 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Early contender for 'Overreaction of the Year': Father upset that son paid £3.50 for eraser at school fundraiser. "We as a family, and a community, are disgusted"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Stupid, Primary school, Sales, Teacher, Child, Parent, primary school fundraiser, School, Father  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 9:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the point of fundraisers, overpaying for something to help out a organization?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

TIL that in England there's a place called "Poundland" that sells 20p rubbers.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'My child was given £3.50, (but) returned home with a rubber worth 20p for £3.50. He notified us that nothing was priced, and that a teacher told him the eraser was £3.50 and took his money.

Sounds like:
"I'd like to buy this eraser, please. How  much do I owe you?"
"How much you got?"
"3.50"
"What a coincidence, that's exactly the price."
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x181]
TIL that in England there's a place called "Poundland" that sells 20p rubbers.


Yeah but you have to buy five of them.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sent an email to the press?

Does he have a Kate plus 8 haircut?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x181]
TIL that in England there's a place called "Poundland" that sells 20p rubbers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember if a British girl says she wants you to take her to Poundland you need to clarify first.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x181]
TIL that in England there's a place called "Poundland" that sells 20p rubbers.

[Fark user image image 381x750]

Remember if a British girl says she wants you to take her to Poundland you need to clarify first.


And to add more immature comedy to the situation, you are buying rubbers!
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cookies, popcorn, pastries, Papa John's coupons, so far in the  22-23 school year my kid's fund-raised right around $2500, about a third of it from me and my mom.  That doesn't even come close to the activities we've outright paid cash for regardless of fundraising. 

Guy needs to lighten up, the cookie dough was okay, but the pastries were bland as hell and cost 3X anything at Cinnabun.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x181]
TIL that in England there's a place called "Poundland" that sells 20p rubbers.

Yeah but you have to buy five of them.


I mean I'd kind of expect to burn through a few or need to double bag them
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to know the Metro is owned by the Daily Mail, without having to ask.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand his feelings, though he did get a bit too worked up. I just bet that the teacher snapped up his money before he had a chance to decide if he even wanted it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I can understand his feelings, though he did get a bit too worked up. I just bet that the teacher snapped up his money before he had a chance to decide if he even wanted it.


Ha! Welcome to the world of business, kid! It's all downhill from here!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part is conservatives have convinced you that it is normal and proper to make your children fundraise for their schooling.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone did grow up poor and be given $5 early birthday money when the Scholastic Book Fair came around and expect to come home with more than once book and a sticker.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: Someone did grow up poor and be given $5 early birthday money when the Scholastic Book Fair came around and expect to come home with more than once book and a sticker.


*didn't. Autoincorrect deleted the "n't."
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poundlander is my porno version Highlander 2 :The Quickening
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BACK IN MY DAY WE WROTE EVERYTHING IN INK USING A FEATHER QUILL!!
WE WEREN'T ALLOWED TO MAKE MISTAKES REQUIRING A " DO OVER" RUBBER!!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No Chuck Tingle?

/leaving disappointed
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The best part is conservatives have convinced you that it is normal and proper to make your children fundraise for their schooling.


Yeah, it's all those conservatives who run the schools.

/ Eyeroll so massive it's audible
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: BACK IN MY DAY WE WROTE EVERYTHING IN INK USING A FEATHER QUILL!!
WE WEREN'T ALLOWED TO MAKE MISTAKES REQUIRING A " DO OVER" RUBBER!!


Back in my childhood (1960s) a pound was a considered lot of money, and it was worth around $3 US.  There were pounds, shillings and pence, 240 pennies in a pound.

Back then, (pre-decimalization) it looks pretty strange to us, but there was a sort of logic to it.

Pounds, shillings, and pence: a history of English coinage
Youtube R2paSGQRwvo


Now the pound is almost a joke currency in comparison.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Paying TreeFiddy for a 20p rubber.  If the father had used a rubber the child in question would not be in the story.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

How many rubbers did we get for three pounds?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: oldfarthenry: BACK IN MY DAY WE WROTE EVERYTHING IN INK USING A FEATHER QUILL!!
WE WEREN'T ALLOWED TO MAKE MISTAKES REQUIRING A " DO OVER" RUBBER!!

Back in my childhood (1960s) a pound was a considered lot of money, and it was worth around $3 US.  There were pounds, shillings and pence, 240 pennies in a pound.

Back then, (pre-decimalization) it looks pretty strange to us, but there was a sort of logic to it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/R2paSGQRwvo]

Now the pound is almost a joke currency in comparison.


At one point it was penny for penny, the pound being $2.40.  The Brit pennies were awesome in size, and if you were skillful you could cover it with silver from a glass milk bottle top, and make it appear to be a half crown coin.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like this fundraiser was held at the school for students and staff. I never minded those so much, it was the ones where the kids were required to sell that over priced crap at home that pissed me off. $6 rolls of wrapping paper, $12 scented candles, etc., and it wasn't just the parents who were supposed to buy that crap, they expected you to pester your friends, coworkers, and neighbors into buying it as well.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x181]
TIL that in England there's a place called "Poundland" that sells 20p rubbers.

Yeah but you have to buy five of them.


"Fits like a glove!"
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'My child was given £3.50, (but) returned home with a rubber worth 20p for £3.50. He notified us that nothing was priced, and that a teacher told him the eraser was £3.50 and took his money.

Gee, Dad, the chocolate on his face wasn't a clue that maybe he didn't spend ALL the money on the eraser?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

daffy: I can understand his feelings, though he did get a bit too worked up. I just bet that the teacher snapped up his money before he had a chance to decide if he even wanted it.


Adults (particularly authority figures) can be arse_holes......probably the most important lesson that kid will learn this year and well worth the price of tuition.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: Poundlander is my porno version Highlander 2 :The Quickening


Poundlande II: The Purchasing.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No link to his gofundme?
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...And it was about that time I realized the teacher was a 16 foot tall monster from the paleolithic era.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.