(MSN)   "Pennsylvania Battle Re-enactors Up in Arms" ... well, um, isn't that kind of the point?   (msn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The announcement opened a new front in a dispute with the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society, which said it would have to cancel a battlefield re-enactment it has put on every August for the past 40 years...."This is not just a pretend weekend," said Rob Malley, a board member of the local group, which touts the educational value of the event. "If this all stands, we have to reinvent ourselves."

You'll have to reinvent yourselves? It doesn't sound like you've invented yourself at all. You're just re-enacting the same centuries-old battle over and over again. And it probably ends the same way every time. Just take up LARPing. It's the same damn thing and at least you'll get some variety.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just take up LARPing. It's the same damn thing and at least you'll get some variety.


There is no farking way LARPers will they them fly their confederate flags.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They stand and fire black powder muskets, but a real reenactment would have huge cannon explosions, and chunks of horses flying through the air. Streams of blood. Screams you can't stop hearing. The stench of gangrene. The air full of smoke and flint. Panic, fear, and mad hatred. The sklitching of bayonettes penetrating the dying, not as a merciful end, but to inflict more pain and suffering in a fit of trauma and revenge. Real battle is horrific. It is madness and confusion. It is not a spectator sport, although they did bring picnic lunches out in buggies to watch back then. Where are those reenacators?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: They stand and fire black powder muskets, but a real reenactment would have huge cannon explosions, and chunks of horses flying through the air. Streams of blood. Screams you can't stop hearing. The stench of gangrene. The air full of smoke and flint. Panic, fear, and mad hatred. The sklitching of bayonettes penetrating the dying, not as a merciful end, but to inflict more pain and suffering in a fit of trauma and revenge. Real battle is horrific. It is madness and confusion. It is not a spectator sport, although they did bring picnic lunches out in buggies to watch back then. Where are those reenacators?


All over the place.  Some of them are over there, and a piece of one is over there, and a few bits landed over there...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still bummed me and my Cold War buds aren't allowed to set off nukes at our get-togethers. Spoilsports.
 
WyDave
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm still bummed me and my Cold War buds aren't allowed to set off nukes at our get-togethers. Spoilsports.


Well, yeah. That wouldn't be authentic. Unless you're reenacting nuke testing.
 
dywed88
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last May, dozens of people in Maine protested Civil War re-enactors carrying Confederate flags in a Memorial Day parade.

What the fark? I can understand acting as Confederates to put on a show. But why the fark would you do so in a Memorial Day parade?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WyDave: edmo: I'm still bummed me and my Cold War buds aren't allowed to set off nukes at our get-togethers. Spoilsports.

Well, yeah. That wouldn't be authentic. Unless you're reenacting nuke testing.


You know what would be authentic? My Lai.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The announcement opened a new front in a dispute with the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society, which said it would have to cancel a battlefield re-enactment it has put on every August for the past 40 years...."This is not just a pretend weekend," said Rob Malley, a board member of the local group, which touts the educational value of the event. "If this all stands, we have to reinvent ourselves."

You'll have to reinvent yourselves? It doesn't sound like you've invented yourself at all. You're just re-enacting the same centuries-old battle over and over again. And it probably ends the same way every time. Just take up LARPing. It's the same damn thing and at least you'll get some variety.


Under the rules,. LARPing isn't allowed either.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dywed88: Last May, dozens of people in Maine protested Civil War re-enactors carrying Confederate flags in a Memorial Day parade.

What the fark? I can understand acting as Confederates to put on a show. But why the fark would you do so in a Memorial Day parade?


To be fair, in order to even have a Memorial Day, you needed the Confederates to slaughter a lot of people.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When my kids were in Boy Scouts our district would sometimes bring in Civil War reenactments to the spring jamboree.  I think those were really cool.  There wasn't any hand-to-hand fighting, but they shot black powder rifles at the opposing side, they had horses, and an Abe Lincoln impersonator giving the Gettysburg Address, and a medics tent complete with bloody sawed off arms (made of rubber, of course), and cannons that set off car alarms when they fired.  They had a little gift shop where I bought my kids their first real cap gun with those red rolls of caps that I hadn't seen since I was a kid.

I think it was a valuable experience.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Museum Fremen
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"This is not just a pretend weekend," said Rob Malley, a board member of the local group, which touts the educational value of the event. "If this all stands, we have to reinvent ourselves."


you are grown men playing dressup. You're not doing anything educational.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm still bummed me and my Cold War buds aren't allowed to set off nukes at our get-togethers. Spoilsports.


to be fair, not everyone is into sitting in a bunker and pretending to answer phones
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now everyone on both sides gets a gold star.
 
Hinged
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book burned or rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue has been removed and every street building, military base, ship and sports team have been renamed, every date has been altered and every historical reenactment erased. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute."  -1984 (edited by Hinged)


/not far from the truth
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do they get veteran discounts when they show up at Waffle House in sedition uniform?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dywed88: Last May, dozens of people in Maine protested Civil War re-enactors carrying Confederate flags in a Memorial Day parade.

What the fark? I can understand acting as Confederates to put on a show. But why the fark would you do so in a Memorial Day parade?


This.
I've never seen D-day anniversaries with people flying swastikas.

We have to stop pretending that the Civil War was about two good sides from our beloved ancestors with just different opinions. No, one were racists traitors, the other were heroes defending the nation.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hlehmann: When my kids were in Boy Scouts our district would sometimes bring in Civil War reenactments to the spring jamboree.  I think those were really cool.  There wasn't any hand-to-hand fighting, but they shot black powder rifles at the opposing side, they had horses, and an Abe Lincoln impersonator giving the Gettysburg Address, and a medics tent complete with bloody sawed off arms (made of rubber, of course), and cannons that set off car alarms when they fired.  They had a little gift shop where I bought my kids their first real cap gun with those red rolls of caps that I hadn't seen since I was a kid.

I think it was a valuable experience.


I can see the attraction for a child.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hinged: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book burned or rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue has been removed and every street building, military base, ship and sports team have been renamed, every date has been altered and every historical reenactment erased. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute."  -1984 (edited by Hinged)


/not far from the truth


"Us not being able to play dress up on government property is just the same as books being rewritten!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hinged: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book burned or rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue has been removed and every street building, military base, ship and sports team have been renamed, every date has been altered and every historical reenactment erased. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute."  -1984 (edited by Hinged)


/not far from the truth


Fark user imageView Full Size


Emma will save us.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...will no longer permit re-enactments on the 23 sites it owns in the state that involve the exchange of fire from weapons, the taking of casualties and hand-to-hand combat, "or any other form of simulated warfare or violence between opposing forces."

So, no more playing League of Legends on your iPad while there, huh?
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Next up, No more violence in movies. Stupid one here is the Parks.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Pocket Ninja: Just take up LARPing. It's the same damn thing and at least you'll get some variety.

There is no farking way LARPers will they them fly their confederate flags.


OK, but what if we let them LARP at enslaving the Drow?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's already plenty of space for this in Adams County. Play soldier there.
 
dywed88
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hinged: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book burned or rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue has been removed and every street building, military base, ship and sports team have been renamed, every date has been altered and every historical reenactment erased. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute."  -1984 (edited by Hinged)


/not far from the truth


Which is why we need to be actively destroying the crap erected by the Confederates and the scions in order to bring real history back to the forefront.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gentlemen, you can't fight here, this is a battlefield.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hinged: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book burned or rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue has been removed and every street building, military base, ship and sports team have been renamed, every date has been altered and every historical reenactment erased. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute."  -1984 (edited by Hinged)


/not far from the truth


Here, have some semi-colons:

: : : : : : : : : : : : :
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How long will it be until there are Jan 6 Re-enactments?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: Next up, No more violence in movies. Stupid one here is the Parks.


The issue here is the use of public land.

In your analogy, Confederacy cosplayers have been forcing themselves and their cosplay battles into public broadcasts - incurring public costs and etc.. And the government is saying, "Hey, if you wanna broadcast your hobby find your own airtime to do it on, stop taking away the public's."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dywed88: Hinged: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book burned or rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue has been removed and every street building, military base, ship and sports team have been renamed, every date has been altered and every historical reenactment erased. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute."  -1984 (edited by Hinged)


/not far from the truth

Which is why we need to be actively destroying the crap erected by the Confederates and the scions in order to bring real history back to the forefront.


The group in TFA is doing a pre-Revolutionary battle.

But I get it. I used to go to the Reenactments at Kennesaw Mountain back when they still did black powder. The fascinating part was to see how Sherman's updated troop movements eventually broke the Confederates' position. Now, it is mostly a static display of field hospitals and marches.
 
