerned the three times they did it during TFG's administration and they ignored it.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/chinese-spy-balloons-us-trump-b2276199.html?amp
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: This is what we've waited for
This is it boys, this is war


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: What kind of missile did they use? I didn't see any explosion. Did they fire one without a warhead on it like a practice missile or something?


AIM-9X without the explosive.
 
timswar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: By now, we have the stuff and know exactly what they were doing. So will it get interesting?

Meanwhile, don't fly shiat over a country and you won't have this problem.


They should spy on us with satellites and airplanes like a civilized nation. This whole balloons nonsense is insulting.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Like an ant hill responding to a rock thrown at it from far away. They can swarm all they like, they can't get here from there.


They can't even get to Taiwan.  They've tried a couple of times and failed miserably.  Any attempt to move troops to the USA would be seen long before they even got close.  Our subs would have a field day.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?


None at all!  Threads out front shoulda told ya.

1.  Cheap
2.  Closer to earth, better resolution.
3.  Stay over target longer.
4.  With project loon tech, they can navigate somewhat.
5.  Invincible while over land.

With those 5 advantages you can do a lot of things.  Who cares if they shoot down one $30k spy balloon after days of a survey work?  Or flood the airspace with 3 thousand balloons for the same price as a single spy sat.  Not including launch costs.  Then you get 3k invincible spy balloons with some navigation ability that can stay over target for days or months.  3 thousand balloons will probably get you cm resolution realtime data in 3d.  And it will cost a trillion dollars in missiles for the enemy to shoot down all the balloons.  And deplete their stock of missiles.  Just send a continuous stream of spy balloons and you cripple the enemy and get data.  At the very least, you cripple the enemy.  All the military sites the balloon passed by went into lockdown.  So a few thousand balloons can put an entire nations military into lockdown.

We need swarm balloon Superiority before china gets balloon superiority.
 
MethySophocles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: First balloon kill since WWI?


Nah, there were a bunch in WWII. And one balloon killed six people in Oregon.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China just doesn't respect imaginary lines.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queue War Pihs
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?

I am thinking signals interception. Also a flight path for a satellite is predictable, easier to plan military movements to hide anything you don't want an enemy to see.


Also much slower (aka, loiter time). Other than that, *shrugs*  The other thing I can think of is sowing a little more political chaos as the press/GOP freaks out about something the military's just not all that worried about.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: China just doesn't respect imaginary lines.


Correction, Blurred lines

Robin Thicke - Blurred Lines ft. T.I., Pharrell (Official Music Video)
Youtube yyDUC1LUXSU
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China: How dare you shoot down our balloon!

Biden: How do you know we shot it down?

China: Our spy balloon detected it being sh......CRAP!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: What kind of missile did they use? I didn't see any explosion. Did they fire one without a warhead on it like a practice missile or something?


Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Impact:

Fark user imageView Full Size


impact +one frame:
Fark user imageView Full Size


impact + 3 frames:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Impact + 7 frames:
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the articles from day-of did specify what type of missile. Can't remember what though.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Riche: I'm at a loss here. What benefit does a balloon have over a spy satellite?

Does China simply lack that technical capacity?


Based on the reaction of TFG, and Republicans, more political unrest and conspiracy theory fear-mongering brought to you non-stop by elected Republicans, right-wing "pundits", and amplified 24/7 by Fox "news".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: China just doesn't respect imaginary lines.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: sinko swimo: IMHO the US government really screwed the pooch on this one. China Balloon should have been taken down while it was off the coast of California. it's a good thing most WWII Vets have gone to meet their maker or they would be headed to WashDC in droves.

I'm sure you were just as concerned the three times they did it during TFG's administration and they ignored it.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/chinese-spy-balloons-us-trump-b2276199.html?amp


Because of Trump's volatile nature and childish behavior, I'm actually kind of glad they ignored those.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Clearly this was a trial balloon for Biden, since they did this with Trump three times and he just shrugged.
 
trialpha
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Based on the reaction of TFG, and Republicans, more political unrest and conspiracy theory fear-mongering brought to you non-stop by elected Republicans, right-wing "pundits", and amplified 24/7 by Fox "news".


I love how this is basically in the article:

TFG "China respected me. This would have never happened on my watch"
Military: "This happened 3 times on TFG's watch, and we did nothing"
TFG: "Misinformation!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: IMHO the US government really screwed the pooch on this one. China Balloon should have been taken down while it was off the coast of California. it's a good thing most WWII Vets have gone to meet their maker or they would be headed to WashDC in droves.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: One of the articles from day-of did specify what type of missile. Can't remember what though.


AIM-9 Sidewinder.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

trialpha: fifthofzen: Based on the reaction of TFG, and Republicans, more political unrest and conspiracy theory fear-mongering brought to you non-stop by elected Republicans, right-wing "pundits", and amplified 24/7 by Fox "news".

I love how this is basically in the article:

TFG "China respected me. This would have never happened on my watch"
Military: "This happened 3 times on TFG's watch, and we did nothing"
TFG: "Misinformation!"


That honestly seems like the sort of thing that maybe was carefully presented in his daily coloring book intelligence briefing in such a way as to technically inform him, but realistically encourage him to ignore it or dismiss it or just generally avoid him starting a hot war while he was looking for excuses to shoot stuff/people.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Goddamnit, I'm exhausted
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2020/07/08/stratospheric-balloons-will-rain-tiny-electronic-spies-from-the-sky/amp/

But really, for this balloon my reaction if I was in the military would be negligible
 
jbtilley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They don't have a problem with balloons? Send a few balloons over China and call their bluff.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With enough balloons we can get world peace.  Swarm every Russian and Chinese military site with thousands of balloons.  And their ships.  Deplete their missiles and ammunition.  And don't let up.

With enough kiloswarms of stratoballoons we can even fix global warming.  Have the top half be highly reflective so the sun's evil energy is bounced back into space.

And the world peace balloons should be 90% radar reflective balloons bouncing the radar back and forth.  And 10% vanta black balloons that absorb everything and are radar stealthed.  Disable the enemy's ability to collect data.  And have RF jammers in the kiloswarms jamming all frequencies.  Have them use laser microburst comms between balloons.

For the lower balloons outfit them with microwave area denial devices that randomly fire off downwards.denying the enemy the ability to be outside below the balloons.

World peace.  A new age of aquarius.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So they let it go in China and hoped it would travel all the way to the US, across half the globe???
Beijing to San Francisco is 9500km.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: IMHO the US government really screwed the pooch on this one. China Balloon should have been taken down while it was off the coast of California. it's a good thing most WWII Vets have gone to meet their maker or they would be headed to WashDC in droves.


What would WW2 vets have to do with this, it was a Chinese spy ballon, not Japanese.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Boojum2k: Like an ant hill responding to a rock thrown at it from far away. They can swarm all they like, they can't get here from there.

They can't even get to Taiwan.  They've tried a couple of times and failed miserably.  Any attempt to move troops to the USA would be seen long before they even got close.  Our subs would have a field day.


The Russians were able to invade the continental United States in the movie Red Dawn
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WithinReason: sinko swimo: IMHO the US government really screwed the pooch on this one. China Balloon should have been taken down while it was off the coast of California. it's a good thing most WWII Vets have gone to meet their maker or they would be headed to WashDC in droves.

What would WW2 vets have to do with this, it was a Chinese spy ballon, not Japanese.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
