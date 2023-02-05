 Skip to content
(CNN) Subby's no scientist like the scholars at CNN, but I'm gonna go with 'Look up'
26
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. Let me know when it's a Super Full Blood Snow Blue Fairy Harvest Moon. It really needs to start upping its game at this point.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
rmg.co.ukView Full Size


That's no balloon...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can you miss it? It's totally farked me from being able to see Comet Maximums Ovadrivae.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Canuckians try not to moon anyone in February.
Going to emerg with arse frostbite is awkward.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Look Up.

DON'T LOOK UP | Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence | Official Trailer | Netflix
Youtube RbIxYm3mKzI
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to only look using Moon facial protection! The full Moon is so powerful, it could burn out your eyes, and damage your face!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's snowing I'm not gonna be able to see the moon, I have some issues with this naming
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Remember to only look using Moon facial protection! The full Moon is so powerful, it could burn out your eyes, and damage your face!

[Fark user image 425x390]


Hey a bukkake shield, neat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is really cool to see. Just watch out for werewolves.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Meh. Let me know when it's a Super Full Blood Snow Blue Fairy Harvest Moon. It really needs to start upping its game at this point.


See, this is the problem with these things. Daddy should have gotten you Uzis..
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can start naming full moons in alphabetical order, and give Full Team Coverage with dramatic music in the background.  Cuz that would be sweet stupid.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the time that these most likely will attack:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay vigilant!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's only a matter of time. giant asteroid 2023. please end us
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This event is truly the culmination of my long term lunar obsession and all varieties and spellings thereof.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: It is really cool to see. Just watch out for werewolves.


THEREwolves god dammit
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The full moon is considered a micromoon because...

...it's February and it's farking cold out there.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Full moons weren't news until they started giving them silly names.
 
darinwil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [rmg.co.uk image 350x350]

That's no balloon...


Unobtanium :
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's no balloon...


Looks like one to me!

/boo silly html editor seems to strip many styles when you edit it in source mode
//I just wanted a vertical line on the left
///Has anyone ever tried to explain a joke to any of you? If so this if the Fark reply equivalent, and like other explained jokes kinda ruins them :(
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You'll never get it, subby, until you learn the difference between looking and seeing.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [rmg.co.uk image 350x350]

That's no balloon...


I say shoot it down, it's the only way to be sure.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moon?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

X-Geek: You'll never get it, subby, until you learn the difference between looking and seeing.


See up!
 
