(PennLive)   Not news: GTA in Pennsylvania. Fark: 5000 cars taken at once   (pennlive.com) divider line
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But they're not Hot Wheels.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: But they're not Hot Wheels.


They are now.
 
shoder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stolen sometime in 2021???  They're 'cold' wheels now. Maybe the next big Netflix doc.
 
