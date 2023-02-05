 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The first book you read as a child   (fark.com) divider line
26
    More: CSB, Southwest Airlines, Book, Western Publishing, Switzerland, AMBER Alert, Librarian, Online dating service, fondest memories  
•       •       •

47 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Feb 2023 at 9:00 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Age 2: I could read almost all the golden books I had before I could actually read, I knew the words but I didn't exactly connect them to the books, I thought they were more like 'ice breakers'... 'see Jane run'... esoteric
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't remember the very first per se, but these stuck in my mind from elementary school
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was a child?
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No, really Green Eggs and Hams or another Dr Seuss.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had some of those Little Golden Books as a kid, but the only one I can remember the name of is The Pokey Little Puppy.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mom says I could read at 3, and I don't remember ever not being not being able to read. I devoured everything I could get.

Some of my fondest memories are when my Aunt Caroline (much younger than mom) would come to visit and read to me from my storybook collection. Reading together somehow made reading alone later less of a solitary thing.

Favorite book when I was 6: Swiss Family Robinson. I checked it out from the school library so many times my name was almost the only one on the card. Later, when the librarian decided to retire the thread bare book, I bought it. I still have it to this day.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably a Dick and Jane book.

I was never a reader when I was tiny. My brother was. He would read encyclopedias.
I was the sports kid

I read cliff notes in school. Hated being forced to read.
I got into reading in my 30s.
Now in my 50s, my eyesight failing, I switched to audible
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I clearly remember reading Charlotte's Web when I was in first grade.  It was the first book I had read all by myself.  The last lines, "It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer.  Charlotte was both." have always stayed with me.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was this or Dick and Jane.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I recall right, and given that it was a while ago, and at the time, my brain was tiny and sort of just getting used to imprinting memories for long term storage:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

One of the earliest ones I remember, anyway. Had this, Green Eggs and Ham and McElligot's Pool for Seuss books.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harold and the Purple Crayon?  The Flying Hockey Stick?  One of those two, probably.  The Boxcar Children is an early one, too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The first book, and not a primer like the Little Golden Books or Dr. Seuss, of any significance I read was Jaws in the third grade. I had a 12 grade reading level at that point.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If I recall right, and given that it was a while ago, and at the time, my brain was tiny and sort of just getting used to imprinting memories for long term storage:

[media-amazon.com image 663x800]


Ah, the story of my life. I remember that one too. It was certainly one of the first, well before kindergarten, probably around the age of 2. I had a grandfather who was big on education and tarted teaching me to read , well, before I can remember because sitting on his knee being read to from Dr. Seuss books in which he had transcribed the phonetic symbols and took the time to explain what those symbols meant is one of my first memories.
Of course, it doesn't keep me from rambling when I'm free writing.
I also remember th4e first time he sat me down and introduced me to television. He said "Don't pay attention to the short stories, they are called advertisements and just want to sell you things". Pretty mind blowing to a three year old.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Certainly not Seuss.   I think it was probably the Golden Books history of George Washington or something like that.   I remember having ones for Washington, Lincoln, and Kennedy (knowing my parents at he time, the Kennedy one might have been the first).
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The first non fiction book I read was Watership down. I was in 1st grade
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Green Eggs and Ham.

...well, pretty much every Dr. Seuss book, but Green Eggs and Ham was *the* very first book I can recall reading by myself.

50+ years later, I read that book to my friend's Head Start class for Dr. Seuss Day.
 
vpc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Max the cat, who sat on a mat, and saw a rat. I was about three? Maybe three and a half?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't know if it was the first, but it's the first book I remember reading. Back when the space race was going on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wish I could remember something specific like that. I sort of taught myself to read (according to my parents) around 3, and I would certainly have consumed all sorts of children's books (I used to hang out in the book section of a store while my mom shopped), but the earliest book I can specifically tie to having read at a specific point doesn't come until 2nd grade.

The only reason I can do that is because my teacher would reward good behavior with self-designed play money, which could be accumulated and redeemed for books (among other things), and I still have some of those, with my name written on the inside cover in his handwriting.

So my answer, based on that, is Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First book I remember reading cover to cover. I must have been three/four-ish.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was the kid that checked out all the stuff in the 000 Dewey Decimal System because it was the first thing you could get when you walked into the library. I wanted to read everything in order but found I had little attention for anything except Bigfoot, UFOs, Atlantis, Stonehenge, and dinosaurs.

Now I focus on Bigfoot, UFOs, Atlantis, vampires, Stonehenge, fossils, geology, and politics.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
probably a Little Golden Book at my grandparents. The first books that I LOVED were these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


but I'm pretty sure I learned to read on Soldier of Fortune magazines that my dad had lying around the house.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I pissed myself in school when I was 5 and got sent to the office to wait for my parents to pick me up. I was given a book to read while I waited.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spoiler alert: a flower pot IS a hat if you put it on your head.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Streetwise Hercules: Spoiler alert:


goddamnit!
 
El Borscht
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I used to be into his earlier stuff. You probably never read it.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.