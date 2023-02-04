 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "...the creationist theme park that Hovind operates in a quiet pocket of Alabama..." gives you a whiff of where this story's going   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought Hovind was a delusional old crook years ago, when he was running his first scam-park that went bust when he was convicted of tax fraud.

Now, after 9 years in federal prison, Hovind's enabling child sex abuse. And other felonious and shady stuff. Hovind installed Jones, the abuser, in a house with one bed, personally moving him from a hostel-like place to the house, conveniently just off the scam-park property.
I assume Jones was a big donator to get the full enabler package from Hovind.

This article made me sick, angry. The naive mother of the kid did file a police report, but the case was closed despite what sounds like the kid getting roofied (time and memory loss).

When Chris Jones [convicted child abuser, arrested other times] returned in January 2021, ... Hovind held a meeting with DAL residents and Jones in an attempt to allay concerns about Jones' past. A recording of the meeting appears to confirm some allegations about Jones' activity at DAL.
"Did you see Chris in bed with a kid?" one DAL resident asks a ministry elder in the recording.
"I've seen Chris rassling with a kid, which I didn't think was appropriate, because when there's any slightness of that [sex offense convictions], you don't do that," the elder responds. "I'm pretty sure I did. And I told Chris, no more of that." The man goes on to explain that "I was mad at Chris because I got up, I said, 'Chris, what's he in your bed for? You've got these charges? What the heck are you in bed with a kid for?' Completely dressed."

"The way people say things," Hovind interjects, "that 'he was in bed with a child.' There's a way to make it sound worse than it is."

No, no need for spin, it is awful that a convicted child abuser was vacationing with an 11-year-old, wrestling and sleeping together in the same bed, and Hovind repeatedly dismissed all problems. After his 3rd wife, his secretary (who quit just after Jones' last visit in 2021 described above), many members and visitors expressed concern. Many of them recorded Hovind because he was acting so farked up.

Hovind is still defending the abusers conduct, and claims he was framed by [redacted] in his conviction and arrests!

Hopefully Hovind and this abuser are soon in prison where they can't scam and hurt people.
Also, fark the "elder" quoted above who was worried about appearances not the reality of the terrible situation for the kid.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groomers
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they didn't have any drag queens around to really do harm to the children then
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a pretty compelling creationism video on my YT channel.

Creationism debate
Youtube ELkU4gwH7FU
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.


why are you saying that in this thread?  I was able to click the link and read the article... without creating an account, downloading their app, paying, or any combination of the three....
?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone ought to look into Kirk Cameron, since he's friends with Hovind
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you will know they are Christians by their love....
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Cythraul: I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.

why are you saying that in this thread?  I was able to click the link and read the article... without creating an account, downloading their app, paying, or any combination of the three....
?


I can't read the article.   The web site asks for me to register.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock them up, throw away the key, and make sure they both end up with cellmates that are already doing life and have young children at home.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and now for the article content...  I'm not saying the majority of religious people are lying, abusive monsters, or compliant enablers of those monsters... but they do appear to have taken control of the press & comms dept somehow.
perhaps violently, and they're holding all other religious ppl hostage somewhere...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: I thought Hovind was a delusional old crook years ago, when he was running his first scam-park that went bust when he was convicted of tax fraud.



He's ALL of those things, and much much more....He's criminally insane and should be in a damned mental
ward..He may not be *PERSONALLY* physically hurting people, but he enables others to do it..He steals,
lies, commits fraud, and so much more..That's all he's EVER done in his adult life is be a con-man with
delusions of religious grandeur.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Lady J: Cythraul: I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.

why are you saying that in this thread?  I was able to click the link and read the article... without creating an account, downloading their app, paying, or any combination of the three....
?

I can't read the article.   The web site asks for me to register.


you need to update your Soros chip
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incognito mode is so incognito that people still don't know about incognito mode.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A preacher turns out to be a pedophile?  Wow, now that's not something that happens every day.  Oh wait, yes it does.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grooming pedos have found safe haven in the churches. The more vocal the Jesus proclamations are the blinder the congregations, police, child protective services and judges are from their grooming and molesting behaviors.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hlehmann: A preacher turns out to be a pedophile?  Wow, now that's not something that happens every day.  Oh wait, yes it does.


are you now bored with hearing about it?  daaamn... you insensitized
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder what political party he voted for.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hey now, the elder told him, "Stop that." What more can you expect? He's just a man.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An Evangelist With a Checkered History

Redundant?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I wonder what political party he voted for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Lady J: Cythraul: I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.

why are you saying that in this thread?  I was able to click the link and read the article... without creating an account, downloading their app, paying, or any combination of the three....
?

I can't read the article.   The web site asks for me to register.


mailinator.com, useful for sites that want you to register for spam. CTRL+SHIFT+j if you use chrome and find it faster to just delete the model and remove the overflow:none and restore the scroll bar. But usually either a private/incognito window fixes what a good ad/tracking removal plugin doesn't.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Religious people acting religiously.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Religious people acting religiously.


Religious people acting, religiously.

FTFY
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I wonder what political party he voted for.


not sure the reich wing are reich enough for him.  looked him up... guy is really a terrible, terrible person.

some of his firmly held beliefs...
--creationism is not taught in public schools due to a New World Order conspiracy, established by Satan and involving Ted Turner and Jane Fonda, the British Royal Family, the State of Israel, the American Civil Liberties Union, etc
--U.S. government was behind 9/11 attacks and Oklahoma City bombing.
--cyanide-releasing compound laetrile is a "cancer cure" that U.S. government is conspiring to suppress
--diseases including HIV, Gulf war syndrome, Crohn's colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis and Alzheimer's were engineered by "the money masters and governments of the world" for purpose of global economic domination
--democracy is "evil and contrary to God's law"
--global warming is a communist conspiracy.

he recommends books
...claiming some UFO's are U.S. Government experiments with electrogravitic propulsion, while others are Satanic apparitions.
...by Irwin Schiff, tax protester convicted of tax evasion multiple times
...popular among antigovernment 'Patriots'
...with strong antisemitic leanings
...incl Fourth Reich of the Rich and The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, well-known antisemitic hoax
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I have a pretty compelling creationism video on my YT channel.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ELkU4gwH7FU]


I actually watched that all the way through. Good stuff. Thanks for posting it.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lady J: Cythraul: Lady J: Cythraul: I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.

why are you saying that in this thread?  I was able to click the link and read the article... without creating an account, downloading their app, paying, or any combination of the three....
?

I can't read the article.   The web site asks for me to register.

you need to update your Soros chip


I generally use Chrome and The Daily Beast ALWAYS asks for a registration. Clearing cookies does not help. But it can be read in Firefox.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: NathanAllen: Religious people acting religiously.

Religious people acting, religiously.

FTFY


Religious people, acting like assholes.

Commas are optional.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Lady J: Cythraul: Lady J: Cythraul: I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.

why are you saying that in this thread?  I was able to click the link and read the article... without creating an account, downloading their app, paying, or any combination of the three....
?

I can't read the article.   The web site asks for me to register.

you need to update your Soros chip

I generally use Chrome and The Daily Beast ALWAYS asks for a registration. Clearing cookies does not help. But it can be read in Firefox.


I only ever use chrome... no issue reading article and no requirement to register.
how can that be?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sadly this is old news. There are several youtubers who keep track of his shanagans. Worth checking out.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lady J: Cythraul: I can't read half the articles on Fark these days.  They either require I create an account, download their app, pay, or some combination of the three.

why are you saying that in this thread?  I was able to click the link and read the article... without creating an account, downloading their app, paying, or any combination of the three....
?


I can't read half of the articles linked from Fark because just reading the headline suggests a story that is so farked up that my brain can't handle believing that half of the world is that stupid, or evil, or greedy, or depraved, etc. Some days I should just stay on the D'awww tab.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark has articles?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thank god he only went after boys. If he went after girls, they would become pregnant and never be able to get abortions in that state.

These are the brightest rays of sunshine I can find in the Conservative movement.

God bless America.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Once again Jesus has been sadly disappointed by a christian preacher.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lady J: Begoggle: I wonder what political party he voted for.

not sure the reich wing are reich enough for him.  looked him up... guy is really a terrible, terrible person.

some of his firmly held beliefs...
--creationism is not taught in public schools due to a New World Order conspiracy, established by Satan and involving Ted Turner and Jane Fonda, the British Royal Family, the State of Israel, the American Civil Liberties Union, etc
--U.S. government was behind 9/11 attacks and Oklahoma City bombing.
--cyanide-releasing compound laetrile is a "cancer cure" that U.S. government is conspiring to suppress
--diseases including HIV, Gulf war syndrome, Crohn's colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis and Alzheimer's were engineered by "the money masters and governments of the world" for purpose of global economic domination
--democracy is "evil and contrary to God's law"
--global warming is a communist conspiracy.

he recommends books
...claiming some UFO's are U.S. Government experiments with electrogravitic propulsion, while others are Satanic apparitions.
...by Irwin Schiff, tax protester convicted of tax evasion multiple times
...popular among antigovernment 'Patriots'
...with strong antisemitic leanings
...incl Fourth Reich of the Rich and The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, well-known antisemitic hoax


I knew someone who went to Mexico to get laetrile. Still died. Peach pits or something, right? Sh*t, man. There at the end you'll try anything. Why the f*ck not, right?
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ken Ham made me an atheist. (An intro to Paulogia.)
Youtube pxmedqvaP_Q
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Fark has articles?


I'm not really sure.

I just make stuff up and post wildly based on Subby's write up.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Before Hovind got locked up by the feds, it always amazed me that he had not been locked years before.  He actually got quite a few headlines in the early days of Fark, but I don't recall seeing stories here about him in a very long time. He was infamous for offering a large amount of money for proof of evolution, but if you looked at the details it was a phoney as he could name a croney of his own choice to judge your proof. His arguments are only slightly better than the flat earthers. Indeed he makes Ken Ham seem like a genius.

His son is a sleezy creationist too though they are estranged.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Alabama's rural Conecuh County

Say what you want, best goddam sausage around.

/but don't slip it to little boys
 
