(NYPost)   Because NYC has the single largest concentration of imbecilic jagoffs breaking shiat anywhere in the known universe, Flaco the eagle-owl remains at large   (nypost.com) divider line
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, Florida.

Probably densest, though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese don't have that technology yet so Trump is trying to sell them on owls in espionage. It's funny because the Chinese have a 500 book series of Harry Trotter novels but no messenger owls.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice ro know that Joe Skinny played for Baltimore all those years.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So Flaco isn't backo?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First of all, that's a Great Horned Owl

Second, it's the most common owl in New York City

Third, the NY Post is hot garbage
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was George Santos. Not vandals.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it was just a smackass from out of town.
Perhaps some Yoots.

I got no idea whoooo.
 
