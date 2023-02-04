 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   What would you do with 800kg of chewing tobacco? Singapore doesn't do NASCAR or baseball, so customs officers would really like to know   (straitstimes.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a few of these around me.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's pretty ballsy when you know that spitting carries fines, public caning, or jail time.

Ouch.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What would you do with 800kg of chewing tobacco?

Well, spit, eventually.

/just a ton between the cheek and gum
 
replacementcool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i don't know, use it as compost?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Imagine, you could have gone your whole life never hearing this song...

Earl Dibbles Jr - The Country Boy Song (Official Music Video)
Youtube Vx5A6WMFzig
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: Well, spit, eventually.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
