(BBC-US)   Luxury rehab centres now offer therapy for 'crypto addiction'.
12
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boo Farking Hoo
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Finally, an addiction that targets white people over minorities!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Serenade them with vocals:

Nelson
Youtube rX7wtNOkuHo
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or a trombone

Womp womp womp
Youtube tKdcjJoXeEY
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A whole bunch of stock day traders could probably use the same help.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kabloink: A whole bunch of stock day traders could probably use the same help.


Gonna need this to be reposted in pencil drawing form.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Adult Butters Sells NFTs to Stan and Kyle (South Park POST COVID - Part 2)
Youtube D0ktil5dO64
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I'd break into a sweat before going on long-haul flights, as I would not be able to access the internet," he said.

LOLWUT?  In-flight internet has been a common thing for most of the crypto time frame.  It's like $20 on long flights.  Less on short flights.
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: "I'd break into a sweat before going on long-haul flights, as I would not be able to access the internet," he said.

LOLWUT?  In-flight internet has been a common thing for most of the crypto time frame.  It's like $20 on long flights.  Less on short flights.


If my experience with the crypto people in my circles is accurate, I am guessing its cause they'd rather "invest" that twenty bucks in more crypto.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: "I'd break into a sweat before going on long-haul flights, as I would not be able to access the internet," he said.

LOLWUT?  In-flight internet has been a common thing for most of the crypto time frame.  It's like $20 on long flights.  Less on short flights.


Hell it is free with tmobile on Delta.
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If any of us had gotten the 100 bit coins for $100 deal in 2011 we would each be worth over 4 millions dollars.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: kabloink: A whole bunch of stock day traders could probably use the same help.

Gonna need this to be reposted in pencil drawing form.


Fine....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
