 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK))   Scots mum shows the internet world she digs it as a digger girl, revels in her role as a model for women who are keen to work in what was once regarded as a man's world   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Spiffy, Facebook, Woman, Internet, Apprenticeship, Image, Dishwashing, United Kingdom, Digger Girl Amy Underwood  
•       •       •

1047 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 11:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd dig it.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd dig it
 
lilbordr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHAKES TINY FIST
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything you can do....she can do better. She can do anything better than you.

/ that's what it takes to get hired as a woman in the construction industry
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A WHAT girl?

Look, I don't expect much from the UK tabloids, but I'd think they'd be above using the N-wo...

Oh! "DIGGER girl!" Okay then.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No context pic:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeftOfRightofLeft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god you are all such simps, no wonder "influencers" are taking over 😂
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd ride that backhoe. The driver is cute too.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nemisonic: I'd dig it.


Can you dig it?
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd dig it.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She digs well. She digs VERY well. Dig her dugs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In American, we call those diggers back hoes.  I think we can all agree that is the correct terminology instead of whatever silly little name the Brits want to insist on using.
 
yms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: In American, we call those diggers back hoes.  I think we can all agree that is the correct terminology instead of whatever silly little name the Brits want to insist on using.


In the UK us Brits call your mom a back hoe and we all agree that's the correct terminology.
 
Broom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, back hoe girl? Sounds like an order.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rule #1: Be Attractive.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Anything you can do....she can do better. She can do anything better than you.

/ that's what it takes to get hired as a woman in the construction industry


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Repeat. ;-)
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd dig it
Digable Planets - Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) (Official Music Video)
Youtube cM4kqL13jGM
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Scotch mum

FTFY
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TLC - Diggin' On You (Official HD Video)
Youtube tReIHIDX354
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Funniest British Comedy Sketch Ever Made
Youtube Il43JqfzaRM
 
neon9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: In American, we call those diggers back hoes.  I think we can all agree that is the correct terminology instead of whatever silly little name the Brits want to insist on using.


No, backhoes In the US are pretty exclusively referring to a wheel ed vehicle with a front end large loader and an articulated smaller bucket on the back.

I've seen these referred to as trackhoes, excavators, and drag lines.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shouldn't her title be "diggress"?

*gets another 4 minutes in the penalty box of shame*
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neon9: winedrinkingman: In American, we call those diggers back hoes.  I think we can all agree that is the correct terminology instead of whatever silly little name the Brits want to insist on using.

No, backhoes In the US are pretty exclusively referring to a wheel ed vehicle with a front end large loader and an articulated smaller bucket on the back.

I've seen these referred to as trackhoes, excavators, and drag lines.


Trackhoe is the loader/excavator with tracks instead of wheels. Also known to frequent dirt track and NASCAR events.

The phrase, Scots mum, enrages me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep, I remember when she dug those Gates.
The Seatbelts - Diggin'
Youtube Yimu1x8FgTM
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grazing In the Grass
Youtube tKQ47h6S6p4
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: iheartscotch: Anything you can do....she can do better. She can do anything better than you.

/ that's what it takes to get hired as a woman in the construction industry

[Fark user image image 425x600]


A lollipop girl?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OMG! A WOMAN in a CONSTRUCTION site! That has NEVER happed before!
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And gold in them thar parts?
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's not as cute as my diggy-girl.

Little Bunny Does a Periscope and Then Digs in Her Sandbox
Youtube kmBxmMyLpeA
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mole Man: nemisonic: I'd dig it.

Can you dig it?


CAN YOU DIG IT?!?!

Pop Will Eat Itself - Can U Dig It? (Video)
Youtube 36nWNAvtwrw
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stacy's Mom was hotter.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a powered tool.  It is designed specifically to do the actual work so that the operator doesn't have to.  Its literal purpose is to take the strength and stamina of a human being out of the equation.  Probably the most labor the operator has to do is cleaning it off with a pressure washer when the job's done, or perhaps any prechecks on fasteners or fluid levels before getting started.

The sex of an operator literally shouldn't factor into it so long as the person can operate it competently.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pop Will Eat Itself - Can U Dig It? (Video)
Youtube 36nWNAvtwrw
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Baby, can you dig your man?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every guy on fark

The Warriors - Can You Dig It
Youtube V-OYKd8SVrI
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.