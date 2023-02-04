 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fedex tests it's new mid-air delivery system   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And that Son, is how babby 737Max is made.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I said, MOVE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't roll with the bigboys if it bothers you to trade paint occasionally.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus, it doesn't get any closer than that without having an episode of Air Disasters filmed about your last-ever day at the office.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: And that Son, is how babby 737Max is made.


They do it like they do on the Discovery Channel
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I said, MOVE


Light house.

Your call.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I learned this move from watching Top Gun.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abb3w: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I said, MOVE

Light house.

Your call.


Damn the torpedos Lighthouse! Full speed ahead!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also (unless they fix the headline),
eloquentscience.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair, the yellow plane was dressed like it wanted it. Who wears yellow to the airport?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"In case of emergency, oxygen masks and FedEx packages will drop from the ceiling."

/Where the hell were the air traffic controllers during this?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

