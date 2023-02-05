 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 5 is weal, as in Don't know where, Don't know when, but weal meet again some sunny day   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok. That one will work.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The weal in the sky keeps on turning.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the young'uns in the crowd:

From WW2

Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again
Youtube HsM_VmN6ytk
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diagonal: For the young'uns in the crowd:

From WW2

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HsM_VmN6ytk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Same recording, but a more famous visual sequence...
Dr. Strangelove • We'll Meet Again • Vera Lynn
Youtube RkpOSzcy0Vk
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diagonal: For the young'uns in the crowd:

From WW2

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HsM_VmN6ytk]


shakes tiny fist. damn it
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it;s time for my nap
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weal larghed at the headline, Subs.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Diagonal: For the young'uns in the crowd:

From WW2

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HsM_VmN6ytk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Same recording, but a more famous visual sequence...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RkpOSzcy0Vk]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ftroop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boston Fisherman Freaks Out About Fish
Youtube 8n2cIeIpzLA
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead - The Wheel / All Along the Watchtower (Buckeye Lake 6/11/93) (Official Live Video)
Youtube S_g8YeRIhuo


/if the thunder don't get ya then the lightnin' will
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

