 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man gets tired waiting for customer service at Walmart, so he...a) walks out of the store...b) finds an associate to help him...or c) spills many liquids on the aisle floors   (local21news.com) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Man pours, Customer service, Customer, customer service, Walmart floor, Customer relationship management, Fruit preserves, jam  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 1:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The entitlement is STRONG in that one. A good Republican he will be.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a few bricks missing from that guy's building.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Couple sandwiches shy of a picnic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They were busy cleaning up in aisle eight after the last idiot did this.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know there is a god watching us all. We just had the post about Walmart's intercom codes and one was for liquid spills in the aisles.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of us could've gotten a pretty quick response after just the ammonia and bleach...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The corruption of minors charge seems like a stretch, but I obviously don't have all the facts.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Repp had purposely poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup, and jam jelly"

Am I the only one who read that as "male syrup"?
Which coincidentally, is the name of my line of erotic lubricants.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not long ago at a store near me a guy accidentally ripped a hole in a bag of ice in the checkout line. He continued to load groceries on the belt instead of at least scooting the ice chunks out of the middle of the walking path. Hey arsehole, the guy who breaks his back in a fall isn't helped by the cashier calling for cleanup that is 15 minutes away.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BERKS COUNTY, Pa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all seriousness, though, he kept his clothes on and that's shows significant progress for Walmart Man.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart does need more staff in their stores. Maybe his community service could be cleaning up the mess he made and help customers to find items.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one time while shopping at Wal-Mart I got to the check out and discovered my liquid dish soap cap was loose and had left a trail behind me. I told the cashier. she didn't do a thing.

recently while shopping a WM in Colombia SC USA I had about $150 goods in my cart. I went to get checked out. there was not one single cashier open, it was all do your own damn checking and bagging. F that. I left the cart and left the store. I will never shop that WM again.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tamer than what happened at our local wally world last night.  My Facebook feed was getting blown up with "why so many cops at Walmart?" I'm up in Illinois and home is Oklahoma, so I was curious as well as sad cause I wasn't there.  From what I've read, some genius(I use that term generously) was upset he couldn't get a refund.  He pulled out a gun and from most of the reports threatened to use it, but ended up dropping it and it went off shooting himself in the foot.
Haven't seen an official report from our PD other than them saying all clear in a post.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Walmart does need more staff in their stores.


Now that self-checkout is a thing, I can't think of the last time I needed to have any meaningful staff interaction at Walmart.

That's not to say someone doesn't have to do restocking and things. But, for the most part, I can't think of a need for more staff, and Walmart isn't a place I'm going to for anything other than low prices.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These assholes always take their grievances about the company out on the lowest paid employees.

Manager didn't take my expired coupon, imma dump milk on the aisle. Steak was medium rare rather than medium, no tip for the server. Raised the price on toilet paper- time to piss all over the bathroom floor.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
The last time I visited the customer service desk at Walmart, the gentleman in front of me was trying to return some old, obviously heavily used whatever....the lady working politely told him the item was outside of the return period. He rested his hand on the pistol he had holstered at his hip, and insisted she should take it. She again declined.
He got loud, turned so the firearm was closer to her, ran his hand down the side of the holster and again insisted she should take it.

She acquiesced.

About the only thing I'll to Walmart for anymore is motor oil...and even that...
/CSB
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Walmart does need more staff in their stores. Maybe his community service could be cleaning up the mess he made and help customers to find items.


I dunno, but I think you do that and Wally World will finally find a way to have almost all unpaid "helpers", "Look at us! We are great for your community, we're helping these people get back on their feet! Now we can hire more greeters to check your receipts and have you sentenced to community service if we determine you shoplifted, that you can do here, to get back on your feet..."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...waiting for customer service at Walmart...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Repp had purposely poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup, and jam jelly"

Am I the only one who read that as "male syrup"?
Which coincidentally, is the name of my line of erotic lubricants.


Good, then there will not be any confusion when people see my Jam Jelly on the shelf next to it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Not long ago at a store near me a guy accidentally ripped a hole in a bag of ice in the checkout line. He continued to load groceries on the belt instead of at least scooting the ice chunks out of the middle of the walking path. Hey arsehole, the guy who breaks his back in a fall isn't helped by the cashier calling for cleanup that is 15 minutes away.


When you go shopping do you bring your own mop, in case a tragedy like this happens?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: CSB:
The last time I visited the customer service desk at Walmart, the gentleman in front of me was trying to return some old, obviously heavily used whatever....the lady working politely told him the item was outside of the return period. He rested his hand on the pistol he had holstered at his hip, and insisted she should take it. She again declined.
He got loud, turned so the firearm was closer to her, ran his hand down the side of the holster and again insisted she should take it.

She acquiesced.

About the only thing I'll to Walmart for anymore is motor oil...and even that...
/CSB


Armed robbery, only in reverse.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Bslim: "Repp had purposely poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup, and jam jelly"

Am I the only one who read that as "male syrup"?
Which coincidentally, is the name of my line of erotic lubricants.

Good, then there will not be any confusion when people see my Jam Jelly on the shelf next to it


I read that as Jan jelly

/which is the name of my line of erotic inhibitors that will help to counteract BSlims if things get to slippery
//Or if you just want to get in a sticky situation for some reason
///jelly
 
darinwil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: knbwhite: Not long ago at a store near me a guy accidentally ripped a hole in a bag of ice in the checkout line. He continued to load groceries on the belt instead of at least scooting the ice chunks out of the middle of the walking path. Hey arsehole, the guy who breaks his back in a fall isn't helped by the cashier calling for cleanup that is 15 minutes away.

When you go shopping do you bring your own mop, in case a tragedy like this happens?


Why would they bring a mop to clean up some other jerks mess? I mean they could and it would be a nice thing to do, but the ice guy could also just be a nice guy and just pick up after himself
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Repp had purposely poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup, and jam jelly"

Am I the only one who read that as "male syrup"?
Which coincidentally, is the name of my line of erotic lubricants.


Does a PA walmart even sell actual maple syrup, or just this nonsense:

target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just watched an episode of Hardcore Pawn, so getting a kick.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, I get it.  Waiting patiently like an adult was never going to work.   Vandalism was the only solution.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skyotter: The corruption of minors charge seems like a stretch, but I obviously don't have all the facts.


Depends on precisely which fluids he was spilling...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fight that power my friend.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: one time while shopping at Wal-Mart I got to the check out and discovered my liquid dish soap cap was loose and had left a trail behind me. I told the cashier. she didn't do a thing.

recently while shopping a WM in Colombia SC USA I had about $150 goods in my cart. I went to get checked out. there was not one single cashier open, it was all do your own damn checking and bagging. F that. I left the cart and left the store. I will never shop that WM again.


Lazybonitis?
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Not long ago at a store near me a guy accidentally ripped a hole in a bag of ice in the checkout line. He continued to load groceries on the belt instead of at least scooting the ice chunks out of the middle of the walking path. Hey arsehole, the guy who breaks his back in a fall isn't helped by the cashier calling for cleanup that is 15 minutes away.


Probably left his cart in the middle of the parking lot as well.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: knbwhite: Not long ago at a store near me a guy accidentally ripped a hole in a bag of ice in the checkout line. He continued to load groceries on the belt instead of at least scooting the ice chunks out of the middle of the walking path. Hey arsehole, the guy who breaks his back in a fall isn't helped by the cashier calling for cleanup that is 15 minutes away.

When you go shopping do you bring your own mop, in case a tragedy like this happens?


I nudged the chunks to the side, figuring a few drops of water was less dangerous than a chunk of ice with a growing pool of water.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Walmart has customer service? I thought you had to go to Target, at least, to get some of that. The Walmart I used to live by had shelf stockers that got visibly annoyed if a customer interrupted their rhythm - just by walking by, not by asking for help.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.