 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Thieves break into store to steal cigarettes and are thwarted by a smoke security system. Seems fitting   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 4:05 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is the owner of the store pictured in a disguise for the article?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why is the owner of the store pictured in a disguise for the article?


It's a country full of criminals, they all look like that.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice ad.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.