(Fox 59)   Visit Indiana: Tipping cows and Ninja Stars   (fox59.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants to legalize throwing stars.

Sure he can
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do the Batman things actually work practically? Throwing stars are stupid in general. There's a guy outside Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn who sells tasers on a folding card table.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that's Murica in a nutshell: recreational weapons use.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Throwing stars are just as stupid a thing to outlaw as switchblades. I just can't think of a valid reason for either.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hat Indiana ninjas
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just ask Butters how it worked out for him.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shelbyraed: I hat Indiana ninjas


*hate
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where's Mike Pence when we need him?

We don't want a bunch or Red Chinese trying to take over our police departments and libraries! WHAR IS FENTANYL NOW CHINA BALLOON??

Can we just quit worrying about everything for 2 weeks?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, that's Murica in a nutshell: recreational weapons use.


Recreational weapons use...whilst drunk. With crying eagles. With machine guns in their talons.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm behind this if teachers can throw them at students.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Who needs an onion on your belt when you can get a buckle with a detachable ninja star?

Pair this bad boy with a mullet, and prepare to challenge Larry Bird to rule the Hoosier state!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well this should make Gary and even more interesting place.

...still not stopping in Gary.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I want to know the story of why throwing stars were banned in the first place.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x774]

Who needs an onion on your belt when you can get a buckle with a detachable ninja star?

Pair this bad boy with a mullet, and prepare to challenge Larry Bird to rule the Hoosier state!


I dunno... Pink did it better
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was living in Wisconsin, switchblades ended up being legalized because Screech stabbed a dude in a bar.

https://www.tmz.com/2014/12/26/saved-by-the-bell-dustin-diamond-arrested-switchblade/
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But some say there additional safety measures that need to be considered since throwing a star is different from throwing an axe.  "It's a double-edged sword," said Richard Deschain, co-owner of Ragnarok Axe Throwing LLC in Indianapolis.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: [cdn3.whatculture.com image 600x338]


Funniest SP episode evar.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wax_on: Throwing stars are just as stupid a thing to outlaw as switchblades. I just can't think of a valid reason for either.


Like most strange laws in the US, switchblade laws are about racism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knife_legislation#Historical_origin

Dunno how throwing stars got involved though
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Okay, out of curiosity I looked at the bill itself to see what exactly a "throwing star" is for purposes of the law.  I was curious how they would differentiate between a knife that you're simply electing to throw and a star.  The bill referred to existing law IC 35-47-5-12(b):

As used in this section, "Chinese throwing star" means a throwing-knife, throwing-iron, or other knife-like weapon with blades set at different angles.


So, it's not just throwing stars, but any blade meant for throwing.  Plus, being Indiana you get some bonus racism.  They included it in the original draft of the bill, but the latest draft at least has "chinese" crossed off for removal.
 
