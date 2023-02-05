 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Enterprising young man finds extremely spacious, ground-level living space in Queens for just $1,850 a month. Bonus: easy access laundry   (cnbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Production designer, Toaster, Employment, Philosophy, Sampson Dahl's ex-girlfriend, Sense of community, Neighbourhood, live-work space  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 1:32 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perfect urban set up.
I did a hammock in basement joists of a place with 2 inches of water on the floor. I could walk to the hammock on plywood on old tires and keep my feet dry. Personal items and laundry hung on bags around me. A radio on wires hanging from a nail.

He lives like a king.
Probably gets lots of dates.
No one is going to move in with him.
Kudos, dude.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I might be a bit more impressed with this but 1870 still seems too damn high to me.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampa rents are nothing short of price gouging. I'd love an $1870 rent.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The 27-year-old grew up on a commune in Texas that he described as "not a cult [but] a nonprofit humanitarian organization that did disaster relief and homeless outreach."

Narrator: it was a cult
 
starlost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A commercial property? Smart work there Lou drawing attention to yourself. Haha funny if the place is really old as dirt and asbestos is everywhere.
/not funny really.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NYC has a history of commercial space reuse. Chelsea was the meatpacking district and Greenwich Village was warehousing for years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LadySusan: I might be a bit more impressed with this but 1870 still seems too damn high to me.


Zoned commercial so he is overpaying but I bet his attention whoring makes it worthwhile to him
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I don't think a space needs to be a perfect representation of what we hope a simple mind looks like"

What?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, if he's happy, that's cool. It's just repurposing old commercial space.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.