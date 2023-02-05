 Skip to content
(Brisbane Times)   Australian citizenship test question: the 2nd deadliest snake in the world is sniffing your butt. Do you (a) panic (b) scream (c) keep smoking your cigarette while chatting to your workmates?   (brisbanetimes.com.au) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
THE CHATS - SMOKO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube j58V2vC9EPc
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Totally not staged dude bra.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"May attract venemous snakes" is not highlighted adequately on the cigarette package.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D) rip one so foul that it instantly kills the snake and anything else within a 30 foot cone of my ass if they fail a saving throw and anything that survives takes half damage and is stunned for two rounds.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It takes nerves of steel to sit calmly in a situation like that.

I once had a girlfriend's kitten climb up on my lap unexpectedly while we were watching a movie at her place. I knew that if I moved I might be ripped to shreds by the vicious beast, so I mastered my panic and sat quietly. He started purring, trying to put me off guard, but I knew what he was doing. I countered with slowly, ever so slowly, raising a hand to pet him. The deadly creature settled and went to sleep as I stroked his horrid fur. I was stuck for the next hour, until he woke and, seeing he could not master me, leapt off of my lap in search of lessor prey.

It was a good night.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Totally not staged dude bra.


*shrug* Didn't appear to be staged at all
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm in love.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. It's not only the men in Australia that have brass balls. We were camping in Shenandoah with our whole family, when about 50 skunks invaded our campsite. I sat holding the arms of my chair, while my stupid sister in law starts screaming and dancing around. I kept yelling at her to shut up and stay still. It was amazing, as fast as they came in, they went out again. They were just checking for food. I would have paid good money to see her sprayed.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Redh8t: Totally not staged dude bra.

*shrug* Didn't appear to be staged at all


I'd agree. And even if it were staged, so what? It's still a highly venomous snake.

/met an eastern brown in the wild once, close enough to pet it
//did not pet it
 
orangehat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The correct answer is obviously "butt stuff."
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

daffy: OK. It's not only the men in Australia that have brass balls. We were camping in Shenandoah with our whole family, when about 50 skunks invaded our campsite. I sat holding the arms of my chair, while my stupid sister in law starts screaming and dancing around. I kept yelling at her to shut up and stay still. It was amazing, as fast as they came in, they went out again. They were just checking for food. I would have paid good money to see her sprayed.


The skunks that live in our yard are basically tame. They will happily bumble about underfoot when you're outside. The dog doesn't even faze them.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If she smokes, she pokes. She also knows how to handle a snake IYKWIMAITYD
 
ansius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Aussie Gom Jabbar
 
princhester
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Redh8t: Totally not staged dude bra.

*shrug* Didn't appear to be staged at all


Agree. How would it be?  Snakes aren't known for their trainability.  How did they stage the snake coming in from the right?
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They didn't offer it one, which was rude, but understandable considering the cost.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Things would have been very different had it been the 1st deadliest snake in the world.
They have a reputation to protect,
 
