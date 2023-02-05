 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Installation of 'bot dots,' is wildly successful in stopping vehicle sideshows. For three days   (kron4.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, Highway patrol, State highways in California, Official, sheriff's office, top of dots, Highway  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a better way to stop Sideshow activity.

HoveringFungus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Im sure it makes sense to someone, but im confused. How does installing slick plastic bumps that make the road uneven stop people from doing burnouts?... cause that sounds like thats helping them.

Cattle guards in the middle of the intersection., that will stop drifting.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Near our place in the East Bay they are installing huge + shaped speed humps in the intersections on back streets. Try doing a donut on those things and you will snap your front wheels right the fark of.

Also works to keep people from tearing through the intersections/running the stop signs.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Typical, they don't work, so put some more down.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WTF is "sideshow activity"?
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Not_Todd: WTF is "sideshow activity"?


Showing off to your side piece in your sporty car
 
Bob Down
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to just tell the carnival to fark off
 
