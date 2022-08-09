 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
(The Times of India)   Day 347 of WW3: France and Italy will deliver mobile surface-to-air missile systems to Kyiv. They will allow Kyiv to strike anywhere in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the northern part of Crimea. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (timesofindia.indiatimes.com) divider line
    More: News, Kharkiv Oblast, residential building, centre of Kharkiv, administrative capital of the Kharkiv region, Capital city, Russian missiles, city center, Man  
241 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
There seem to be two different weapons systems being offered. The USA is sending ground launched bombs that are designed to hit ground targets. France and Italy are sending mobile anti-air systems.

One key problem with the anti-air systems is that they need to be able - and authorized - to hit targets deep within Russia itself to be effective. Russian aircraft are currently launching cruise missiles and anti-air weapons into Ukraine from beyond visual range relatively deep inside Russia itself. Since the USA doesn't want to risk escalation by allowing US weapons to be fired into Russia directly, Ukraine is going to need permission to properly destroy the attacking forces on that side of the border.
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonautWe miss you, but perhaps some good news?

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of January 28 through February 3 (Days 339 to 345):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Rarely there will be a happy ending. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one...

New tontine!

Keeping this for another week because it's funny: Now you, too, can sink the Moskva! A fun museum exhibit for patrons of all ages! Not to be outdone, Russia begins setting up its own interactive museum experience.

Okay. What, and I can't stress this enough, the fark!??!!?

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis. How long before we need to add a second war to that? Will a certain pretend woodworker root for those oppressors, too?

Return of the King: It's HIMARS o'clock, baby! Not sure if HIMARS, but I could watch booms like this all day.

The ZSU is being pretty tightlipped about the precise situation around Bakhmut (compare to Russian InfoSec), but it seems that Russia has finally found a (sort of) winning strategy in the Battle for the Cowshed: Throw every warm body they have at it! Big human waves like a zombie film! Hundreds of men with only a fig leaf of mechanized support! Prigozhin can't be handling this well. Bakhmut was his personal vanity project and now his glory will be stolen by Shoigu. My heart, it weeps /s. Despite that, Bakhmut holds for now thanks to clever Ukrainian strategy and the will of the people.

Although the specifics of what all is being sent are still a bit murky, the Leopards (and Abrams and Bradleys, oh my! Meme isn't accurate, though) have been freed! With wiser heads in charge of what to send. Right now Ukraine's wish list is basically "Yes" while Western governments are hemming and hawing about whether they'll give the latest tech (and then some more) and if they'll give directly versus indirectly. And in this case delays mean deaths. Of course Ukraine is capable of fabricating some really clever kit (sometimes courtesy of Russia) on their own. Given reports about M109s, GrendelMk1 might well be right. That would make sense because logistics win wars. Although having a competent, well-trained NCO corps helps a ton*. Meanwhile Russia's stuck using BMP-1s and slapping together poorly equipped nonsense units (something from the Nazi rather than Soviet playbook for once) because they can't even fulfill their basic supply needs or get it to the front lines. Now imagine if we gave the ZSU ATACMS... *What's wild is we offered to train Russia's officers and NCOs, too. They said no thanks. Now anyone who knows anything useful is probably dead, but they appear to be learnding. Nowhere near as fast as the Ukrainians, though.

Once this is all over, Ukraine still won't be out of the woods yet. The wave of PTSD and related trauma will require all manner of support. Based on stories from a great many Farkers, I think we can all appreciate how great of a need that is. That they're also finding time to root out corruption in their government is damned impressive. For Russia, well...seems the sanctions have finally started to tighten the noose at all levels.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Good luck with everything going on with you, BTW. It sounds like hell. Eventually BrianBlessed_FlashGordon.jpg for Zelenskyy and Braveheart_Freedom.jpg for you!

Tracianne's cookies look ready to open the door, get on the floorThat cake, though. Unfortunately, straight back to the hospital like she's Hilts. (Etsy link)

Father_Jack's foot is proper farked. He's in for long-term treatment but it's going well and he won't need amputation. As such, updates will be less frequent.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases. Same things as above.

Bob Able's Russian hair coloring guide.

It's Monday which means Smoking GNU's smoking news.
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (some are a tad old, tag me with updates):

Condolences to Autodave on his father's recent death. If anyone needs nebulizer/inhaler meds, he has some to give in his father's memory.

Mederu's brother is scheduled for PT now but being stubborn about his mental health. At least she's working remotely now so she can help out with the niblings. Apparently she's one sick puppy.

Cobere's got good news from the doctor and the SSA.

LeoffDaGrate's thyroid operation was a success and is feeling better.

Tembaarmswide's surgery went well. Still figuring out the transit situation.

To: Russia, fark you. Love: danzak's grandmother.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This is what we're fighting for.

📹: f_v_v_3/TikTok pic.twitter.com/thaOlz0UM7
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 4, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
16h
Instead of a thousand words.
Warrior Maksym Kolesnykov before the war and after months in Russian captivity.
He said he hasn't seen any fruits while he remained captured.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: There seem to be two different weapons systems being offered. The USA is sending ground launched bombs that are designed to hit ground targets. France and Italy are sending mobile anti-air systems.

One key problem with the anti-air systems is that they need to be able - and authorized - to hit targets deep within Russia itself to be effective. Russian aircraft are currently launching cruise missiles and anti-air weapons into Ukraine from beyond visual range relatively deep inside Russia itself. Since the USA doesn't want to risk escalation by allowing US weapons to be fired into Russia directly, Ukraine is going to need permission to properly destroy the attacking forces on that side of the border.


The promise to America seems to be not to use American weapons in Russia itself. If other countries don't impose that condition, then Ukraine is presumably free to attack whatever they want with those weapons.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The promise to America seems to be not to use American weapons in Russia itself. If other countries don't impose that condition, then Ukraine is presumably free to attack whatever they want with those weapons.


Also, Crimea is not russia (and likely part of the reason that they've moved their fighters from there), and neither is Belarus.

(It's possible that the same restrictions were set for Belarus but it just doesn't get mentioned in reporting... I've seen once or twice that the rule applies to both, but most only mention russia)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
48 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
16h
Instead of a thousand words.
Warrior Maksym Kolesnykov before the war and after months in Russian captivity.
He said he hasn't seen any fruits while he remained captured.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]


I typed several jokes.....mainly to try to avoid the horror.

But that's what Russia will do. This is a lesson. This guy was lucky.

How many were not?

Destroy the orcs. Destroy everything they stand for.
 
mederu
46 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Kerch Bridge on Fire again | First tanks go to Ukraine | Awesome!
Youtube 2jcJWHijUVU

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
46 minutes ago  
04 Feb: LEAKED TIME AND PLACE. Russians Are READY FOR AN OFFENSIVE OPERATION | War in Ukraine
Youtube XBUUBlvE28s

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
46 minutes ago  
Ukraine started a new mobilization | Chinese spy balloon flew into the U.S. | Ukraine War Update
Youtube GZsiqCBRFfU

Yesterdays Artur
 
Nimbull
41 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
16h
Instead of a thousand words.
Warrior Maksym Kolesnykov before the war and after months in Russian captivity.
He said he hasn't seen any fruits while he remained captured.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]


Not to belittle what happened to the man but he actually looks better after losing the weight. Russia should have opened up a massive weight loss business instead of invading other countries.
 
LeoffDaGrate
39 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (some are a tad old, tag me with updates):

LeoffDaGrate's thyroid operation was a success and is feeling better.


Hello! Yes, I would say that I am "recovered", thank you for the well wishes. But this has been a while now. You can actually take me off your welfare list! I'm doing great!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
16h
Instead of a thousand words.
Warrior Maksym Kolesnykov before the war and after months in Russian captivity.
He said he hasn't seen any fruits while he remained captured.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

I typed several jokes.....mainly to try to avoid the horror.


He was surrounded by folks who were bananas?

(Yeah, I know, it doesn't really work.  My initial attempts came across as not being supportive of the gay russian military community)
 
mederu
37 minutes ago  
For those in the back, repeat after me:

No NATO weapons can be used to attack mordor's soil. This has always been a condition of supplies and does not matter what member state is is from.

Crimea is Ukraine, fire at will.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Not to belittle what happened to the man but he actually looks better after losing the weight. Russia should have opened up a massive weight loss business instead of invading other countries.


Oh, great, now we have people fat shaming.

He looked to be a perfectly healthy weight in the before picture.  And in areas where it gets nut-numbingly cold, you want some extra layers of natural insulation.

/finally realized after years of traveling to Boulder, CO what bothered me
//the people aren't fat enough for the winters there
///and it's too white
 
qorkfiend
32 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Nimbull: Not to belittle what happened to the man but he actually looks better after losing the weight. Russia should have opened up a massive weight loss business instead of invading other countries.

Oh, great, now we have people fat shaming.

He looked to be a perfectly healthy weight in the before picture.  And in areas where it gets nut-numbingly cold, you want some extra layers of natural insulation.

/finally realized after years of traveling to Boulder, CO what bothered me
//the people aren't fat enough for the winters there
///and it's too white


The dude might have lost weight but he looks significantly more healthy overall in the "before" picture
 
Nimbull
31 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Nimbull: Not to belittle what happened to the man but he actually looks better after losing the weight. Russia should have opened up a massive weight loss business instead of invading other countries.

Oh, great, now we have people fat shaming.

He looked to be a perfectly healthy weight in the before picture.  And in areas where it gets nut-numbingly cold, you want some extra layers of natural insulation.

/finally realized after years of traveling to Boulder, CO what bothered me
//the people aren't fat enough for the winters there
///and it's too white


This isn't fat shaming, this is looking at a picture of a guy who lost a lot of weight while not looking like some of the skin and bones pictures I saw from WW2. That image looks more like an ad for something like Weight Watchers then war photos.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Nimbull: Not to belittle what happened to the man but he actually looks better after losing the weight. Russia should have opened up a massive weight loss business instead of invading other countries.

Oh, great, now we have people fat shaming.

He looked to be a perfectly healthy weight in the before picture.  And in areas where it gets nut-numbingly cold, you want some extra layers of natural insulation.

/finally realized after years of traveling to Boulder, CO what bothered me
//the people aren't fat enough for the winters there
///and it's too white


Don't fat shame, but racism's cool apparently.

"Hey Japanese!  Y U look so Japanese?"

King Leopold had issues with Africa looking too African IIRC.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Continuing to feel anxious today.

Does anyone have or has anyone seen any estimates of when Bradleys/Challengers/Leopard 1/2/Abrams are going to show up on the battlefield? I asked yesterday, & was told the answer was move to Florida.

/Sorry, I'm anxious, so I'm using sarcasm to protect my feelings.
//My question remains
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: The dude might have lost weight but he looks significantly more healthy overall in the "before" picture


I agree.

And humans pack on weight because it's what our bodies are designed to do. It's just that in recent years it's possible to get too much food without having to do exercise, and we get people who can't fit through doorways to leave their home.

In those cases, it's often a psychological issue, not just 'poor will control' or whatever.  There was a study mentioned in Lost Connections (the depression book I mention daily) about people who lose weight but they didn't deal with those issues... like women who have been assaulted who might shed the weight but then unwanted attention triggers their trauma and they binge eat again to make themselves less attractive.  Or prison guards who want the weight to keep from being pushed around by inmates.

Weight loss regimens that are more healthy for you than a russian gulag:

Daily walks
The Mediterranean Diet
The Atkins Diet
Crack cocaine
Meth
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Continuing to feel anxious today.

Does anyone have or has anyone seen any estimates of when Bradleys/Challengers/Leopard 1/2/Abrams are going to show up on the battlefield? I asked yesterday, & was told the answer was move to Florida.

/Sorry, I'm anxious, so I'm using sarcasm to protect my feelings.
//My question remains


The Bradleys got on a boat last week.  Best case scenario is probably 2 weeks (more likely 3) across the pond, then 3-7  days to get them to where they need to be.

I have no idea if they'll need any training time on top of that, but I wouldn't expect for at least 2 weeks, more likely 3-4.

Tanks are going to be much further out, even if taken by air, because of training time.  Tanks likely won't push until the end of mid season

... although Ukraine might do it to push during the mud to surprise the orcs before they can start moving) themselves, and force them to abandon equipment.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Continuing to feel anxious today.

Does anyone have or has anyone seen any estimates of when Bradleys/Challengers/Leopard 1/2/Abrams are going to show up on the battlefield? I asked yesterday, & was told the answer was move to Florida.

/Sorry, I'm anxious, so I'm using sarcasm to protect my feelings.
//My question remains


Well, the first Canadian Leopard 2 is enroute:

Canadian Leopard 2 tanks 'en route' to Ukraine as troops prepare for suspected Moscow attacks
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
Ed Nash covers this weeks shoot downs worldwide

A Busy Week for Shoot Downs - and Not Just Balloons!
Youtube 41PYBA1rB0Q
 
Maurooned
12 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Continuing to feel anxious today.

Does anyone have or has anyone seen any estimates of when Bradleys/Challengers/Leopard 1/2/Abrams are going to show up on the battlefield? I asked yesterday, & was told the answer was move to Florida.

/Sorry, I'm anxious, so I'm using sarcasm to protect my feelings.
//My question remains


Last I noted ship was nearing Southampton cruising at 18kn....... then not sure if offloading there of another port closer...

https://www.vesselfinder.com/vessels/details/9332949
 
jjorsett
11 minutes ago  

mederu: For those in the back, repeat after me:

No NATO weapons can be used to attack mordor's soil. This has always been a condition of supplies and does not matter what member state is is from.

Crimea is Ukraine, fire at will.

[pbs.twimg.com image 651x649]


I've seen nothing about a general NATO restriction. Got a source you can point to?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Oneiros:
/finally realized after years of traveling to Boulder, CO what bothered me
//the people aren't fat enough for the winters there
///and it's too white

Don't fat shame, but racism's cool apparently.

"Hey Japanese!  Y U look so Japanese?"

King Leopold had issues with Africa looking too African IIRC.


I said nothing about Japanese.

I live in a majority Black area, and was in Boulder for a work trip when they had the incident a few years back where a college student had a police officer pull a gun on him for picking up trash while Black.

If you get areas that aren't diverse, you run into way too many problems like that where people freak out about everyone who doesn't look like them
 
SunflowerKitten
7 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Continuing to feel anxious today.

Does anyone have or has anyone seen any estimates of when Bradleys/Challengers/Leopard 1/2/Abrams are going to show up on the battlefield? I asked yesterday, & was told the answer was move to Florida.

/Sorry, I'm anxious, so I'm using sarcasm to protect my feelings.
//My question remains


Canada Military had video showing Leopards being loaded on plane yesterday.

Soon.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

Oneiros: andrewagill: Continuing to feel anxious today.

Does anyone have or has anyone seen any estimates of when Bradleys/Challengers/Leopard 1/2/Abrams are going to show up on the battlefield? I asked yesterday, & was told the answer was move to Florida.

/Sorry, I'm anxious, so I'm using sarcasm to protect my feelings.
//My question remains

The Bradleys got on a boat last week.  Best case scenario is probably 2 weeks (more likely 3) across the pond, then 3-7  days to get them to where they need to be.

I have no idea if they'll need any training time on top of that, but I wouldn't expect for at least 2 weeks, more likely 3-4.

Tanks are going to be much further out, even if taken by air, because of training time.  Tanks likely won't push until the end of mid season

... although Ukraine might do it to push during the mud to surprise the orcs before they can start moving) themselves, and force them to abandon equipment.


Yeah that's in line with my thinking. The Bradleys would be out first & then tanks later. I wasn't expecting anything different but there was a minor fear I was expecting Bradleys in a few weeks, Leopards/Challengers in March/April, Abrams in maybe June/July but Ukraine would instead start using them in January.

January? Like a couple days ago? No, like January 2075 or something. I wanted to make sure I wasn't being too optimistic & then would get really sad when it took much longer than I expected.

Thanks!
 
