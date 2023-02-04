 Skip to content
(Fortune)   Citizen, your betters are happy to report that commuting is good for you   (fortune.com)
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least in my case it is. It's only seven and a half miles but by the time I get there I'm wide awake and feeling energized. But then again I do it on a bicycle.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a bachelor, so that is every day for me, unwinding at home after work.

But drives are great anyway, spending time just thinking and listening to music without dealing with housework and food.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read: Work is so shiatty, sitting behind thousands of other people driving home from their shiatty jobs wasting hours of your life is simply good for you as a human being.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Read: Work is so shiatty, sitting behind thousands of other people driving home from their shiatty jobs wasting hours of your life is simply good for you as a human being.


My last commute of this past week I saw fewer than half a dozen cars and a couple other people on bicycles. It has a lot to do with where one chooses to live.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Read: Work is so shiatty, sitting behind thousands of other people driving home from their shiatty jobs wasting hours of your life is simply good for you as a human being.


Oh, and I love my job too. I love the people I work with and I love what I do for the company. I have a lot of autonomy to let my creativity flow.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My commute is three miles each way.  I typically take my lunch breaks at home.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After driving to the city from the suburbs of Chicago for years I can say not having to do that has relieved a lot of stress and I feel like years have been added back to my life.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Read: Work is so shiatty, sitting behind thousands of other people driving home from their shiatty jobs wasting hours of your life is simply good for you as a human being.

Oh, and I love my job too. I love the people I work with and I love what I do for the company. I have a lot of autonomy to let my creativity flow.


You know everybody here hates you, don't you?
 
hausman007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about I keep working from home, and I'll promise to take my dog for a walk after I log off at the end of the day.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you really need it, take five minutes when you park your car.
With time two minutes will even suffice.

That's if you feel that you are bringing in unnecessary emotions/thoughts.

Or do a "check-in" before transitioning:
1 how am I feeling right now?
2 what can stop me from being fully present here?
3 what intention do I have here?
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your home life is chaotic enough that you have problems to solve as soon as you turn off the computer, and a half hour in the car is the only place where no one is successfully able to bother you, then I get the point but it might be smarter to find some other way to carve out alone time than sitting in traffic wasting gas.

I can walk across the basement from my home office to my workshop and putter around in there for awhile if I want, though the wife usually can't wait that long to start making me deal with the problems of the evening.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-driving cars are coming and then you pions will be able to sleep for a few hours! I know you already have self-driving cars but you'll be able to sleep in these cars without fear, or much fear, at least.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we can work from other people's homes.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My last commute was 45 minutes each way . That's enough hours over the course of a year to do all the brewing and distilling I could possibly want to.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forbes is a magazine for people who have never actually had to work
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clenching my ass cheeks through traffic jams, bad weather, shiat drivers, and accidents doesn't help me "psychologically recover". When I regularly drove into work, it made things so much worse.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only commute I ever 'enjoyed' was when I was living in London and could run one way and bike the other. It was around 3.5 miles each direction. I got to skip the gym because I worked out en route, so it didn't feel like wasted time.
Getting in a car to sit for 30+ minutes in traffic? No thanks. Never again.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: After driving to the city from the suburbs of Chicago for years I can say not having to do that has relieved a lot of stress and I feel like years have been added back to my life.


Speaking as a recent transplant from the city to the suburbs, the upgrade from the Red Line to the Metra is unfreakingreal. No seats covered in piss, no dealers going from car to car, no smokers, and no people sleeping across benches.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: After driving to the city from the suburbs of Chicago for years I can say not having to do that has relieved a lot of stress and I feel like years have been added back to my life.


Yes, driving in blows! But if you're near the train the commute is farking awesome
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling Down - Opening scene
Youtube piPzExBdfIg
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: Clenching my ass cheeks through traffic jams, bad weather, shiat drivers, and accidents doesn't help me "psychologically recover". When I regularly drove into work, it made things so much worse.


Yup, show up pissed off and late then dread doing it again to get back home
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: Maybe we can work from other people's homes.


You know, just show up. Offer to split the mortgage. Say the company will give you an equity loan if they get to fark your wife. Also, those aren't soldiers you have to quarter, that's private security. Lotsa riff raff outside trying to get in. You might want to consider the benefits.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Commuting is hell.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh hey, this one again but on the main tab.

Heads up, the two people who made this study are people with PHD's in human resources who have spent their entire careers in academia. So interpret this study's accuracy however you want.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: At least in my case it is. It's only seven and a half miles but by the time I get there I'm wide awake and feeling energized. But then again I do it on a bicycle.


I did bike that exact distance. Only it was in Houston. Still had to shower when arriving at work (though it was nice making my employer pay for the hot water). On the way back I would bike more like 30 miles on the brays bayou trail (would bike well past my house for additional exercise). Do kida miss it but he 90+ percent humidity did suck.

I do prefer working from home now. However my home work is mostly telemedicine and I now do it from the room that houses an indoor pool (the camera is positioned suck that the patients can't see it). Working poolside with a wonderful view of the mountains is quite rewarding.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The associated costs of commuting are just another in the long list of perks that come from being a corporate wage slave.

How much capitalist copium did they have to huff to write this drek? By the same logic someone working as a consultant, traveling 48 weeks a year is the ideal work-life balance scenario.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does commuting on a subway then offer a subliminal space?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like being in the office but for fark's sake nothing is worse than going to the office. Right now my drive to work is 30 miles two days a week and I farking hate it. It's so infrequent and still when I hit traffic I lose it, even if something good is on the stereo.

It was better when I walked and took the train, but it still was bad. I was late, people wouldn't move to the middle of the car so trains were packed.

Once I had a job that was about 2 miles away from my apartment in Austin, that was perfect.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Commuting is good for me?
Oh Hell no!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: I do prefer working from home now. However my home work is mostly telemedicine and I now do it from the room that houses an indoor pool (the camera is positioned suck that the patients can't see it). Working poolside with a wonderful view of the mountains is quite rewarding.


Username does not check out.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Commuting to the bottom of a vodka bottle works too.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
20 minutes on a mountain canyon road in a 911. Unless heavy snow. Then I stay home. My commute is fun.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Once I had a job that was about 2 miles away from my apartment in Austin, that was perfect.


When I lived in Austin I took that trolley looking thing to work.   Sometimes going home the trolley thing never came and I'd just walk all the way home.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My best commute was the 30 minute walk between the Gold Coast and the Loop, with a 15 minute bus ride or 7 minute El ride as options for the most inclement weather. Second best was the Metra to Berwyn, when I lived across the street from the tracks and two blocks from the station.
Now I work from home and it's great being able to take the dog out, go for long walks by myself, swing by the grocery store or pharmacy or library whenever I want to. My transition to home life is basically driving five minutes to pick the kids up from the bus. And then I'm usually done working by 3:00. It's fantastic.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back into the office with you, plebs!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trying to get the genie back in the bottle
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: moothemagiccow: Once I had a job that was about 2 miles away from my apartment in Austin, that was perfect.

When I lived in Austin I took that trolley looking thing to work.   Sometimes going home the trolley thing never came and I'd just walk all the way home.


The Dillo! I never had the pleasure
 
groppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh yeah my 40 mile one way commute is just so good for me psychology. Only time it wasn't bad was during the lockdown an it took 20 less minutes.
Can't wait for the story about how crappy pay and benefits are the best for us.
 
invictus2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Abox: moothemagiccow: Once I had a job that was about 2 miles away from my apartment in Austin, that was perfect.

When I lived in Austin I took that trolley looking thing to work.   Sometimes going home the trolley thing never came and I'd just walk all the way home.

The Dillo! I never had the pleasure


you should try it you prude.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Total. Frackin. Horseshiat.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Many of my coworkers ride or walk to work. My commute is less than 10 minutes. I love spending so little of my life on a commute.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dkulprit: After driving to the city from the suburbs of Chicago for years I can say not having to do that has relieved a lot of stress and I feel like years have been added back to my life.


I work 100% from home.  started my current job in Jan22... I've been onsite precisely once, to pick up my laptop.

I am under zero pressure to go in, ever.  I do not understand why companies make people go in if they could do the job from home.  There's no good reason to do it.

my boss wouldn't have taken the job if she had to go in every day.  and in a million years I wouldn't have taken the job if she didn't work 'there', or i had to go in- other side of london, hr and a half on public transport, and it's a horrible journey.

and we're both awesome.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had commutes, for many years, through the gridlock of DC traffic.

I've had 2 1/2 hour commutes each direction, and I've had 15 minute commutes. I've had jobs where my commute might be 30 minutes to 1 3/4 hours in the morning, appointments all day with a 30 minute to 1 3/4 hour commute coming back. I've had it on mass transit, and I've had it in a car. All sorts of permutations of commuting.

And for the last 3 1/2 years my wife and I have worked from home. Our unanimous conclusion is:

Having no commute is better. Wanna decompress at the end of the day? Walk the farking dog. Grab a snack. Take a quick bike ride. Pop on the Xbox/Playstation for a bit. Get a workout. Swim in your pool. Clean something in the house. Jack off. Whatever. Doesn't really matter. Do like literally anything for 30 minutes for yourself and you'll decompress - better than burning fossil fuels crawling along with everybody else on I-270.

If you're someone who needs ritual, just pick one, and enjoy it. Maybe one that uses your saved gas money and cash from fewer repairs on your car.
 
