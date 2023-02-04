 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   It is cold enough to freeze your wang off in Boston. No joke   (nbcboston.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Citi Performing Arts Center, Boston Police Department, Twitter, TruTV, NBC, Causality, Boch Center, Writing  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2023 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"This whole experience tonight was so frustrating and disappointing," Glavin said.

Not really what you want to hear after someone steps away from the Wang.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's a WOBBER!

And a WAPIST!

And a PICKPOCKET
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: "This whole experience tonight was so frustrating and disappointing," Glavin said.

Not really what you want to hear after someone steps away from the Wang.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was supposed to be fun tonight.
We were lied to. LIED TO!!!!!!
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter recently decided to go to Boston for school.  Since she has mostly grown up in Southern California and Hawaii, I've been sending her articles just like this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a rather wicked way to lose your pissah.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have been there one time, in the 1990s.  I saw "Phantom of the Opera" there.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Wang, what's with the pictures? It's a parking lot!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This my buddy Wang."
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wang!   Pay attention!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, Garrison Keillor, Lake Wobegon Days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or, as we Brits say, real brass monkey weather as in "cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey".
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Or, as we Brits say, real brass monkey weather as in "cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey".


well... dads say that...
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Or, as we Brits say, real brass monkey weather as in "cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey".


Colder than a witch's tit.

Colder than a welldigger's ass in Montana.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Emperor Wang from Flesh Gordon.

jpkcinemaadventures.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your mom sprinkles my wang.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.