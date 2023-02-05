 Skip to content
The nerve-jangling airports around the world where pilots always pack extra underwear for the landings
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AUS and JFK on the list? Judging by recent news, they should be.
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned Cristiano Ronaldo has an airport named after him.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, the best airports on MS Flight Simulator
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always found Midway in Chicago to be pantshiattingly exciting in the winter.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every airport I've ever been to is nerve jangling. Every person becomes a d bag, myself included because everyone is being a d bag to me. Schipol was by far the worst. Philly is a close second.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my father it was landing at Narita
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. At schipol I was cut in line multiple times by Dutch people who would slide in speaking Dutch, pretend they couldn't understand me saying "excuse me I was in line" and then start talking in English to each other.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SAN has a pretty high pucker factor, especially with approaches from the east. Nothing like zooming in on final, a couple hundred feet off the hard deck and being able to see the office workers walking around in the buildings off to the side.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been into Telluride a number of times. The thing is, the mountains are so big and close it never feels like you have enough room and it's a steep descent from pattern altitude to the runway. Had an FO try and kill me there. A long story for a Fark party maybe.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My vote would be Saba.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hong Kong ITL, at night, in the rain. (So pretty much every landing there.) Anything big is under full braking as soon as you touch down. I remember looking down the aisle watching the whole thing shimmy and shake as the engines spun up in full reverse.

/I've been told the old airport was worse.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dublin gets some hairy cross winds on occasion, particularly in the winter months.  The descent into San Diego is also deceptively steep.   Anything other than that, and I'm walking.
 
suid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One HOF airport no longer on this list: Kai Tak airport in Hong Kong.

Boeing 747 Steep Bank - Hong Kong (1998)
Youtube bKqO6gdJIz8
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Matekane Airstrip in Lesotho, the 600m drop is a feature, but a problem as it helps you gain the speed if you don't reach enough on the runway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dtbcr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Hudson River is always a hair raiser.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CSB: The roughest, most hair raising landingS I've ever dealt with were Juneau and Anchorage. Anchorage was just corkscrew turbulence that bounced my melon off the interior cabin. In Juneau, we had to complete a 180° turn in a 737 within a 1.25 mile wide passage (between the coastal ranges and Douglas Island). That may not freak out you pros but when I look out of my window and see 100' spruce trees close enough to count the branches I pucker a wee bit. And I'm not at all afraid of flying.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schipol in normal times is a nice airport, and was my go-to for general European travel.  Covid farked it up, though.   The last time I flew through there it was an unmitigated disaster.  KLM quit flying through it for a little while it got so bad.

Philadelphia has been a shiathole forever.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yep. I was going to post that. Kai Tak was great because, if you had a long layover, you could hang out in Hong Kong. Now, HKI is relatively far from the city.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Interesting. Yeah I went through Schipol in 2018... so I can only imagine what's it's like now.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No DCA?
 
Wangus67
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yowza
Extreme Airliner Landings At Wellington Long Version
Youtube m0jnahV81AU
 
mazzz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not sure where Raygun National ranks, but I once heard a pilot describe landing there as: "fly at the Washington Monument, and at the last second make a hard right."
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GLA?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Often it's not just the landing but the instrument approach -- or even the missed approach procedure that gets the pilots nervous.  In Juneau the instrument approach has you do an unusual 90-degree turn so that you don't fly into Mendenhall Glacier.  In Aspen, one of the missed approaches has a high mountain straight ahead.

The article didn't emphasize it but the high-altitude airports are also a problem because of the thinner air providing less lift.  When it's hot, it's double the danger.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ontario has crazy winds. You routinely drop 40-50 feet coming in, all while shaking and wobbling as the pilot fights to keep the wings from dipping. Great stuff. Every f*cking time.
 
carkiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Point of order: it's the jetwash during takeoffs that's dangerous (and awesome) for spectators at Princess Juliana; the landings are simply breathtaking.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Las Vegas airport in a cross-wind. Planes can be angled 30-40 degrees relative to the runway and have to pivot immediately after one wheel touches the ground. I lived south of the airport and saw this quite frequently.
 
