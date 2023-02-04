 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Strange man walks into elementary school in Canada, offers students peanuts. Real peanuts. Now let's take a look south of the border. Oh my   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fezig unavailable for comment.

Princess Bride - Anybody Want A Peanut
Youtube DP5-qJSzDUg
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Peanut allergy?
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because no one is allergic to peanuts in Canada and submitter has no ideas how schools work but still wants to dunk on America.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's no snowflakes with peanut allergie in Canada. We shovel snowflakes in Canada.

Just kidding. I find it annoying when peanut butter is banned but most Canadians are law-abiding decent people and not Scofflaw Republicans,

In Canada we call Scofflaw Republicans "Tories". I was called a Tory by a Mainer Lo-Brainer once on the Fourth of July abd was very offended and confused.

I wasn't a Toryl I was a good boy!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Peanut allergy?


Stigging it to the libs, stiggining to the libs, we shall come rejoicing, stigginittothelibs.

When they are singing hymns they are always in a hurry to finest by the second stanza.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Peanut allergy?


Seriously. Could've taken out more kids than our average shooter.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I find all men strange, even myself.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Father Ted & Dervla From Bally-K
Youtube 00nOjGlff64
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Spoiler: they had semen on them.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark, squirrel, nuts it, all ties in, wraps er all up, the dud abides
 
olorin604
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Canada you really need to up your gun saturation so stories like this are drowned out by the gunfire in the classrooms.

No don't, use us as an example of what not to do....well other than a wall on your southern border, that might be worth developing.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Would you like to taste my penis?"
"What???"
"Peanuts. Taste my peanuts?"
"Teacher! There's a perv on campus!"
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully he didn't look like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Spoiler: they had semen on them.


nope it was in the cookies

nsfl
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: There's no snowflakes with peanut allergie in Canada.



Man, I wish that were true, but while I was unable to find any stats on confirmed peanut allergy in Canada, self-reporting puts the incidence rate at between 1% and 10%.  Oddly enough, the laxer the study, the higher the reported rate.

People self-diagnose with all sorts of stuff they don't actually have, so I'm going to assume - until seeing a proper study that involves actual testing by qualified people - that it's less than 1% of the population and the other 9%+ are hysterical idiots.

So, in my life so far I've known one person with severe peanut allergy, one transgender person, one person with dwarfism, and one hemophiliac.  Just for the record these were acquaintances and not subjects I collected for my basement human specimen collection.  Not exactly a rigorous study, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that if 10% of the population actually had a deadly peanut allergy, we'd have a lot more people walking around worried about the current location of their epipen.

1% is still a lot of people.  Given how easy it is to simply not have peanuts in public places where random people might be exposed to the oils, aerosolised dust, or whatever... Even at 0.1% I'd be quite comfortable with banning the things in those circumstances and having foods that may contain peanuts marked clearly on the labels.

...I just wish iat was legal to slap people who claim to have the allergy when they don't because it's the latest fad.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: Because no one is allergic to peanuts in Canada and submitter has no ideas how schools work but still wants to dunk on America.


I came in here to say it was probably some Trucker Anti-Vaxxer trying to make a video about peanuts being banned from TDSB.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brantgoose: There's no snowflakes with peanut allergie in Canada. We shovel snowflakes in Canada.

Just kidding. I find it annoying when peanut butter is banned but most Canadians are law-abiding decent people and not Scofflaw Republicans,

In Canada we call Scofflaw Republicans "Tories". I was called a Tory by a Mainer Lo-Brainer once on the Fourth of July abd was very offended and confused.

I wasn't a Toryl I was a good boy!


I've been called a Tory, a Nazi and a fascist on fark.
curses!... how did they find me out??!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Man, I wish that were true, but while I was unable to find any stats on confirmed peanut allergy in Canada, self-reporting puts the incidence rate at between 1% and 10%.  Oddly enough, the laxer the study, the higher the reported rate.


Canadian schools normally ban peanuts. At least, Ontario schools do. IIRC the TDSB has banned them and a whole list of allergens that drives parents crazy. Of course, only people born in Canada eat peanut butter and eat nuts the way Canadians do. Since more than half of the TDSB students were born inother countries, their main issue is that Canadians put nut ingredients in almost everything in grocery sotres.

It's complicated and also not complicated. :/
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Just for the record these were acquaintances and not subjects I collected for my basement human specimen collection


I've had a bad feeling about you since the beginning.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lady J: I've been called a Tory, a Nazi and a fascist on fark.
curses!... how did they find me out??!


It's the English accent, you scruffulous rotten-borough Whig!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You never know if a crazy is going to poison your kids.  Or sell them drugs, or whatever.

There's a reason anyone who isn't student or staff is supposed to be checked in through the office, and it's because people going into a school without authorization are odd (seriously who WANTS to go to a school except for work or to pick up their kids or whatever?) and it is on the responsible adults to assume anyone doing so is dangerous until proven otherwise.

Because it's our kids.

So yeah, guy walks into a school and offers kids peanuts.  You know what?  He needs a long stay in the grey bar hotel to think about all the reasons parents don't want him doing that.
 
0z79
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: brantgoose: There's no snowflakes with peanut allergie in Canada.


Man, I wish that were true, but while I was unable to find any stats on confirmed peanut allergy in Canada, self-reporting puts the incidence rate at between 1% and 10%.  Oddly enough, the laxer the study, the higher the reported rate.

People self-diagnose with all sorts of stuff they don't actually have, so I'm going to assume - until seeing a proper study that involves actual testing by qualified people - that it's less than 1% of the population and the other 9%+ are hysterical idiots.

So, in my life so far I've known one person with severe peanut allergy, one transgender person, one person with dwarfism, and one hemophiliac.  Just for the record these were acquaintances and not subjects I collected for my basement human specimen collection.  Not exactly a rigorous study, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that if 10% of the population actually had a deadly peanut allergy, we'd have a lot more people walking around worried about the current location of their epipen.

1% is still a lot of people.  Given how easy it is to simply not have peanuts in public places where random people might be exposed to the oils, aerosolised dust, or whatever... Even at 0.1% I'd be quite comfortable with banning the things in those circumstances and having foods that may contain peanuts marked clearly on the labels.

...I just wish iat was legal to slap people who claim to have the allergy when they don't because it's the latest fad.


I know all that... yet I still miss original Peanut Butter Crunch SO much.. it's just not the same without actual, y'know.. peanut butter in it.
 
Bondith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was looking for the English class.  They were doing a poetry unit, and the teacher wanted to move on to the artsy boring poems with no meter or anything, and the kids wanted to stick with more traditional ones.

"No more rhymes now, I mean it!"
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a story about President Jimmy Carter doing some sort of school appearance thing.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Lady J: I've been called a Tory, a Nazi and a fascist on fark.
curses!... how did they find me out??!

It's the English accent, you scruffulous rotten-borough Whig!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Kanata:  Oh, noes! He's got a peanut!

No, I said peanut. Legume. Aarachs the French say, une arachide. No, not an arachni.

Never mind. Get your hearing checked!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Somewhere in Kanata:  Oh, noes! He's got a peanut!

No, I said peanut. Legume. Aarachs the French say, une arachide. No, not an arachni.

Never mind. Get your hearing checked!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lady J: Bennie Crabtree: Lady J: I've been called a Tory, a Nazi and a fascist on fark.
curses!... how did they find me out??!

It's the English accent, you scruffulous rotten-borough Whig!

[Fark user image 368x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, but, no but
 
