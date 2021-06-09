 Skip to content
(ArtNet)   French court does not surrender, refuses to drop charges of antiques trafficking against a former Louvre director and a curator   (news.artnet.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

"As planned"
 
medic2731 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was a lifesize rendition of "The Vitruvian Man" involved?  Along with a miked model of a French knight?
 
medic2731 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only thing the French drop are rifles...
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: [Fark user image image 550x344]


Nipple Ian was a silly, silly man.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They do have a nice accent. Haw haw haw! Voila!
 
capngroovy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Take the L out of Louvre and it's ouvre.

/meaning, I guess, discretion is key in stealing.
//or someone needs to finally get over his Martha Davis obsession
///getting the L outta here
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Half the stuff in the Louvre has been stolen from other countries. So, they are charging him for stealing stolen stuff?
 
