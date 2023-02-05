 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   This is outrageous. Who else is as outraged as I am? I'm going to make a complai........oh, I see. As you were   (mkfm.com) divider line
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is any small town/city FB page in the US.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they brought out the McLeek they'd be clamoring for a McD's on every corner.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: If they brought out the McLeek they'd be clamoring for a McD's on every corner.


Oops I was thinking Milford Haven for some reason.  Never mind...
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish that I could have seen that. It's a step up from the other advertisements.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step-ladder?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Milton Keynes shopping centre? Does it criticize its own financial policies?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a McDowells?
static1.moviewebimages.comView Full Size


They got the Golden Arches, mine is the Golden Arcs. They got the Big Mac, I got the Big Mick. We both got two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions, but their buns have sesame seeds. My buns have no seeds.
 
HFK [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LewDux: Step-ladder?


Yes, I never knew my real ladder.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We apologize again for the fault in the step ladder.
Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked have been sacked.
 
groppet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They sound fat.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm OUTRAGED!
No?

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: This is any small town/city FB page in the US.


Nextdoor
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live in a small town. When an Arby's opened here a couple of years ago, the entire town went nuts. To this day, there's a line around the building all the time.

If a Chick Fil A ever opens here, the entire town is going to explode, leaving a massive hole in the Earth.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ignoring the false alarm, if you're the type to be outraged by the presence of a crappy restaurant, you have a very easy life free of real problems.
 
wademh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who still goes to malls?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LewDux: Step-ladder?


Wh-wh-what are you doing step ladder?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wademh: Who still goes to malls?


I do. Better to try on your clothes before buying them. Also, mall walking is a minor form of exercise since parks and NJ boardwalks are cold during the winter.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now do butt cleavage.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HFK: LewDux: Step-ladder?

Yes, I never knew my real ladder.


There are a bunch of short videos on this theme available at attichub.com. I've heard.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's actually kind of a shame.  If they have a market for a fast food restaurant, it'd be nice to see a local effort.  French fries and burgers are not exactly difficult to make.

But you're just not going to beat the economy of scale the McDonald's franchise delivers to the local restaurant owner.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LewDux: Step-ladder?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's the perfect place for a fancy Formula 1 team.  Oops, it appear my data is outdated or wrong.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McLaren_Technology_Centre
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guaranteed this person dies angry.
 
