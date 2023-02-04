 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   World's greatest country has 250 "dumpster diving scavengers" go after food because the greatest state in the country can't keep the power on every time it goes below freezing   (abc13.com)
ruudbob [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
This was sad. I used to work at a corporate job and being a resourceful person to do art, I would go into dumpsters for crap to create with for my sculptures . One day behind a Kmart's and in the dumpster I found a whole bunch of candy. Being the good employ I always was, I put some of it up in the common kitchen for others to share. These guys in the offices are mostly millionaires doing their daily rip off deals. They ate it up and for a few months I added more every day or two when it was gone. I got a real kick outta that. Am I a bad person?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  

ruudbob: This was sad. I used to work at a corporate job and being a resourceful person to do art, I would go into dumpsters for crap to create with for my sculptures . One day behind a Kmart's and in the dumpster I found a whole bunch of candy. Being the good employ I always was, I put some of it up in the common kitchen for others to share. These guys in the offices are mostly millionaires doing their daily rip off deals. They ate it up and for a few months I added more every day or two when it was gone. I got a real kick outta that. Am I a bad person?


We all know you kept some of that candy for yourself.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
I mean, if it was that cold wouldn't it keep in the dumpsters outside..?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
This is very important: Only Texans think that Texas is any where near the greatest state in the union. I mean, it's one of the few red states that isn't on federal welfare. So it's the best of that bunch. Maybe.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 hours ago  

Mangoose: It's one of the few red states that isn't on federal welfare.


Only until we don't need their oil.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  

Mangoose: This is very important: Only Texans think that Texas is any where near the greatest state in the union. I mean, it's one of the few red states that isn't on federal welfare. So it's the best of that bunch. Maybe.


I've been there

/And escaped with my life
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Freegan is a viable lifestyle
 
Hinged
1 hour ago  
Meh.

Hipsters.
 
pollyprepper
1 hour ago  
Meh, its not like they look frail or starving. I'll take my sympathy elsewhere.
 
Moose out front
1 hour ago  
The united states has never been the "world's greatest country."
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Let them eat ice
 
Hinged
1 hour ago  

Moose out front: The united states has never been the "world's greatest country."


Which one is?
 
SquonkBot
1 hour ago  
Don't mess with my freenoms!
 
GalFisk
56 minutes ago  

Hinged: Moose out front: The united states has never been the "world's greatest country."

Which one is?

Which one is?


None is, because people can't even agree on what "greatest" actually means.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
"Dumpster Diving Scavengers" is the name of the cinema group I was in when I spent those two years in NYC.

Nothing ironic or funny. We mostly ate out of dumpsters.
 
0z79
55 minutes ago  

Mangoose: This is very important: Only Texans think that Texas is any where near the greatest state in the union. I mean, it's one of the few red states that isn't on federal welfare. So it's the best of that bunch. Maybe.


*spits in your eye*

I hate Yankees because y'all called me "stupid" for being Texan... when I'm actually "stupid" because I'm "autistic."

"spits in your other eye*
 
Heliodorus
47 minutes ago  
They didn't grind up the food with Styrofoam prior to tossing it in the dumpster to discourage rodents?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
45 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Hinged: Moose out front: The united states has never been the "world's greatest country."

Which one is?

None is, because people can't even agree on what "greatest" actually means.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

0z79: *spits in your eye*

I hate Yankees because y'all called me "stupid" for being Texan... when I'm actually "stupid" because I'm "autistic."

"spits in your other eye*


Are you part camel?

Because I have never been spat in my face by anyone or anything other than a camel.

I f*cking hate camels. Not you, though. You seem cool.
 
0z79
37 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: 0z79: *spits in your eye*

I hate Yankees because y'all called me "stupid" for being Texan... when I'm actually "stupid" because I'm "autistic."

"spits in your other eye*

Are you part camel?

Because I have never been spat in my face by anyone or anything other than a camel.

I f*cking hate camels. Not you, though. You seem cool.


Yeah, sarcasm noted... I'm just extremely fed up with people judging one another. Including myself, I guess.
 
Jaws_Victim
36 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Meh, its not like they look frail or starving. I'll take my sympathy elsewhere.


You know, sympathy isn't a precious non renewable resource. You could spend a bit of here. Otherwise....*unfolds traveling table* perhaps there's something I can interest you in?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

0z79: DannyBrandt: 0z79: *spits in your eye*

I hate Yankees because y'all called me "stupid" for being Texan... when I'm actually "stupid" because I'm "autistic."

"spits in your other eye*

Are you part camel?

Because I have never been spat in my face by anyone or anything other than a camel.

I f*cking hate camels. Not you, though. You seem cool.

Yeah, sarcasm noted... I'm just extremely fed up with people judging one another. Including myself, I guess.


There are good things in the world.
 
God-is-a-Taco
27 minutes ago  
World's Greatest Country has lots of poor people, imports tens of millions of more poor people so the rich didn't need to pay the aforementioned poor people a legal wage, which lead to them becoming poor. Somehow poor people are still around. Wait until you see Europe's newest groups of poor people. Hint: they're poor
 
0z79
21 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: 0z79: DannyBrandt: 0z79: *spits in your eye*

I hate Yankees because y'all called me "stupid" for being Texan... when I'm actually "stupid" because I'm "autistic."

"spits in your other eye*

Are you part camel?

Because I have never been spat in my face by anyone or anything other than a camel.

I f*cking hate camels. Not you, though. You seem cool.

Yeah, sarcasm noted... I'm just extremely fed up with people judging one another. Including myself, I guess.

There are good things in the world.


And apparently, very little of it can be found on fark.com.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

0z79: There are good things in the world.

And apparently, very little of it can be found on fark.com.


Caturday thread is <--- thattaway.

Go. Be joyous. You deserve it.
 
