(Lexington Herald Leader)   Remember the 2021 storm in KY? Well, it's two years later and people still can't fix their roof or replace a car because the millions in relief is capped at $3,500 per person by the state GOP   (amp.kentucky.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can buy some very nice bootstraps for $3500.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sympathy. You got what you voted for. Keep waving those Trump flags tho
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark 'em.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state is sitting on millions of dollars, and that's valuable money.  They can't give it away to citizens just because their house blew in.  They might need it for something more important, like a vacation in Cancun.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had a governor who was smart.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I have no clue what storm subby is talking about.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: No sympathy. You got what you voted for. Keep waving those Trump flags tho


They can use it to cover their missing trailer roof.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$3500 is more than the value of the entire state.
 
Campanula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this happened, my Mom had just bought a new car and was figuring out what she wanted to do with her old one. She decided to donate it, and the Graves County sheriff has someone in mind. I went with her to drop it off so she could get back home.

It was sobering driving down. As we got closer, we crossed the tornado path a couple of times, and it was just unreal going from completely intact woods to looking like a giant child had just crashed a 50-foot wide path of destruction.

It got worse when we got into Mayfield. Whole blocks just flat. No evidence any structures had ever been there. The police were working out of strip mall because the station took a direct hit.

This is not a rich area. And yes, a lot of them vote Republican. But the money in question isn't tax dollars--it's money a lot of generous people donated FOR THIS PURPOSE. And it's absolutely disgusting how little of that money has been used for its intended purpose. I lived in Louisiana for a few years, and if the state that makes government corruption a spectator sport can figure their shiat out after a disaster, then I expect the same Kentucky. And I grew up there so I know not to expect much!

/rant
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we keep this money long enough, instead of giving it out to undeserving poors who were dumb enough to get affected by a tornado, we can spend it on things that matter, like tax cuts for the wealthy.

-KY legislators
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the EIN.  61-1284992

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is a part of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation (which is a 501c3 non profit)  https://www.kychamber.com/ksrtornadorelief

Since all 501c3 entities have publicly available records, you can search here:
https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/

What I'm curious about is why we don't see a filing for years 2021 or 2017. Note, all below are pdf links

2020 return

2019 return

2018 return

2016 return
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's take a look. Did they vote GOP?  Did they vote GOP?

I'm not sure what's expected to be done for them, then
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Reality can be painful. Sure there is money just sitting there and sure you need it but know what if they gave it to you you'd be a socialist. Payouts lead to socialism. In a 2019 study by the GOP survivors of a hurricane in Texas were given $4,000 to help rebuild. Six months later those same people were looking for more handouts because of covid. Handouts cause covid.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cheron: Reality can be painful. Sure there is money just sitting there and sure you need it but know what if they gave it to you you'd be a socialist. Payouts lead to socialism. In a 2019 study by the GOP survivors of a hurricane in Texas were given $4,000 to help rebuild. Six months later those same people were looking for more handouts because of covid. Handouts cause covid.


When you put it that way, it's like the GOP are patriotic heroes protecting these people from liberal lies and the socialist agenda.

That calls for a tax cut!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
oh but  they can't leave they have history and family and jobs and never mind those who come to America with nothing but the cloths on the backs praying they'll be admitted as refugees, IT'S TOO HARD TO MOVE OUT OF A RED STATE! STOP WITH YOUR PRIVILEGE!

\ It's hard to come up with that much bullshiat, so I hope I remembered it right.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I lost count of the number of times in the article somebody affected said, "I can't really fault the state for the way they are handling this." I read that as, "Please don't blackball me for speaking out. Would you like me to gently cup them for you, Sir, while I finish? Please sir, may I have some more gruel?" Apparently, the state machine is petty and vindictive, and everybody knows it.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why would we give this money to some poor who'll just waste it hiring a local contractor to fix his roof or buying a car from a local dealer so she can get to work and multiply the power of the money in the impacted community when we can give it to a hedge fund douche to bet against American business and put the profits in an offshore tax shelter?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The takeaway here: Keep voting Republican farking that chicken..
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the same officials that were happy to deny other states aid
out of spite, and then begged for aid because "their losses were
some how different and "how dare you politicize this?"

Are now sitting on funds that if were actually doled out are meagre at best?

/solidly on brand I guess.
 
DrMaturin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This morning seems to be an especially salty morning here on Fark.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republicans live in places governed by Republicans. Of course they think government doesn't work.
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice churches. It's KY.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
KY storm? Sounds like a slippery situation.
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tell them they can't double dip. You get paid for 1 roof once, not twice.
 
SquirrelNova
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm confident that you'll find absolutely NO evidence of double dealing by local Republican politicians, where they've cut themselves checks for significantly more than the $3,500 limit to pay for their own damages, or even for things totally unrelated to storm damage.

That would just be completely beyond the pale to even imagine.

/s
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Campanula: And yes, a lot of them vote Republican. But the money in question isn't tax dollars--it's money a lot of generous people donated FOR THIS PURPOSE. And it's absolutely disgusting how little of that money has been used for its intended purpose.


But they'll still vote for them.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DrMaturin: This morning seems to be an especially salty morning here on Fark.


How uncharacteristic.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they give these poors too much money, they might end up being slightly better off than before the storm and that can NEVER be allowed.
 
